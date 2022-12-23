This holiday season, we revisit some of the highlights of the year.

The Sinusoid of War by Iryna Domnenko, 15 December 2022

A personal account of the ebb and flow of emotional and even physical reactions to the flood of news from the Ukrainian war, from hopeful to devastating.

Into the Clubhouse by Tanya Hendzel, 12 December 2022

A Belarusian network of centers – grounded in a self-help approach – has transformed the way mental illness is treated in the country.

A Journey Into the Unknown by Ekaterina Vorobeva, 20 October 2022

Kazakhstan welcomes thousands of Russians escaping Putin’s partial mobilization.

A Standing Invite for Banksy by Dragan Stanimirovic, 4 October 2022

How Mostar became the largest street art gallery in the Balkans.

Miljenko Jergovic’s Family Tree by Damjana Mraovic-O’Hare, 14 July 2022

Fact or invented, this Bosnian epic is a superb multigenerational story.

Pictures for Posterity by Dasa Obereigner, 17 June 2022

Photographer documents the reality and resilience of Ukraine’s graduating high school students.

Moldova Tames TB Via Mobile Phones by Victoria Colesnic, 2 June 2022

An app developed in the Eastern European country helps patients successfully complete their treatment and is being adopted elsewhere in Eurasia.

The Rise and Fall of a Fake News Factory by Zaklina Hadzi-Zafirova, 19 April 2022

A town in North Macedonia shot to fame in 2016 as a hotbed of pro-Trump websites. The digital fever has subsided, but the battle for clicks continues.

Amid Russian Attacks, Romania Opens Doors to Ukrainian Refugees by Katarzyna Rybarczyk, 22 March 2022

A photo essay from the Siret border crossing, where more than 100,000 Ukrainians have crossed to safety.

Belarusian Diaspora Helps Victims of Repression by Maryia Hryts, 28 February 2022

A volunteer project has sent more than $1 million worth of food to those persecuted by the Lukashenka regime and could serve as inspiration for the current situation in Ukraine.

Cooperating to Make a Difference by Baha Okar, 15 February 2022

A network of determined parents in Turkey wants to do education differently, and schools throughout the country are showing how.

Photo on home page by Stanislav Senyk.