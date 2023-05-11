Advocates of same-sex marriage rights for Czechs hail a more gender-fluid birth certificate but stress that their bar is set much higher.

Birth certificates in the Czech Republic will soon give same-sex couples equal billing with traditional couples. Barring a last-minute retreat by the government, the change will take effect in July,

The birth certificate form now in use contains spaces only for the names of the child’s mother and father, so same-sex couples must use this option or be indicated as parents of the same sex in the notes section of the form. The draft decree issued by the Interior Ministry will replace the boxes for the names of the “mother” and “father” with “parent,” though the old form will also remain in use.

“It’s a positive change,” explained Lucia Zachariasova, a lawyer at Jsme fér (We Are Fair), a group pushing for same-sex marriage and LGBT equality, and a former secretary of the governmental equal rights council. “But on the other hand, it’s not so important in the whole process with equal marriage. It’s a very slight change.”

Lucia Zachariasova, from her Facebook page.

The legal basis for this change rests on a 2018 court case filed by two fathers from the city of Brno who wanted to have either “father” and “father” or simply “parent” and “parent” on their daughter’s birth certificate.

Application of this new birth certificate will be slim. While a 2016 ruling by the Czech Constitutional Court allows individuals in registered partnerships to adopt children, joint adoption by same-sex couples is still prohibited.

LGBT activists say they will keep advocating for the right of any couple to marry, regardless of sex or gender.

A Sexually ‘Progressive’ Country

Compared to other former Eastern bloc nations, the Czech Republic’s stance on LGBT rights is advanced, say activists such as Czeslaw Walek, program director of Prague Pride, probably the most visible Czech LGBT rights group. While the governments in Poland and Hungary have targeted LGBT communities in favor of “traditional” family structures, the Czech Republic is unlikely to go down the same path.

In the region, “The perception of [LGBT] rights is the best in the Czech Republic,” Walek said. Perception, however, is not always reality.

Following the official publication of the draft decree in February, the Alliance for the Family, an organization that advocates for the recognition of marriage between a man and a woman as the basis for a family, held a small demonstration protesting the planned new birth certificate. “Every child wants a mom and dad,” the group said in a tweet.

For Zachariasova, the backlash was not surprising. “They are a very loud opposition,” she said. “They don’t want any change that makes the life of LGBT people, their families, and their partners better.”

The group leveled a charge that Interior Minister Vit Rakusan wanted to “divide children into two categories … one with a birth certificate with Mom and Dad and a second without the right to know their biological origin,” the Echo 24 news outlet quoted group chairwoman Jana Jochova as saying.

Replying in an open letter, Rakusan asked that the Alliance for the Family “focus its efforts on children who truly need help” and reassured opponents of the change that the existing terms for parents are to be retained on the forms for those who prefer them, the legal affairs site Ceska justice reported.

Ahead of Its Time, Once Upon a Time

Czechoslovakia decriminalized homosexual relations in 1962, long before many countries in Western Europe. The communist regime saw homosexuality as a “disease,” Walek said, and did not want to treat an illness as a crime. In 2005, the Czech Republic instituted registered partnerships, which allows rights such as inheritance, hospital visitation, alimony, and spousal privilege; however, despite widespread public support, full marriage rights for non-traditional couples remain out of sight. Same-sex couples also cannot go through IVF treatment, nor is official gender reassignment allowed without sterilization-inducing surgery.

Almost 4,000 couples in the Czech Republic had entered into registered partnerships by the end of 2020, according to research conducted by sociologist Zdenek Sloboda. The number of same-sex couples cohabiting may be up to four times greater.

Czech LGBT people are also generally quiet about their sexual identities. One in three reported being the target of discrimination – three times the figure for the general public – according to a survey by the Czech ombudsman’s office and Prague Pride.

Probably around half of LGBT people in the Czech Republic are not publicly out, Zachariasova said. “They still keep it very private. Czechs say very often, ‘Let everybody sleep with anybody. I don’t care, but don’t do it in my garden.’ ”

“Many of us thought we were the only ones in the village,” said Walek about his youth. “Nothing remotely showed us that there are [LGBT] people among us.”

