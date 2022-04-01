As always, the Hungarian prime minister depicts himself as a crusader. Only this time, a real war could wreck his plan. From Respekt.

It’s become a small tradition in Hungarian politics. Every four years on 15 March, the most important Hungarian national holiday, commemorating the 1848 uprising, Prime Minister Viktor Orban summons his supporters to assemble in their tens of thousands and informs them that their country is in mortal danger. The threat is all the worse because the opposition is hoping to take advantage of it and will betray the country to satisfy its appetite for power. Since this warning speech is always delivered a few days before parliamentary elections, it always offers a way out: Just vote for Orban and his Fidesz party, and they will save everything that is dear to “real Hungarians.”

Orban always gives this speech in Budapest, the capital, in a symbolically significant place with the exemplary Parliament building as a backdrop – and this year, as he is seeking his fourth prime ministerial mandate in a row in the elections on 3 April, is no exception. “We will now march to the polls, and we’ll fight them at the end of the march. The fight is with the left, which wants to draw us into a war that’s not ours, one we must not wage,” the prime minister warned the citizens. “We must do so with all decisiveness. Today, nobody is allowed to be surprised and unprepared. The most important battle of our lives awaits us.”

The context of this now-traditional speech is different today than before, however. In the past, when Orban denounced the nation’s enemies and traitors in the opposition, it was clear in advance that he would surely defeat those people in the elections a few days later. This year, however, the united opposition could really win. Before, when Orban spoke of the dangers facing Hungary, they were bankers conspiring, Christianity’s enemies – all fictional and all global. This year a real war is underway on the Hungarian border, waged by Putin against the West, and Orban tied his political future to that of the Russian president years ago.

State and church: Orban addresses the crowd at a 27 February campaign stop in Szentendre. This photo on the prime minister’s official site is titled “Hungary acts as is morally right.”

“Everything is at stake. This is the decisive fight,” Orban, as always, informed his audience this 15 March, standing on Lajos Kossuth Square, named after that national hero. If he means his own political future, he’s certainly right this time. However, the Hungarian elections will also be important in a supra-personal sense. Orban’s government has long been friendly with the Putin regime, cautiously keeping to its course and indicating that it will block and delay European efforts to stop Russian aggression. On 3 April, Hungarian voters will have their say on how the European Union can or should fight its aggressive neighbor, Russia.

This Is Their War

Observers believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine took Orban very much by surprise. Just before the invasion, when the Russian armed forces were standing around on the Ukrainian border, the Hungarian prime minister was visiting Putin in Moscow and signing a 15-year gas supply contract. “He was convinced that Vladimir Putin would not attack Ukraine. When that happened, the Hungarian government was in turmoil for almost a week and did not know how to deal with the situation,” says the Budapest-based political scientist Peter Kreko.

Members of Orban’s government gave strong verbal support to Ukraine and EU sanctions against Russia, and the state television and other government-affiliated media gave them hours of space, but government-affiliated journalists at commercial media outlets repeated Russian propaganda about aggression committed by Ukraine against people in the east and provocations against Russia. After a period of hesitation, Orban found his message, which he has been repeating to his fellow citizens ever since: He is the only guarantor of peace because he will never allow Hungary to be drawn into the war. Backing up his words with deeds, the prime minister sets out for the border and has his picture taken here and there with the border guards and soldiers guarding Hungary’s borders and security. The second half of Orban’s message is equally important: Only he can guarantee that prices in Hungarian shops, and energy bills, will not keep rising.

The Hungarian government has not yet imposed sanctions on Russia, but it has stopped formally blocking Ukraine’s entry into NATO (which it had done in the past owing to bilateral diplomatic disputes over Ukraine’s alleged repression of the Hungarian minority in the southwest). However, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has already stated that Hungary will definitely not support cutting the European Union off from Russian gas and oil (Hungary is not alone in this position) and that Hungary will no longer allow arms transports for Ukraine through its territory.

Contradictory news in the papers and contradictory statements by politicians have confused the Hungarians, especially those in the Fidesz camp. According to surveys, a quarter of Hungarians (and thus less than half of Orban’s voters) think Ukraine with its Western ambitions, not Russia, is to blame for the war. As analyst Kreko says, this suits Prime Minister Orban: In a confusing, dangerous world, it is necessary to look out for yourself and bet on security – that is, to vote for it. Orban said as much in his recent speech. “This is not our war. The Ukrainians are defending their own interests and the Russians are also defending themselves. Brussels is pursuing its own interest and the Americans are pursuing their own interest. No one but we will think with a Hungarian head and feel with a Hungarian heart. That’s what we have to do. We Hungarians know very well whom these wars ultimately benefit,” he said, hinting at conspiracy.

In fact, it is not at all certain whether Fidesz will also benefit from Russia’s war in the upcoming elections. In early February, looking at the polls, Orban’s party seemed to be heading for another victory. Although not as close to a constitutional majority as they were the last three times, Fidesz still had a lead in the polls over the united opposition, an advantage which, combined with a cleverly-adjusted electoral system designed by lawyers from the party’s own workshop, could ensure a comfortable victory.

