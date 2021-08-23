Plus, Albanian anger over Bregovic concert, Turkmenistan rewards first Olympic medalist, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine Slams Russian Pipeline in Summit Meeting with Germany

What happened: Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel assured Ukraine that Russia will face sanctions if the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is used “as a weapon,” according to the BBC. During a joint press conference with Merkel on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the project as a “geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin” that would be “dangerous for all of Europe.”

More context: The sanctions would come as part of an agreement between Germany and the U.S., Merkel said. Washington opposes construction of the pipeline, arguing that it would make Europe more dependent on Russian energy and therefore more vulnerable to manipulation by the Kremlin.

Worth noting: The pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Germany underneath the Baltic Sea, circumvents Ukraine, thus depriving the government in Kyiv of gas transit fees, Deutsche Welle notes. Germany vowed to assist Ukraine in renewing its energy mix and offered a total of 1 billion euros to Ukraine via bilateral agreements for the development of renewable projects.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary has evacuated 173 people from Afghanistan, many at the request of the United States and Austria, according to a Reuters report citing Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The refugees arrived in Budapest today on a plane from Uzbekistan operated by Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air, which declined to say whether it would offer more evacuation flights. “We have brought out a large (amount) of passengers at American and Austrian request,” Szijjarto said. “In exchange we expect our allies, including the Americans, not to hinder people whom we want to evacuate from getting into Kabul airport.” The Hungarian Foreign Ministry said yesterday that many of the evacuated passengers were Hungarian and American nationals.

The prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia held a conference on Saturday focused on Belarus’ recent policy of allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the EU, Reuters reports. A joint statement published by the Polish government after the conference said, “All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries,” while also emphasizing that illegal migrants that did cross the Belarusian border into the EU “are being cared for in special sites for this purpose.” Human rights groups have criticized Warsaw for its refusal to accept migrants and for not offering adequate medical care to migrants at its borders.

Southeastern Europe

A man was arrested today for setting off tear gas at a concert by musician Goran Bregovic held yesterday in the Albanian city of Korca, BIRN reports. Bregovic, who was born in Sarajevo to a Croat father and a Serb mother, became famous in the Yugoslav era as part of the band Bijelo Dugme and later went on to have a successful solo career. Some have called for Bregovic to be banned from playing in Albania amid allegations that one of his songs, called “Kalashnikov,” served as an inspiration for Serbian forces committing acts of genocide during the Kosovo war in the 1990s. Musicians from Kosovo pulled out of the Korca festival in protest after calling on the local government to cancel Bregovic’s concert.

Thousands of people protested yesterday in Montenegro’s former capital Cetinje over the location of an upcoming ceremony to install a new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, RFE/RL reports. The choice of the Cetinje Monastery, a site of historical and cultural importance in Montenegro, for the ceremony to install Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II as the Montenegrin church’s Orthodox patriarch next month was criticized for being an insult to the Balkan nation’s struggle for sovereignty and independence. Montenegro gained its independence from Serbia in 2006, though some still contest its existence as a separate nation and around 30% of Montenegro’s population of 600,000 identifies as ethnic Serb.

Eastern Europe and Russia

To mark one year since a poison attack on Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the UK imposed sanctions on seven Russian officials, the BBC reports. The UK Foreign Office said Friday that the sanctions, in partnership with the U.S., targeted those “directly responsible for planning or carrying out the attack,” adding that the seven officials are all members of the Russian Federal Security Service. “We are sending a clear message that any use of chemical weapons by the Russian state violates international law, and a transparent criminal investigation must be held,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in reference to the nerve agent Novichok that was used in the poisoning.

President Vladimir Putin urged Russian authorities to prevent an influx of Afghan militants seeking to enter the country disguised as asylum seekers, AFP reports. “Our Western partners are persistently raising the question of placing refugees in Central Asian countries before obtaining visas to the United States or other countries,” Putin said at a meeting with officials from the ruling United Russia party, adding that it is impossible to know who is among those refugees. Putin noted that several former Soviet republics in Central Asia share a border with Afghanistan, which could allow “militants under the guise of refugees” to reach Russia.

Central Asia

Turkmenistan’s first Olympic medal winner became the recipient of lavish gifts in a ceremony held Saturday in Ashgabat, RFE/RL reports. The 21-year-old weightlifter Polina Guryeva won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the 59-kilogram category. To celebrate this achievement, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov offered Guryeva an apartment, a luxury sports utility vehicle and a cash award of about $50,000, saying that Guryeva’s medal helped “increase (the) glory, prestige, and authority of the sovereign homeland” and was a “source of immense pride for the entire people.” The gifts were offered on behalf of the president by Berdymukhammedov’s son Serdar.

Weightlifter Polina Guryeva of Turkmenistan with her coach Artur Emiryan after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Photo via Polina Guryeva’s Instagram.

