Hungary seems to be unique in Europe in that the more someone identifies as a right-winger, the more they support Russia’s politics. From Telex.

A survey done by Central European University’s Democracy Institute following the April elections in Hungary found that while the EU finished first among the countries Hungarians feel most sympathetic toward, Russia was the least liked, and Ukraine the second least liked. Voters of the ruling Fidesz party [the nationalist party which has been in power since 2010 – Transitions] tend to be more critical towards the EU, while those who favor the opposition feel this way about Russia. Those whose vote in the elections was influenced by the Russia-Ukraine war tend to lean towards Russia. Hungary seems to be unique in Europe in that the more someone identifies as a right-winger, the more they support Russia’s politics.

An earlier poll by the Median agency in late April had already revealed that Ukraine and Russia are both quite negatively perceived and judged by Hungarians. The Fidesz supporters’ anti-Western and especially anti-American sentiments, as well as the opposition’s followers’ anti-Russian sentiments, also clearly appeared in in the results. The CEU survey, conducted by Zavecz Research a short time after the Median poll, confirms this picture.

The survey of a representative sample of 1,000 people was conducted between 25 April and 4 May in 103 towns, cities, and districts of Budapest.

Among all respondents, the European Union was perceived most positively. Germany, Poland, and the United States landed in the middle, while the bottom three were Israel, Ukraine, and Russia. In other words: public opinion is quite pro-European, without any signs of enthusiasm.

Both those who voted for Fidesz and those who supported the opposition in April felt most sympathetic toward the EU. This is somewhat surprising given the government’s many bouts with the EU, but when interpreting this, we must also consider that Hungary is part of the union. The two camps are also convergent in placing Israel, Ukraine, and Russia at the end of the group of seven.

This indicates that the opposition’s strong pro-Ukraine stance was only marginally shared by their voters.

It certainly is thought-provoking that attitudes towards Israel, Poland, and Ukraine did not differ significantly between the two camps, even though all three countries have often played a role in political conflicts in Hungary, and in the disputes of intellectuals. But when it comes to the voting masses, neither seems to polarize the two camps.

There are significant differences, however, in how Germany, the United States, Russia, and the European Union are viewed. While the EU is the least rejected organization by both camps, it is the most divisive international political factor.

It is worth examining how country sympathies are related to one of the more important aspects of party choice, the desire to “stay out” of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The survey offered 15 criteria which may have affected the voters’ decisions in April, in the form of closed questions.

Somewhat surprisingly, those who explained their party choice with a reference to the war did not view the politics of Ukraine differently from the average. In the case of the EU, the United States, and Russia, however, the difference was significant. Those who justified their vote with the desire to stay out of the war showed more sympathy towards the politics of Russia than the others and had a more negative view of the EU and the United States.

It is not very likely that the war in itself – which even the pro-government media agree is an act of Russian aggression – made Russia more sympathetic and the EU and the United States less so. It is somewhat more likely that, on the one hand, the more anti-Moscow and pro-Western opposition voters may have felt that the threat of getting involved in the war was false, while the inherently more anti-Western and more pro-Russian Fidesz voters considered the anti-war narrative a good framework through which to interpret their party choice.

The degree of politicization of foreign policy orientations is also indicated by the correlation with left-right identification. The more right-leaning someone is, the more negative their attitude is towards the EU, the United States, and Germany, and to a lesser but still to a statistically significant extent to Israel. On the other hand, these voters’ opinion of Russian politics is more positive than the opinion of the left-leaning voters.

While this pattern is not unexpected, it is worth noting that we find in Hungary the exact opposite of the traditional setup still observed in most Western European and Eastern European countries.

The data shows that the above configuration is a purely “political product,” in the sense that the attitude towards a particular country has nothing to do with education, age, or social class. In spite of this, it does not necessarily follow that these orientations are unstable and can easily be “reprogrammed” at any time.

The example of Jobbik has shown that not all voters follow the changing guidelines of the party elite, even when the party’s rational interests justify the change. [The leadership of the once radical-right Jobbik party has moved toward the center in recent years – Transitions.]

Of course, it is more likely that Prime Minister Viktor Orban will continue to be able to influence his followers and adapt his electorate’s foreign policy preferences to his strategic interests.

He has transformed his camp from a Western to an Eastern orientation with exceptional efficiency over the past decade or so, and will continue to be able to use his persuasive resources and talents to make future adjustments. On the other hand, it is important to note that we have not yet seen an example of a general political orientation being reversed.

Undoing the omelet and taking his camp from being East-friendly back to approving of the West, now that would be the real magic!

Andrea Szabo is a sociologist and political scientist. Zsolt Enyedi is a professor at CEU’s faculty of political science (Vienna) and a researcher at CEU’s Democracy Institute (Budapest). Translated for Telex by Andrea Horvath Kavai.

This article was originally published on Telex. Reprinted by permission.