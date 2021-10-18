Plus, Marki-Zay wins Hungarian primaries, French ambassador told to leave Belarus, and more.

The Big Story: Ruling Parties in North Macedonia, Kosovo Experience Defeat in Local Elections

What happened: The opposition VMRO DPMNE party declared victory after polls closed in local elections held yesterday across North Macedonia, BIRN reports. The Central Electoral Commission said preliminary results based on 67 of the 81 municipalities indicate the right-wing VMRO DPMNE party had won 16 mayoral races in the first round, while the ruling Social Democrats — which won the last three elections — won nine. Other races will be heading to runoff elections.

More context: Kosovo’s ruling Vetevendosje party also appeared to be experiencing defeat in polls held on Sunday, with the party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti failing to win any municipality in the first round, according to BIRN. A total of 21 out of 38 municipalities, including the capital Pristina, will hold a second round of voting to elect mayors.

Worth noting: The Venice Commission, a Council of Europe advisory body, ruled last week that Albania’s Constitutional Court doesn’t have the authority to rule on the constitutionality of the 2019 elections, Euractiv reports. The elections took place without the participation of the opposition, and had a record low turnout of around 15%.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Conservative Peter Marki-Zay won the primary runoff election held yesterday in Hungary, Reuters reports. Preliminary results show that Marki-Zay received 57% of votes, while Democratic Coalition candidate Klara Dobrev got 43%. The primaries were held by six opposition parties to choose a united candidate for prime minister. The result means that Marki-Zay, who has no party affiliation, will be the challenger to Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary election held next year. Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party has won three successive elections and controls more than two-thirds of parliament.

DNA samples collected from burial sites in the Czech Republic played a key role in tracing the prehistoric roots of the hepatitis B virus, Czech Radio reports. A recently-published international study led by Germany’s Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, in collaboration with the Institute of Archaeology at the Czech Academy of Sciences, found that all known hepatitis B genotypes “descend from a strain that was infecting the ancestors of the First Americans as well as their closest Eurasian relatives around the time these populations began diverging.” The virus existed in large parts of Europe as early as 10,000 years ago, the study found.

Southeastern Europe

The opposition in Montenegro decried a decision to register the Cetinje monastery as the property of the Serbian Orthodox Church, BIRN reports. The main opposition Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) dubbed the State Property Directorate’s decision as “theft” and accused the government of serving the interests of the Serbian Church. The DPS also said it will file a criminal complaint. Head of Property Directorate Koca Djurisic said yesterday that the decision corrected a previous error which registered the historic monastery with the Cetinje municipality. The monastery, which dates back to the 15th century and is one of the main religious sites in Montenegro, was previously the property of the Serbian Orthodox Church before World War II.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The French ambassador to Belarus has left Minsk after Belarusian authorities demanded his departure, AFP reports. An embassy spokeswoman told AFP that Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left yesterday after the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted he leave by today, 18 October. France has not recognized Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s claims of victory in presidential elections held last August; his reelection led to widespread protests in the Eastern European country. Also today, Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics asked the EU to impose more economic sanctions on Belarus. “It means to put [under sanctions] so-called tourism companies that are organizing flights, I also believe that we need to sanction [Belarusian national airline] Belavia fully, so that it cannot receive any kind of support,” Rinkevics said.

A mistake by Ukrainian security services earlier this year led to more than 100 innocent people being sanctioned for being crime bosses and having their assets and bank accounts frozen, RFE/RL reports. The mistake was part of an anti-corruption drive by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) which put sanctions on 568 alleged crime bosses. Last week, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov announced that the sanctions on 108 people, almost one-fifth of the total, were an error. The former deputy head of Ukraine’s Security Service, Viktor Trepak, said the blunder points to “huge problems in the functioning of the state, as well as the political, arbitrary decision-making that becomes the new normal.”

Russian liberal party Yabloko announced today that it was cutting ties with members who backed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Smart Voting initiative in local elections last month, The Moscow Times reports. Support for Navalny’s initiative, which offered voters alternatives to ruling party candidates, is “incompatible with membership in the party,” Yabloko said in a statement, adding “Our opponent is not only the government, but also what can be described as modern Bolshevism.” The party defined Bolshevism as “a reaction to leadership corrupted by irremovability,” “a populist appeal to all the weak and offended,” and “a call to unite around a charismatic leader who combines nationalism with primitive egalitarianism in his appeals.”

Central Asia

A stalled corruption case centered on Nur-Sultan’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) project could mean that the system designed to connect the main spots of Kazakhstan’s capital might never get built, The Diplomat reports. An appeals court in Kazakhstan this month overturned a first-degree sentence against seven public officials and managers previously charged with corruption related to the project, leading to speculation that the initial sentences were a ruse to protect other high-ranking officials. The project was announced in 2011 for then President Nursultan Nazarbaev’s birthday as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and was scheduled to be finalized by 2014. However, construction on the LRT was halted on several occasions, most recently in 2019 when newly-elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced an investigation into how project funds were being spent.

Borderlands