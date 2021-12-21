Plus, Communist Party rejected in Romania, Russians involved in U.S. insider trading scheme, and more.

The Big Story: Hungarian PM Stands His Ground on Migration Despite EU Court Ruling

What happened: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said today that Budapest will not make any changes to its border system and “will not let anyone in,” according to Reuters. “The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system of border protection,” Orban said. “We will maintain the existing regime, even if the European court ordered us to change it.”

More context: Earlier this month, Hungary’s Constitutional Court refrained from issuing a ruling on whether EU law has primacy over national law, Euronews reports. The EU Court of Justice had previously ruled that Hungary’s border policy was at odds with EU law due to the forcible expulsions of illegal migrants, the denial of migrants’ right to apply for asylum, and the detention of migrants in so-called transit zones near the border with Serbia.

Worth noting: Orban also said that migration and LGBTQ issues will dominate the electoral agenda ahead of elections scheduled for the spring of 2022.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy yesterday to voice their support for Ukraine amid fears of a potential Russian invasion, AP reports. In a joint statement after the meeting, which took place in Huta in western Ukraine’s Carpathian Mountains, the three leaders called on the international community to “step up sanctions on the Russian Federation over its ongoing aggression against Ukraine,” while they also “once again urged the Kremlin to de-escalate the situation by withdrawing its troops from the Ukrainian borders and temporarily occupied territories.” At a news conference following the meeting, Zelenskiy said “Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania are the vanguard of that deterrence today.”

Southeastern Europe

The European Court of Human Rights ruled today that Romania has the right to refuse to register the Communist Party due to its ties with its 20th century predecessor, BIRN reports. The ruling said that the current party has not dissociated itself from the former Romanian Communist Party, which ruled the country for decades until the December 1989 revolution that toppled dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. “This interference was provided for by legislation and had been aimed at protecting national security and the rights and freedoms of others,” said the judges. The Bucharest County Court rejected the party’s request for registration in 2014, a decision upheld by the Bucharest Court of Appeal later that year.

The European Parliament passed a resolution last week criticizing Slovenia due to “the state of EU values” in the country, Euronews reports. The resolution said that the European lawmakers are “deeply concerned about the level of public debate, climate of hostility, distrust and deep polarization in Slovenia, which has eroded trust in public bodies and between them.” It also mentioned attempts to bring the judiciary and the press under the control of the government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. This is the first time Ljubljana has come under fire for its political direction, which critics say resembles Hungary’s authoritarian slide. Still, Slovenia has a total score of 95% in the 2021 Freedom in the World report compiled by the NGO Freedom House, whereas Budapest stands at 69%.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian authorities announced yesterday that former President Petro Poroshenko is suspected of treason, AP reports. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation said that Poroshenko is suspected of giving aid to the self-proclaimed republics in the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk – which have been under the control of Russian separatists since 2014 – by purchasing coal from the republics in 2014-2015. Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party dismissed the allegations as “a political order of [President Volodymyr] Zelenskiy, who is maniacally obsessed with the idea of ​​reprisals against his main opponent.” Poroshenko is currently in Turkey, and it is unclear when he will return to Ukraine.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom has significantly reduced its gas deliveries to Europe over the past couple of days, The Moscow Times reports. Daily shipments plummeted from 27 million cubic meters (mcm) on Friday to 5.2 mcm on Saturday, and then down again to 4.7 mcm on Sunday; yesterday Gazprom scheduled only 3.8 mcm to be delivered. Also yesterday, gas prices reached $1,700 per thousand cubic meters, a 70% increase compared to September. The developments come amid fears of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine due to Russian troops amassing near the Ukrainian border. During auctions held yesterday for the January transit supply, Gazprom refused to schedule extra supplies through Ukraine for a fourth consecutive month.

U.S. authorities said yesterday that five Russians were involved in a $82 million insider trading scheme that allegedly used corporate information stolen through hacking, Reuters reports. The group included Kremlin-linked businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who owns M-13 LLC, a Moscow-based information technology company. Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March, extradited to the United States on Saturday, and is currently in detention in a Massachusetts jail. According to prosecutors, Klyushin and employees of his company used “corporate earnings reports obtained by hacking into the computer systems of two vendors that help companies filing quarterly and annual reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.”

Central Asia

The Taliban accidentally sent a bank transfer to the account of the Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan and the embassy is refusing to return the money, Eurasianet reports. The money transfer was originally ordered by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government as funding for a school for refugee children in Tajikistan; the transfer was canceled after the Taliban took power in August and it is unclear why the transfer later went through in September. The Taliban said the sum was around $800,000, while the embassy said it was around $400,000. Both the Afghan Embassy and the Tajik government continue to support Ghani’s deposed government and also support the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which opposes the Taliban regime. An unnamed embassy source said that it would be impossible to transfer the money anyway, because the host government in Tajikistan officially considers the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, according to Eurasianet.

Borderlands