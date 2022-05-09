A Czech nonprofit creates lesson plans to help instructors improve the state of sex education. From Denik Referendum.

School-based sex education in the Czech Republic mainly focuses on sexually transmitted diseases, contraception, and biology. Students say they learn about sex mainly from the internet and from their peers.

To help educators fill in the gaps, Konsent, a Czech nongovernmental organization long active in prevention of sexual harassment and sexual violence, has published “No taboos in the classroom,” materials including four sex education lesson plans for teachers in primary and secondary schools. The lessons deal with sexual consent, myths about genitalia and sex, sexual harassment, and pornography, with mutual respect and communication a common thread.

Efforts to create such materials started more than a decade ago but were met with resistance from parents, Konsent director Johanna Nejedlova says. Those voices were in the minority, she says, but the Ministry of Education “eventually withdrew the materials.”

Konsent’s core mission played a role in its selection of topics. “Our activities also include breaking down myths and stereotypes, so we wanted this to be part of the program,” Konsent methodologist Dagmar Krisova says. “The themes of pornography and myths about sex are also related. For example, they foster the creation of unrealistic ideas about human bodies.”

Reforming Sex Ed

In the Czech Republic, sex education usually emphasizes the biological aspects, the prevention of risks and risky behavior, and sexually transmitted diseases. According to a World Health Organization study of 25 countries in Europe and Central Asia, this is a common approach to sex education. The researchers recommend shifting the focus closer to psychosocial issues such as gender, consent, and sexual identity.

Konsent’s research has found that most teachers consider topics such as sexual violence, sexual orientation, pornography, contraception, healthy relationships, and myths about sexuality to be important. In the case of sexual violence, 36 percent of respondents to a survey said it should be taught but is not.

Up to 12 percent of Czech children encounter pornography before the age of 10, Krisova says. “We have information from schools that children are already watching pornographic material during breaks in elementary school.”

The teaching materials on pornography open up related topics. For example, students are informed that pornography usually distorts the image of real human bodies and how sex really happens, and that this can have a negative impact on young people.

“Porn often depicts violence, especially violence against women,” the material says. “It gives the impression that women like it.” And it usually places more emphasis on men’s pleasure.

Sexual harassment is another significant issue in the Czech Republic. Half of Czech women have experienced it, according to the Konsent materials. Two percent of respondents experienced sexual coercion in secondary school, and 15 percent received unwanted sexual attention from teachers. Another lesson covers harassment. “How we deal with sexual harassment at school sends students a clear signal of what is and what is not permissible in their future lives,” the lesson says.

A Crying Need to Take the Problem Seriously

Konsent says it would improve the task of tackling harassment and rape if society didn’t reproduce stereotypes about women and men, and if it took sexual harassment and violence seriously. A responsible approach shows children clear boundaries.

The authors of the lessons say reactions such as “if they tease, they want it” or “boys will be boys” dangerously downplay the situation and suggest to the perpetrator that his behavior actually is acceptable. Another important point: It is essential to believe victims.

The materials also cover consent. Understanding consent is empowering for teenagers, because consent isn’t a given. For example, victims of sexual violence often are criticized for not saying a clear-enough “no” in a threatening situation. The materials explain that people who face sexual pressure are in an extremely mentally challenging situation. In 70 percent of cases, they find themselves paralyzed and unable to either defend or express themselves.

Interest in the program has been stronger than expected, Nejedlova says. Five hundred teachers downloaded them in one day.

…

Aneta Lakoma is a journalism student at Charles University in Prague.

This article originally appeared in Denik Referendum, an independent Czech online daily. Translated by Transitions and edited for clarity and concision.