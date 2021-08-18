Plus, a cryptocurrency for Roma, Russian police targets Navalny supporters after info leak, and more.

The Big Story: Skopje Expels Second Russian Diplomat This Year

What happened: Authorities in North Macedonia confirmed yesterday the expulsion of a senior Russian diplomat, without going into further detail, AP reports. North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the Russian ambassador to Skopje was summoned last week and informed of the decision. Osmani did not make public the rank and identity of the diplomat, saying “information of this nature is confidential.”

More context: Russian Embassy spokeswoman Ekaterina Akopjan confirmed the departure and said Russian authorities were reviewing reciprocal measures. A similar incident occurred in May, BIRN reports, when a Russian diplomat was expelled from North Macedonia for not adhering to expected diplomatic conduct, according to the North Macedonian Foreign Ministry.

Worth noting: In the May incident, the Russian Foreign Ministry deemed the expulsion a hostile act by North Macedonia and a month later it expelled one staff member from North Macedonia’s Moscow embassy in a tit-for-tat move.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Polish Ministry of Defense announced today the deployment of thousands of troops at the border with Belarus amid a surge in migrants, AP reports. More than 900 Polish troops are involved in the operation, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said. The soldiers have already been there for a week and the Polish-Belarusian border is sealed, a Polish deputy interior minister wrote on Twitter yesterday. Also yesterday, Lithuania’s border guard service said that a dozen Belarusian officers in riot gear illegally crossed into Lithuania while pushing a group of 35 Iraqi migrants over the border, Reuters reported. The Belarusian officers “left the territory after several minutes, after being told repeatedly by Lithuanian border guards they had violated the border,” said border guard service spokesperson Rokas Pukinskas.

The Latvian government agreed yesterday to pay 90 million euros to help Latvian airline airBaltic out of its financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Latvian public broadcaster Lsm.lv reports. The money will not be a grant or a gift, according to Minister of Transport Talis Linkaits. “The company will have to repay the money to the state when the shares are publicly sold on the international markets,” Linkaits said. He added that the state will issue state-owned shares in the company which will then be sold on international markets and the proceeds will go to the Latvian state budget. Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of airBaltic, said the move “reflects the recognition of the positive impact airBaltic has on the economy.”

Southeastern Europe

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic dared Twitter to delete his account like the social media platform did with former U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year, AP reports. “I can’t wait for them (Twitter) to close my account so I become another Trump in the world,” Vucic said after Twitter labeled a number of media outlets under his control as state-affiliated. Twitter defines such media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.” In reference to the media outlets, Vucic said, “Who should they cooperate with, tycoons, thieves and criminals?” He added, “It is most normal that they cooperate with the government.”

The Romanian self-proclaimed “King of the Roma” launched a cryptocurrency meant to bring together Romani communities worldwide, BIRN reports. The Gypsycoin project is backed by an initial investment of 50,000 euros from its mastermind Daniel Cioaba and his associates, according to Romanian media. The project’s website says it is “an ecosystem designed to support the development of Roma communities,” based on “a trading and charity system with a focus on facilitating education.” In addition to leading the Romanian charter of the International Romani Union, Daniel Cioaba is also an evangelical Christian pastor and the son of the late Florin Cioaba, who proclaimed himself “International King of the Roma” in 1997.

The cryptocurrency Gypsycoin was recently launched by Romanian Daniel Cioaba “to support the development of Roma communities.” Screenshot from the Gypsycoin website.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moscow police visited at least 30 addresses of supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny that were leaked online, The Moscow Times reports, citing the independent police-monitoring website OVD-Info. The list of supporters included people who made donations to Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), an organization that disbanded this summer ahead of a court ruling deeming it “extremist”, as well as people who had registered with his “Smart Voting” election initiative or with another website asking for his release from jail. According to OVD-Info, “the police came in civilian clothes and introduced themselves as criminal investigators” and asked about donations to FBK. “One person told us that the police really wanted to get a statement against Alexei Navalny for the illegal transfer of personal data,” OVD-Info reported.

Belarusian police today searched the homes of two BelaPan journalists and the news outlet’s website went offline at the same time, AFP reports. Local police first searched the home of BelaPan’s editor in chief Irina Levshina, followed by a search at the media outlet’s newsroom, according to BelaPan-owned website Naviny.by. Police also raided the home of BelaPan’s deputy editor Alexander Zaitsev and confiscated his phone, computer and other devices. Zaitsev said it was part of an investigation into public order offenses. While not openly supporting the Belarusian opposition, BelaPan publishes articles criticizing the status quo; its offices have been raided in the past.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijani prosecutors launched an investigation into one of the country’s former ambassadors who is accused of abusing his position and embezzling more than 28 million euros in state funds, OCCRP reports. Eldar Hasanov, who served as the long-term ambassador to Romania, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina, allegedly misappropriated or misused the funds between 2010-2020. He was detained upon his arrival from Belgrade a year ago along with a number of other suspects in the same case. Hasanov denies the charges, which he says are based on false information spread about him. Earlier this month, he was examined and treated at a military hospital after his lawyer said his health was in critical condition.

Central Asia