The war has begun to rebalance Hungarian voter preferences, and again the defeat of Orban has moved into the realm of real possibility. The prime minister knows this, of course. Precisely in the spirit of his own favorite and often publicly repeated motto that “to be surprised is an unforgivable mistake,” in recent years he has prepared himself well for his party’s possible ouster from power.

Eternal vigilance: Orban surveys Hungary’s eastern border region on 26 February. Photo from his official site.

Where the Power Lies

Andras Lanczi is a leading conservative Hungarian thinker and the unofficial philosopher of the ruling Fidesz party. When Respekt last spoke with him in the summer, Lancziwas rector of Budapest’s prestigious Corvinus University. At one point our conversation had to be interrupted because the thinker was urgently summoned to the neighboring office of the university’s president, a function created by Fidesz during its giant higher education reform three years ago. Lanczi breathed nervously before knocking on the office door of businessman Anthony Radev, who holds this post. The brief, audible conversation that ensued did not sound like an exchange between a respected scholar-administrator and the person in charge of running the university’s economic and operational side. Rather, it was a conversation between a boss who was under no obligation to be in a good mood (and who would speak austerely with his rector in any event) and his clear subordinate. The philosopher was aware of this. “He has a lot of work to do now, it’s not easy,” Lanczi explained on his return.

Hungarian universities are the most recent big bite in the long campaign of Orban and his party that critics call the control and hijacking of institutions and the state. Until 2020, Hungarian universities had a similar status to, for example, Czech ones, with a high degree of autonomy although financed by the state. Fidesz took a radical step – it shifted the universities completely out of public ownership and converted them into non-profit foundations. These have received all university property and, in addition, partial shares in Hungarian state-owned enterprises, making them economically self-sufficient.

The foundations’ leadership has been occupied by Fidesz loyalists among big businesses and by officials from the party. They have been endowed with great power. The foundations decide what will be taught at these universities and who will teach it. New members of the board of directors for each foundation are selected by the board itself and by nobody else. With a bit of exaggeration, one could say that the decisions will be made by Fidesz forever when it comes to higher education in Hungary.

“It’s enough to win once, but really well,” is one of the lessons that Orban likes to repeat to his people. He managed a big, genuine victory in 2010, when he returned to power after eight years in opposition – and he did so in an absolutely overwhelming way. The vote totals handed Fidesz a narrow constitutional majority, and the defeated parties, plagued by the economic crisis and their own scandals, were left in ruins.

“Orban is far from the only ruthless, brutal, and determined Hungarian politician,” Hungarian political scientist Stefano Bottoni says. “However, he surpasses others in these qualities.” Orban’s political journey after his revolutionary victory proves these words. The old-new prime minister used his newly-acquired power forcefully, purposefully, and quickly. He subordinated the Constitutional Court by increasing its size and appointing loyal judges. He has filled all the important institutions and offices of state with his people. Where that did not work, or where it was complicated and the exchange did not guarantee really reliable control by the governing party, Orban used a surprising trick, which has now proven itself after many repetitions: He created a new institution above the “uncontrolled” office, a new institution under his full control, which was then given fundamental powers in that field. For example, when Fidesz failed to install loyal scholars in the leadership of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, the almighty governing party established a new “scientific institute” run by reliable people into which state funds flow to support research and science, and this new institute distributes them. Fidesz has also changed the electoral law several times since 2011, setting up a complex combination of national candidate lists and small constituencies that clearly favors one dominant party, thus ensuring Fidesz election victories. This has been successful so far and gives him the advantage over his opponents in this year’s election. All Orban’s gains from the last 12 years are the result of that first big, genuine victory of 2010.

Last year, a colorful conglomerate ranging from conservatives to green liberals joined forces in one united opposition movement. In the event of victory, they will face a problem: Getting the real power away from Fidesz’s deployments to various party-controlled institutions and returning it to the elected government. “I do not think that is an insurmountable task,” political scientist Andras Bozoki says. “However, the opposition, if it really succeeds, will have very difficult negotiations and maneuvering ahead of it.” If the Fiscal Council does not approve the government’s draft budget, then the cabinet would have to resign. Even to Hungarian observers this seems an extreme move, and they are hesitant as to whether Orban would use this leverage against the new cabinet. It remains, however, a real possibility.

A Passionate Man

Orban comes from Felcsut, a village half an hour’s drive from Budapest. Today it is worth noting, if just for its eye-catching football stadium and Hungary’s largest football academy. Prime Minister Orban, its native son, is an avid football fan. He can spend hours watching European club competitions and the Hungarian first division. According to political reporter Pal Daniel Renyi, this is the only thing that takes time away from his second passion, politics and political struggle. Together with his friend from their days on a youth football team, Lorinc Meszaros, Orban endowed his hometown with the architecturally remarkable stadium. Meszaros was Hungary’s richest man for several years and is still the mayor of Felcsut and at the same time the embodiment of the elite financiers Orban has purposefully gathered into a narrow circle subordinate to him. Meszaros got rich thanks to public procurement, mainly from EU funds, and he does not hide it. “I came by this money thanks to good luck, God, and Viktor Orban,” he told Hungarian journalists in a rare interview years ago.

