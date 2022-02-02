Plus, Poland fires ambassador to Czech Republic, Turkey targets Kurdish militants, and more.

The Big Story: Budapest Criticized for Gas Deal With Russia

What happened: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised ties between Budapest and Moscow during a meeting yesterday with President Vladimir Putin, Politico reports. Talking about their “past 13 years” working together, Orban said: “The two of us have the longest memory of the European Union and Russia’s relationship.”

More context: The meeting had a pragmatic side; Orban requested the expansion of Hungary’s 15-year gas contract with Russian energy company Gazprom, RFE/RL reports. The gas deal was slammed by Ukraine, with the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv calling it “a purely political, economically unreasonable decision taken in favor of the Kremlin while to the detriment of Ukraine’s national interests and Ukraine-Hungarian ties.”

Worth noting: After the talks with Orban, Putin said the United States “is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine … its main task is to contain Russia’s development” and Ukraine is “just a tool to reach this goal,” the BBC reports. He added that, if Ukraine joins NATO, a conflict between Kyiv and Moscow would involve the entire organization. “Imagine that Ukraine is a NATO member and a military operation [to regain Crimea] begins,” Putin said. “What – are we going to fight with NATO? Has anyone thought about this? It seems like they haven’t.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland dismissed its ambassador to Prague after he criticized Warsaw’s approach to solving a dispute centered around the Turow coal mine, Euractiv reports. In an interview last month with Deutsche Welle, Miroslaw Jasinski said the conflict between Poland and the Czech Republic over the Turow mine came from “a lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of willingness to engage in dialogue — above all on the Polish side.” Polish authorities have vowed to keep the coal mine operating despite a 500,000-euro daily fine for its operation announced by the European Court of Justice in September. Before Jasinski’s appointment, Poland did not have an ambassador to Prague for a year.

Southeastern Europe

After initially welcoming the arrival of the itinerant, ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious group Lev Tahor, Bosnia has now announced their departure, RFE/RL reports. About 37 members of the group, which some Israelis refer to as the “Jewish Taliban” for their extremist interpretation of the Torah, have been residing in Bosnia since approximately November; the timeline is unclear. Human Rights and Refugees Minister Milos Lucic announced yesterday that all members of the group will leave the country this month. “According to the latest information, this religious group is currently looking for a new destination and transportation,” Lucic said. “I have received assurances that they do not pose a threat to the local community and no incidents have been recorded so far.”

North Macedonia is facing an electricity crisis that highlights the shortcomings of its energy policy, bne IntelliNews reports. Limited amounts of electricity is the only energy the country produces, making it reliant on importing other forms. Industry experts told bne IntelliNews that the crisis also pointed out the steps needed for a long-term solution, such as building large-scale energy facilities that would prevent electricity shortages. North Macedonian authorities declared a state of crisis in the energy sector in 2021, scheduled to last to June 2022, in a bid to stabilize the situation amid skyrocketing international electricity prices. They also signed a deal with Kosovo for the importation of 3 million tons of coal for the REK Bitola thermal power plant.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus diverted potash shipments through Russia after Lithuania put an end to its collaboration with Minsk, Reuters reports. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said yesterday that the “longer delivery distance through Russia” led to a loss of margins, “but this will be compensated by higher global prices.” Amid U.S. and European sanctions, Lithuania stopped serving as a railway transit hub for Belarusian potash as of yesterday. Lithuania continued to buy potash from the Belarusian state-run company Belaruskali even after a Lithuanian government commission declared in December that a 2018 agreement between the state-run railway and Belarus to transport the resource was at odds with national security interests.

Several Russian media outlets received an ultimatum earlier this week ordering them to delete their coverage of investigations made by imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny, The Moscow Times reports. The targeted news outlets include the independent Dozhd broadcaster, the Ekho Moskvy radio station, the Meduza news website, and Znak.com. Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office, said the media outlets distributed materials belonging to an “extremist organization.” Navalny’s investigations focused on high-level corruption, such as former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s involvement in illicit property deals.

Central Asia

An activist in Kazakhstan is facing a lengthy prison sentence for live streaming the protests that shook the country last month, RFE/RL reports. Karima Haidarbekova, a single mother of six who participated in protests in the southern city of Shymkent, faces charges of assaulting a government officer, intentionally causing damage to public property, and attacking official buildings. The assault charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Human Rights Watch said yesterday that Kazakh authorities “have arbitrarily arrested peaceful protesters and others, ill-treated and tortured some detainees, and interfered with detainees’ access to lawyers” in the wake of last month’s protests.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov hopes to turn Turkmenistan into a transit hub between Asia and Europe, Eurasianet reports. Speaking last week at a cabinet meeting, Berdymukhamedov said that the volume of goods crossing Turkmenistan in 2021 was 3.5 times higher than the year before, without offering any data to corroborate the claim. He made similar remarks during the inaugural India-Central Asia summit, also held last week, when he mentioned the “great importance” of the transport corridor project, which would run from Uzbekistan across Turkmenistan and then to the Middle East via Iran. In addition to the of Iranian port of Chabahar, Berdymukhamedov said that Turkmenistan’s port of Turkmenbashi would be one of the key transport nodes of the project.

Borderlands