Plus, Kosovo sanctions Hezbollah, huge fine for Russian billionaire, and more.

The Big Story: Zoran Zaev Steps Down After Election Runoff Defeat

What happened: The prime minister of North Macedonia announced last evening that he was stepping down following the defeat of his ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) party, Euronews reports. Zaev’s announcement came before official results were announced but after news that SDSM lost the mayoral race for capital Skopje.

More context: In the Skopje runoff, incumbent Petre Shilegov lost to challenger Danela Arsovska, who is independent but backed by the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE. Arsovska is the first female mayor in the North Macedonian capital’s history. Although full results are not yet in, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE is expected to win at least half of the country’s 80 municipalities; SDSM is on track to win fewer than 20.

Worth noting: Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, called for early parliamentary elections, AP reports. “The governing party is now delegitimized, and this is a new reality,” he said. Zaev’s resignation is the first of its kind in North Macedonia’s independent history.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland summoned the Belgian ambassador on Friday after Brussels criticized both Warsaw’s stance on rule of law and the provocative comments by the Polish prime minister, Reuters reports. Ambassador Luc Jacobs was called to the office of the Polish deputy foreign minister after Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo accused Warsaw of “playing with fire” last week. De Croo was referring to comments made by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a recent interview, which included references to “the EU [wanting] to start a Third World War.” The Belgian prime minister responded by saying “You are playing a dangerous game, you are playing with fire when waging war with your European colleagues for internal political reasons.” The Polish Foreign Ministry said “Such public comments (as De Croo’s) do not contribute to a good climate in Polish-Belgian relations.”

Beijing warned Lithuania and other European countries on Saturday to tread carefully amid a conflict with Vilnius over Taiwan, according to Reuters. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China “resolutely opposes” official contacts between countries that have diplomatic relations with both China and authorities in Taiwan. “We urge the Lithuanian government to abide by the solemn political commitments made when establishing diplomatic relations with China and not to make irreversible wrong decisions,” Wang said, adding that “the European side” should also do likewise. In September, Lithuania recalled its ambassador to Beijing after China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania to protest Vilnius’ decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy under its own name.

Southeastern Europe

Authorities in Kosovo announced Thursday that Pristina had imposed sanctions on seven individuals and one company linked to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, BIRN reports. Seven individuals linked with Hezbollah and the AlDar Properties company have been sanctioned “to prevent financing of terrorist activities and freeze the financial wealth of Hezbollah terrorist organization or their supporters in Kosovo,” authorities in Pristina said. The move is in accordance with Kosovo’s agreements related to U.S. sanctions against the terrorist group; in September 2020, then Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic both signed a pledge to the United States to “designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization, and fully implement measures to restrict Hezbollah’s operations and financial activities in their jurisdictions.”

After threats by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik to create a Serb-only army, the head of the EU Military Committee (EUMC) said on Thursday that the EU stands by the unified Bosnian armed forces, Al Jazeera reports. “I bring a message from all the 27 [EU members] that there is support for the armed forces,” EUMC chairman Claudio Graziano said. The head of Bosnia’s joint armed forces, the OSBiH, said it is the only legal and legitimate military force in the country recognized by law and the parliament. “Anything else will be regarded as a paramilitary organization,” OSBiH head Senad Masovic said. Bosnia’s international peace envoy Christian Schmidt also said that a unilateral dismantling of state institutions would be a “very serious setback” for Bosnia.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Russian businessman paid a fine of over $500 million in the United States after pleading guilty to concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid taxes, AFP reports. The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov paid almost $509 million to settle U.S. charges of tax evasion; the total also included back taxes . Tinkov, the founder of Tinkov Credit Services, became a U.S. citizen in 1996 and then gave up his U.S. citizenship in 2013. As part of the citizenship renunciation process in 2013, Tinkov submitted documents saying he only had $300,000 in assets, though his holdings in Tinkov Credit were listed as more than $1.1 billion when the company went public on the London Stock Exchange that same year.





U.S. actor Alec Baldwin said the death of Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October was a "one-in-a-trillion episode," RFE/RL reports. Baldwin, who fired the shot that killed Hutchins during rehearsals for the movie "Rust," said on 30 October that he felt remorse over the death and that Hutchins "was my family." The film's assistant director, Dave Halls, had told Baldwin that the gun did not have a live round in the chamber, and Halls told police detectives that he did not fully check the gun before saying that it was safe. The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for weapons safety, said in a statement last week that she had "no idea" where the live round came from.

The Caucasus

Despite official promises, internally displaced people in Azerbaijan are wary of returning to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, RFE/RL reports. Azerbaijan won large swathes of territory from Armenia in the frozen-conflict area during the war of autumn 2020. Speaking in the village of Agali, which had been under Armenian control since October 1993 until it was recaptured last year, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliev said “the first ‘smart village’ project in all the liberated lands has been implemented in the district of Zangilan.” Rahib Dunyamaliyev, 51, originally from Agali and now living in Baku, said he was contacted by authorities about moving back but he is dubious about his economic prospects there. “How will we survive when there is no livelihood?” Dunyamaliyev said.

Borderlands