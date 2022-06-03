Plus: Crocodile teeth in Slovakia, anti-Pride in Moldova, Soviet bomb in Czechia, euros for Croatia, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Boasts of ‘Results Achieved’ on Day 100 of War

What happened: In a video announcement on the 100th day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country’s troops will defeat the invading forces, AFP reports. The Kremlin also observed the milestone, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said, “certain results have been achieved,” and claimed the war has “provided an opportunity for people to start a peaceful life.”

More context: Over one-third of Ukraine’s population has fled the country (6.8 million) or been internally displaced (8 million) since Russia invaded on 24 February, the Guardian reports, although some 2 million may have returned. At least two children have been killed per day, according to the UN. The destruction in Ukraine’s cities “defies comprehension,” International Committee of the Red Cross director-general Robert Mardini said today. Ukrainian authorities say the number of people forcibly deported to Russia is over 1 million, including over 200,000 children, DW reports. Fighting is fierce all across eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv is seeking to take advantage of Russian troop concentration in the city of Severodonetsk by focusing its efforts on regaining ground in the Kherson region, The New York Times reports.

Worth noting: Maps showing the comparative size of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are going viral, bne Intellinews reports. The maps created by a Ukrainian Facebook user show how the occupied areas are equal in size to Austria and Switzerland combined, or half of Italy. “Some people say that Ukraine must cede territories occupied by Russia. Would they say the same if we were talking about half of England and Italy, 1/3 of Germany?” political scientist Kateryna Kruk said on social media, according to the report.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A 100-kilogram bomb dating to World War II was unearthed in the Czech city of Brno yesterday, Czech police announced. The bomb was found during an archaeological dig at a planned construction site. Nearby buildings were evacuated and streets adjacent to the site were closed until a bomb disposal unit removed the device.

NATO recognizes the need to increase its military presence in the Baltics, the chairman of the Lithuanian parliament’s defense committee, Laurynas Kasciunas, said on Wednesday, The Baltic Times reported, citing BNS. “There are very intensive negotiations every day … there is a growing understanding within NATO that there should be brigade-sized units in the Baltic countries,” Kasciunas said. NATO has had multinational battalions in Lithuania, the other Baltic countries, and Poland since 2017, but increasing the deployment to the level of brigades would expand the number of NATO troops severalfold, the Times notes.

A package sent from the U.S. state of Texas containing a hat decorated with crocodile teeth was confiscated in Zilina, northern Slovakia, according to the Financial Administration, The Slovak Spectator reports. The import lacked official documentation and the required permit to import parts of legally protected species, according to the Spectator.

Czech special firefighters remove an old bomb found during a dig at a future construction site in Brno on 2 June. Photo via screenshot from Czech Police social media.

Southeastern Europe

Croatia has met the requirements to start using the euro while Romania failed to meet any of the criteria to join the eurozone, the European Commission and the European Central Bank announced in reports this week, according to media accounts. Romania has an “excessive deficit procedure,” the commission’s report says, and also has not achieved the necessary requirements in terms of price stability, exchange rates, and long-term interest rates, according to the report. The commission will decide in July on Croatia becoming the 20th country to adopt the euro, bne Intellinews writes, while Romania will not join the eurozone anytime before 2029, according to Romania Insider.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Planned LGBT celebrations in Moldova are facing a backlash, BIRN reports. Organizers are planning events in Chisinau for 16-19 June, but Mayor Ion Ceban posted on social media this week that “The city administration will not allow the scheduled pride parade to happen. You can do whatever you want at home but not in public.” Ceban is a member of the pro-Russian Socialist Party, which recently passed an anti-gay law in the legislature of southern Moldova’s semi-autonomous Gagauzia region. Despite the recent backlash, Pride marches have been held in Chisinau since 2019, and LGBT people have been appointed to prominent positions by the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, including an openly gay man as ambassador to the United States.

Russian prosecutors are pursuing further criminal cases against Muslims and Jehovah’s Witnesses, Forum 18 reports. In Dagestan and Tatarstan, three Muslims are currently on trial for alleged extremism, and other Muslims are under investigation, all in connection to studying the works of the late Turkish theologian Said Nursi. The charges relate to belonging to the extremist Nurdzhular organization, though Russian Muslims say no such organization exists, according to Forum 18. Six Jehovah’s Witnesses have been sentenced and imprisoned this year and almost 600 more are under criminal investigation; since Russia banned the religion in 2017, more than 200 people have been convicted on extremism charges.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan will vote this weekend on a referendum to change its constitution, Reuters reports, though many Kazakhs are unclear about what exactly they will be asked to decide due to a poor public information campaign, according to Eurasianet. The reforms would decentralize the powers of the government, giving more authority to parliament, though the president would still retain significant control. The move to hold the referendum is seen both as a response to violent clashes during protests earlier this year and as a way for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to further sideline former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev; one of the constitutional changes would remove Nazarbayev’s official title of leader of the nation.

Borderlands

Turkey is buying stolen grain from Ukraine, Kyiv’s ambassador to Ankara claims, according to a Reuters report today. Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said he has been seeking assistance from Turkish authorities and Interpol to find out which countries are involved in shipping grain via Turkish waters. Yesterday, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said that, since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has sent an estimated 100,000 tons of stolen wheat from Ukraine to Syria. Data cited by Reuters showed a Russian-flagged vessel loading wheat at the port of Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula – under control of Moscow since 2014 – with a 19 May departure date and a destination listed as Syria.

