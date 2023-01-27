As Czechs head to the presidential polls today, a retired general looks set to beat a billionaire former prime minister. Here’s why he’s a good choice. From Denik Referendum.

Of the candidates who participated in the presidential race, retired General Petr Pavel is, in my opinion, the best choice. He offers a strong life story, considerable experience in international and security politics, and personal integrity.

Pavel fulfills the presidential archetype that Tomas G. Masaryk forged with his presidency – the first of an independent Czechoslovakia back in 1918 – not because he resembles Masaryk physically, but because he exudes asceticism and personal discipline.

While the other candidates have often failed to give clear and straight answers to the questions asked, and instead often offer self-praise and well-practiced verbal gymnastics, Pavel usually answers briefly and clearly: yes or no. And although he has an impressive career behind him, he does not exude the narcissistic satisfaction or contempt for their opponents that the last two presidents have displayed in office, but rather Masaryk’s willingness to listen and debate.

Pavel’s life story is complicated. He comes from a family of professional soldiers who rose relatively high in the hierarchy of the communist army.

The way in which he was brought up and “socialized” in this environment, as he himself admits, did not offer him many opportunities to look critically at the former regime. Already as a teenager, he began studying at military schools, and the career path that comes with professional service in the army was almost automatically associated with membership of the Communist Party.

His critics blame him both for his party membership and for becoming a low-level party functionary, and that he began studying in a course for military intelligence officers before 1989. Pavel defends himself by saying that all this was part of the philosophy of life in which he grew up and his surroundings did not offer him many alternatives until the fall of the communist regime.

Those who judge his behavior from the standpoint of post-1989 Czech anticommunism, are, of course, ready to quickly condemn him and disqualify him from the office of president under democratic conditions. They say he failed morally, and what’s more, that after more than three decades of democratic development we should have someone at the head of the state who did not go along with the former regime.

But the opposite can also be argued. The very fact that Pavel “made a deal” with the former regime in a similar way as perhaps millions of others – but was subsequently able to use the conditions of freedom after 1989 to critically reflect on his past and become a convinced democrat – is something that a part of Czech society can identify with. And that can ultimately have a purifying effect on Czech society.

One of the reasons for the much talked about polarization of society was precisely that knee-jerk anticommunism, which labeled part of the population as people forever lost to democracy because of their alleged moral failure. This inability to distinguish between various life stories and motivations, and possibly forgive, has left a detrimental mark on Czech society.

A True Change of Heart

Pavel’s life story is inspiring in this respect. It is the story of a man who understood the change in circumstances not as another chance, this time with a different political backdrop – an opportunity to merely change his colors. He saw it as a challenge to understand what he was wrong about and why democracy and freedom are clearly better than the authoritarian regime of the past.

Pavel’s professional career after 1989 is exemplary. Unlike many other people tied to the former regime, he did not get involved in various economic or behind-the-scenes political machinations thanks to old acquaintances. No scandals have sullied him, and his service to the democratic state over the last 30 years has been laudable – and also decorated for acts of personal heroism in foreign military missions. He has not only been recognized for his qualities as a soldier and diplomat by the Czech political establishment, reflected in his rise to the position of chief of the general staff, but also internationally, all the way to the second-highest post in NATO.

Only Senator Pavel Fischer (who came fourth in the first round of voting) and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, his opponent in the runoff taking place today and tomorrow, can measure up to Pavel’s experience on the international stage. In the case of Babis, however, one cannot speak of clear pro-Western attitudes; his political career is riddled with ambivalence and expediency in this regard. These base political calculations are alien to Pavel. Even on matters of international politics, he speaks clearly, in a yes-no style. And he offers considerable experience.

As someone who has reached the highest military rank, Pavel could perhaps show a tendency to approach the exercise of his powers in an authoritarian manner. Impressively, then, Pavel repeatedly emphasizes respect for the constitution. The rules of the game are essential for him, which makes him different from some less favored candidates who promised in advance that they will test the limits of their constitutional powers – similar to the current president, Milos Zeman.

Although Pavel is a former soldier, he does not exhibit the anti-liberal or authoritarian attitudes associated with some other high-ranking former soldiers who have become leaders of some Western countries. He is a liberal in the classic sense of the word, which is especially evident in his attitudes toward the rights of minorities. He defends the equality of all, for example by supporting same-sex marriage.

When it comes to social issues, Pavel is even slightly to the left of the political center. He is critical of some aspects of the current center-right government’s policies, particularly the slowness with which it has dealt with mounting economic problems and the energy crisis. He emphasizes the need for social solidarity.

But Pavel’s strongest asset in the presidential race is that he exudes authority and offers a natural ability to lead as a kind of “quiet force.” These are not qualities that in some way relate to his past as a soldier, rather they arise from his personality. If he is elected president, these very qualities may be the main reason.

Jiri Pehe is a Czech political analyst and writer, focusing mainly on events in Central and Eastern Europe. For two years he was the chief political adviser to former President Vaclav Havel. He is currently director of New York University’s Prague campus. This commentary was originally published in Denik Referendum and has been slightly edited. Reprinted with permission. Translated by Jeremy Druker.