Budapest, which Orban does not like and which does not like him, is far away and at the same time in the palm of his hand.

When Orban was born, Felcsut had no landmarks and was simply a backwater. According to his own legend, the prime minister did not see a bathroom with running water until the age of 15. He was an intelligent, ambitious young man from a small town who was the first in his family to go to college. At law school in the mid-1980s, he met others with similar back stories, united by the shared experience of a rural upbringing and the feeling that their Budapest classmates condescended to them. After a few years, these dormitory friends became the core of the newly-formed Fidesz party.

Around the time the communist regime was peacefully falling apart, the group of young people around Orban went into politics, bringing the courage to break taboos along with denim jackets, fresh ideas, and hair worn long – as early as 1988, Orban publicly declared that Soviet troops had to leave the country. This group still sticks together in Fidesz. The recently retired president of Hungary, the speaker of parliament, well-known figures in the European Parliament, all these met more than 30 years ago. “They are a bit like a family, their relationships are really strong,” comments Istvan Hegedus, who worked for Fidesz in the early 1990s before leaving the party because, as he says, it was already clear that the hairy, jeans-wearing “founding fathers” were not in fact liberals, they never had been and had never wanted to be. “It simply came to our notice then. They soon discovered that they were conservatives, that the nation was important to them, that they were proud of their rural origins. And they despised Budapest and the so-called big world,” Hegedus recalls.

The Hungarian prime minister must rule from Budapest, though. When Orban won for a third time in 2018, again overwhelmingly and with a guaranteed constitutional majority, he was delighted. At the beginning of 2019 he moved the entire government out of the parliament building in Pest and across the river, into the Buda hills, where the castle of the president stands. The offices there are more modest, smaller, but it is peaceful. The city, which Orban does not like and which does not like him, is far away and at the same time in the palm of his hand.

Orban’s third premiership in a row could have been a binding, peaceful success. It seemed there was nobody to disturb the peace. This is because Orban purposefully, through his oligarchs, has bought up the media. State-run or pro-government newspapers, television, and radio have controlled a clear majority in the Hungarian media market for some time. After Orban’s third electoral victory, Index, the largest, most influential independent Hungarian media outlet to date, was finally added to the government stable. (Its former editors immediately set up the Telex news site, but its reach is not that wide yet.) Through official promotion, Fidesz has also pushed the largest independent radio station off the airwaves. It now can reach its audience only on the internet. In addition, the university reform, already mentioned, has given Fidesz not just enormous wealth, but also influence over Hungary’s intellectual future. Its power in the apparatus of the state has become absolute and unquestionable.

Will the Big Bet Pay Off?

Nevertheless, even such an armored government has been affected by problems. Orban’s long-standing maneuvering in the EU – the party belonged to the most-powerful European People’s Party (EPP) faction in the European Parliament even as it accused the EU first of attempting to deprive the Hungarians of freedom and then of attempting to exterminate them from the face of the earth – finally came to an end. Orban’s campaign against same-sex couples, who purportedly, as the “LGBT lobby,” are trying to corrupt Hungarian children, finally convinced the EPP to expel Fidesz. Orban lost some influence at the European Parliament and is currently reduced to engaging in fruitless negotiations with fringe nationalist parties across the EU. The European Commission has also shown that it is serious about its threats: Hungary, in its view, is no longer upholding the rule of law, as evidenced by its attacks on NGOs and minorities and its systematic war against independent media, and so the EC has cut off EU funding for Hungary. The Hungarian opposition, divided for 11 years and unable to seriously compete with Fidesz, eventually united and is now running as a single entity. The carefully-adjusted electoral system no longer guarantees a Fidesz victory, and a win for its opponents, or at least a genuine, strong opposition to a fourth consecutive Fidesz government, is a real prospect.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a big problem for Orban’s political calculations. The effect of the war on the election cannot be discerned right now and it is possible that Fidesz’s victory will not, in the end, be jeopardized. “Prime Minister Orban has wagered his future on Russia, on China, on other authoritarian states similar to him. He wanted to live in a world where it is possible to have one foot in the West and in the European Union while at the same time enjoying the benefits of eastern authoritarianism at home. With the Russian attack, that world ceased to exist, it will no longer be possible,” analyst Kreko believes.

“Viktor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol? You should take a walk along the banks of the Danube in Budapest, there’s a memorial there to the Jews who were murdered, my family and I have been there. The murder that memorial commemorates is happening again, right now, just a little differently. I think you should decide which side you’re on,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioned Orban through the video screen at the EU summit last week. Only Viktor Orban knows what Viktor Orban felt at that moment.

Tomas Brolik is a journalist with the Czech newsweekly Respekt, where this article originally appeared. Reprinted by permission.

Translated by Gwendolyn Albert.