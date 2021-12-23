How a small town fell in love with a doctor from Iran.

View of central Isperih. Image by Bativo7/Wikimedia Commons.

Viliam Klimacek’s newly translated novel tells stories of 1960s Czechoslovak emigration experiences that remain as relevant as ever.

Viliam Klimacek. Photo via Facebook.



A Eurovision performance shines a powerful light on the lives of Russian women.

Manizha performs “Russian Woman” at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Women from all over Russia provided pieces of traditional fabric for the oversized costume from which she emerged. Photo by Piroschka van de Wouw / Globe Media / Reuters.



Why is the agreement’s first signatory set to be the first to withdraw?



Ceren Akkaya. Image from her personal archive.

There’s usually no lack of solidarity with journalists who are attacked for speaking truth to power. But as recent events in Bosnia have shown, it can be a very different story for those who fact-check the media.

The Raskrinkavanje logo, used with permission

Four sex abuse cases have polarized Serbia and pushed the country toward a possible new reckoning.

Veteran Serbian politician Dragan Markovic (pictured here when mayor of his hometown of Jagodina in 2011) is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct involving minors. Photo by Nebojsa Markovic / Globe Media / Reuters.

Women’s groups in a conservative Caucasus enclave are making inroads in male-dominated local structures.

Lia Kavterashvili and her niece prepare dumplings for her guests.

How activists persuaded Czech authorities to evacuate dozens of brutalized Belarusians out from under the noses of the Lukashenka regime.

Kryscina Syjanok (left) and Olga Buratkevich in Prague. Photo courtesy of Kryscina Syjanok.

One of Europe’s most significant science-fiction writers left his birthplace for good in 1945. Can Lviv/Lwow come to terms with its loss?

Stanislaw Lem in 2005, the year before his death. Photo by Mariusz Kubik via Wikimedia Commons.

A women’s collective in Istanbul is teaching women to ride bikes and giving them a new option to get away from it all.