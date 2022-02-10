Plus, Russia arrests Crimean Tatars, international news outlets risk Turkey ban, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Ice Skating Team in Hot Water After Gold at Olympics

What happened: The figure skating team of the Russian Olympic Committee had its award ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics postponed indefinitely after a skater tested positive for a banned drug, the BBC reports. The Russian team won the gold and ranked ahead of the United States and Japan. Russian athletes are not competing under the country’s name due to a ban after the massive state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

More context: Unconfirmed reports said that 15-year-old ice skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before winning the European championship last month in Estonia, AP reports. “She is not suspended,” Russian figure skating federation spokeswoman Olga Ermolina said, without providing further details.

Worth noting: The International Skating Union said it “cannot disclose any information about any possible anti-doping rule violation.” The case is further complicated by Valieva’s age; minors have protection under the World Anti-Doping Code from being identified. Skater Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia, who trains with Valieva in Moscow, said “Her condition is good, and it seems like everything is fine.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and the Slovak parliament approved a defense pact with the United States yesterday, AP reports. The move is a confirmation of the agreement between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad which was signed on 3 February in Washington. The treaty would not allow deployment of U.S. troops in Slovakia without prior approval. It would, however, allow U.S. access to two Slovak airports, Sliac and Malacky, and would make Slovakia eligible for $100 million in U.S. funds. While the pact has the support of the government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who said it will “significantly enhance our security,” the agreement was criticized by the opposition on the grounds that it compromised Slovak sovereignty.

Anticipating a possible escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Estonian authorities are preparing for an influx of Ukrainian refugees, The Globe and Mail reports. The Estonian government announced that, while it sees no direct military threat, “every person and organization” should still anticipate an impact from a potential military action in Ukraine. “As a society, we must be prepared for a surge of war refugees, a deepening energy crisis, cyberattacks, as well as a wider economic and social impact,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. Foreign Affairs Minister Eva-Maria Liimets also said the government must prepare for Ukrainian war refugees.

Southeastern Europe

Slovenia has set 24 April as the date of its parliamentary election, AP reports. President Borut Pahor said he had chosen the earliest possible date allowed by the electoral law, and urged political forces to use a non-divisive tone in the electoral campaign. “Political, ideological and other differences … should divide us only as much as we can then recover as a community,” he said, as quoted by the STA news agency. The election will be a test for Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his Slovenian Democratic Party, challenged by a coalition of left-leaning groups that plan to join forces. Meanwhile, Jansa announced yesterday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Serb wartime fighter, convicted in 2009 of war crimes in the Croatian town of Vukovar, was given early release after serving two thirds of his sentence, BIRN reports. A Belgrade court ruled that Miroljub Vujovic, found guilty of killing 200 prisoners in 1991, had displayed “adequate behavior and conduct” and “has made maximum progress [towards] resocialization.” Tens of thousands marched through Vukovar last November on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Croatian town to the Yugoslav army and Serbian paramilitaries during the Croatian war of independence. The siege of Vukovar from August to November 1991 destroyed about 85% of Vukovar’s buildings and led to the death of more than 3,000 soldiers and civilians.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said the arrests of four Crimean Tatar activists in the Russia-annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea were “illegal,” RFE/RL reports. Russia’s Federal Security Service officers arrested Ansar Osmanov, Ernest Seytosmanov, Marlen Mustafayev, and Ametkhan Abdulvapov yesterday and placed them in pretrial detention. Also yesterday, a court in the Crimean capital Simferopol prolonged the pretrial detention of five other Crimean Tatars until 16 March. All the detainees, along with 19 other Tatars in detention, are charged with being a part of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.

A security guard at a Russian museum is facing a criminal investigation after doodling eyes on a Soviet-era painting, the BBC reports. The unnamed security guard defaced Anna Leporskaya’s work “Three Figures,” then on display at the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, on his first day on the job. “His motives are still unknown but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity,” exhibition curator Anna Reshetkina said. Restoring the painting will cost an estimated 250,000 rubles ($3,345). The Ministry of Internal Affairs initially declined to initiate a criminal investigation and labeled the damage as “insignificant.”

Central Asia

Uzbekistan is urging the international community to step in and offer aid to Afghanistan in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis, Eurasianet reports. Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov said that failure to offer assistance to Afghanistan could lead to regional instability. “Deterioration of the situation … could lead to radicalization in society, confrontations between groups, and the possible consolidation of extremist forces,” Komilov said in remarks to government-run media yesterday. He also urged more flexibility towards acknowledging the Taliban regime as the country’s legitimate ruler. “The international community should encourage any positive steps and changes being made in Afghanistan,” Komilov said.

Borderlands