For LGBT people who are also members of an ethnic minority, the discrimination is amplified. “We face multiplied discrimination in the Czech Republic,” David Tiser, director of ARA Art, an association that focuses on Roma LGBT people through cultural and social activities, said. “We face discrimination as Roma, we face discrimination as LGBT, and we face discrimination as Roma in the LGBT community.”

David Tiser. Courtesy photo.

Not only that, Tiser explained, but the Roma community is more traditionally oriented, causing some people from outside the sexual mainstream to be ostracized. “It’s excommunication, because it’s not only parents but the whole community that excommunicates them … so it means that they are the only one,” he said. “And because of multiplied discrimination, non-Roma don’t help you. You face discrimination and open racism.”

To help combat this, ARA Art maintainsan apartment for LGBT people until they are able to find their own housing. The organization also runs an online counseling service and educational programs for Roma and non-Roma alike to highlight discrimination against Roma LGBT people.

Goal No. 1

For many sexual rights organizations, equal marriage remains the top priority. “If we have equal marriage, we don’t need to do these step-by-step changes,” Zachariasova explained.

Around 65% of Czechs support equal marriage, Zachariasova said, referencing an earlier survey by the ombudsman’s office with Prague Pride. “Even in other countries where there is this law already, support for it was in the beginning somewhere lower than now it is in the Czech Republic.”

The inauguration of Petr Pavel as the new Czech president in March is another signifier of potential change. “He is quite solid in his support. So it is very important for us that we have another political leader and political personality – this big political personality with more than 3 million votes in the election – who is supporting equal marriage,” Zachariasova said.

Andrej Babis, the other major candidate for the presidency, also expressed his support for equal marriage, which is quite different from former President Milos Zeman’s stance, she added, saying, “[Zeman] said that if he had the law on the table, he would not sign it. So this is a big change.”

Even so, efforts to afford all couples the right to marry have in the past faltered in parliament. A bill on legalizing same-sex marriage was introduced in 2018, but the vote was continuously delayed. Ultimately, the bill lapsed with the October 2021 election.

Backers of the bill tried again last June, introducing a similar bill, while opponents put forward a bill proposing to amend the Czech constitution to restrict marriage to male-female couples. Neither bill is likely to come up for a vote during this parliament’s mandate, Denik Referendum writes.

Walek, too, doesn’t see marriage equality coming in the next two or three years. The opposition “still has the power” to block the bill’s passage, he thinks. Within the governing coalition, resistance to the bill is strong in the socially conservative Christian Democratic Party, even though its parliamentarian Jiri Navratil became the first Czech MP to come out as gay after the October 2022 murder of two gay men in Bratislava. In the parliamentary opposition, the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) also opposes the bill.

“Parliament is quite more conservative than public opinion. Among older men, there is the biggest opposition to this topic or to this change, and who is in parliament?” Zachariasova asked rhetorically. “They also do not understand it as a priority.”

Advocates of equal marriage rights had hoped the Czech Republic would be the first former Eastern bloc country to legalize same-sex marriage, until Slovenia passed an equal marriage law in July 2022. The change came into effect in January. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the government could discuss a move to enshrine equal marriage rights in the country’s constitution, while noting that the current constitutional definition of marriage as a union of a man and a woman cannot be altered during wartime.

“Our politicians, our government, want to belong to the West. They still repeat it. If we can see Europe as Western and Eastern parts, the Czech Republic is in the middle,” Zachariasova said. “So, in this context, I think it is important that the Czech Republic says we really belong to the West, and we want to do many things to show that, for example, we want equal marriage.”

Other LGBT activists like Tiser from ARA Art have different priorities. “It’s important, of course,” he said of equal marriage. “But for us, as the Roma LGBT community, we have bigger problems.” Much of their advocacy work is trying to get “intersectionality” laws passed in the European Parliament that would protect people from multiplied discrimination. Tiser, Walek, and Zachariasova all agree, however, that while the new birth certificate marks a positive step, it is not enough. “We are happy that at least this change is happening, even though it is not the change that we want,” Zachariasova said.

…

Lauren Schiller is a student at Hope College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in Chinese studies. She is an editorial intern at Transitions.