Only one European leader truly wants peace with Russia, Hungary’s prime minister assures the nation. And inflation? Blame Brussels. From Telex.

In his previous annual state of the nation speeches, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban tended to present his more distant vision, outlining a general analysis and an outlook for the future. This time, however, there were several specific, emphatic statements in the annual address.

On His Opponents

Orban’s custom is always to highlight the threats to him, to the government, to [the ruling party] Fidesz, and to the country, according to the current situation. In recent years, he has alternated among the main adversaries: Brussels (during the campaign to cut the public utility bills), George Soros (during the migrant crisis), [former Prime Minister] Ferenc Gyurcsany and the left (the eternal adversary). This time he named all his opponents in the speech as he listed the government’s achievements over the past 13 years.

Since 2010, “one million people have found jobs, the economy has tripled, and the minimum wage is higher than the average wage under the Socialists,” he stated. In 2022, Fidesz won for the fourth time with a two-thirds majority, despite the fact that “the whole left joined forces, even Brussels fought against us, and Uncle George (i.e. George Soros) and his company rolled in 4 billion forints to give their comrades something to shoot at us with.”

Orban named Brussels, Soros, and Gyurcsany as his opponents, as well as the “gender propagandists” – “Gender propaganda is not just some rainbow talk, it is a threat to our children,” he said.

“We don’t care that the world has gone mad and some people are indulging in disgusting fads, while Brussels explains the inexplicable,” he said, adding that Hungary would introduce Europe’s strictest child protection system, although he did not give any details for the time being.

“Peace and security” was the theme of Viktor Orban’s address to the nation. Hungarian government photo.

On Ties With Russia

Half of Orban’s speech, which lasted about an hour, was understandably about the war and his analysis of war strategies. Orban reiterated Fidesz’s slogans that “we must stay out of war” and that we need peace and a ceasefire.

But how do we defeat the threat of war, he asked. “If we could have our way we would immediately put an end to it, but we don’t have the strength to do it,” he said, so the only choice we have is to stay out of the war. This will not be easy as a member of NATO and the EU because “everyone there is in favor of the war except us.”

In addition to the usual familiar phrases, Orban also made some specific statements on the war and his actions:

We will maintain economic relations with Russia, and we suggest the same to our allies.

Orban does not believe that Russia is a threat to Hungary’s security. The war in Ukraine has shown that Russia would not stand a chance against NATO. The whole world has seen that Russian forces are in no position to attack NATO. Hungary proposed the creation of a common European force a decade ago, and now we can see, according to Orban, what a pity it is that it did not happen.

Strategically, all the countries want the same thing: to have a sovereign Ukraine and for Russia not to be a threat to other countries. But while other countries want this to be achieved by continuing the war, Hungary wants it to be achieved by an immediate ceasefire.

NATO membership is vital; but a coalition for war is not. “NATO is a defensive alliance, that’s why we joined, that’s why I felt the historic satisfaction of signing the application to join after 45 years of Soviet occupation.” But NATO is not for member states to jointly attack a third country, if someone wants to commit an act of war, it must be done outside NATO, Orban said.

“Brusselsites have not yet given their lives in this war, but Hungarians have,” the prime minister said. According to him, those on the side of the war are far away from Ukraine, but we are here in the neighborhood. While Hungarian symbols are being forcibly removed in Mukachevo [in far western Ukraine, home to a substantial Hungarian minority], many Transcarpathian Hungarians are dying on the battlefield. “Have more respect for Hungarians in Mukachevo, Kyiv, Brussels, and Washington.”

“Europe is experiencing moments of drifting into war, balancing on a thin line, in fact, it is already at indirect war with Russia,” because, for example, it is supplying weapons and training soldiers of one of the warring parties. According to Orban, “the danger of drifting into war has become permanent: it started with helmets, then came the transport of equipment incapable of killing people, fighter jets are already on the agenda, and we will soon hear about so-called peacekeeping troops.”

“Peace will only come when the Americans and Russians negotiate with each other, and the later it happens, the higher the price we pay.” He said further fighting will not bring victory, but more deaths, years of war, destruction and the threat of world war.

On Inflation

“If we want to tackle inflation, we have to start with understanding,” Orban said, addressing economic issues in the second half of his annual address. He said that Brussels had unleashed the problem – “the name of the disease is Brussels sanctions” – although [Telex comments,] the effects of inflation had already been felt long before the war and the sanctions.

He said that the sanctions took 4 trillion forints [10 billion euros] out of the pockets of Hungarians, which is how much more companies, the state, and the people spent on energy. Orban said, “You just stand there in the glass palaces of Brussels and you can’t believe what is going on. Instead of help from Brussels, there will only be more sanctions.” He also said that it was because of bad intentions that the funds due Hungary had not been granted.

On the Future

Despite the obstacles of war and inflation, Orban promised that unprecedented developments would be launched in the provinces and that more money would be sent to the provinces than they had ever seen even under the Austro-Hungarian monarchy.

The plan to modernize the eastern part of the country will also remain: “We will build bridges on the Danube.”

We will also build power plants and pipeline systems “even if Brussels refuses to play a part in this.”

‘Someone Called Puccini’

Orban usually drops a few well-planned and well-placed jokes into his speeches both to amuse his audience and emphasize his message. This State of the Nation address was no different.

Borrowing an image from one of his favorite films, Once Upon a Time in the West, he poked fun at his EU opponents in Brussels by joking that “they are nitpicking the Hungarian rule of law while the patrol wagon is on constant duty at the European Union building” – a reference to the latest corruption scandal.

Speaking of Europe divided into pro-peace and pro-war camps, he quipped, “We are left with two countries in favor of peace: Hungary and the Vatican.”

There was no shortage of jokes in the part of his speech about the United Stages either. He joked about the names of U.S. diplomats posted to Budapest, saying [Barack Obama] had sent a “good friend” (Andre Goodfriend was deputy chief of mission when Washington issued travel bans to several Hungarians), and has now been replaced by one who “puts pressure” on the country (current U.S. Ambassador David Pressman). “Humor can help friendship through the hard times,” Orban said, but he hoped that next time “they won’t send someone called Puccini,” suggesting an intention in U.S. politics to trigger some kind of putsch in Hungary.

…

Written by Szabolcs Dull and Gergely Toth for Telex, where this article appeared in slightly longer form. Translated by Istvan Dezsenyi.

Telex is an independent Hungarian news source supported almost exclusively by readers.