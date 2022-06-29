One of Central and Eastern Europe’s leading thinkers considers how the war in Ukraine has transformed Europe – with more to come.

Normally when you talk about turning points like the war in Ukraine, people believe at these times that you start to see the future in other ways but, in my view, the situation is slightly different.

At a turning point you start to reinterpret the past, and particularly the recent past. It’s not that now we see better what the European Union will become. We are starting to have a different view of what happened, for example, in the last 30 years.

From this new point of view, on one level this crisis very much resembles the three major crises that have shattered the European Union in the past decade: the financial crisis, the refugee crisis, and the war in Donbas. This is the second coming of each of these crises.

If you look at the financial side, this is going to be nasty. This is not simply that you have a high public debt already in the government sector – basically because we spent a lot of money on COVID – but you are going to have inflation. Some of the highest inflation will be in Central and East European countries. In Poland, inflation is already around 14%, while in Estonia, it is around 14%-15%. This is going to create a level of political instability in these countries, which is connected to the war in Ukraine.

In a way, the war in Ukraine is three different wars. One is what is happening on the battlefield, and this is where the Ukrainian army is fighting the Russian army. The second is an economic war, basically the sanctions against Russia. The third is what is happening on the level of public opinion and the information war.

These three wars are not going to end at the same time. Quite probably, the economic war will continue even if we are going to have a certain type of cease-fire. For me the most important thing is that when you look back, suddenly we are shocked by the discovery that we feel threatened not by our failures but by our successes. I have heard a lot of people lecturing about how Germany and France have implemented the wrong policy with regards to Russia.

What was their policy? Economic interdependence. But that was from the European Union. The EU was about economic interdependence: trading with the enemy and trying to transform the enemy into a friend. In a way it was the heart of the European experience.

What France and Germany did – and it didn’t work – was that they universalized their experience of post-World War II. Trading with others was seen as a way to reduce the risk of war. However, what we know from history is that when you trade with others, particularly if these others are not going to change their intentions, this increases the risk of war.

This created certain vulnerabilities that you very much see in the energy sector now. And of course, there is a very legitimate question. Why did Germany decide after 2014 to increase its energy dependence on Russia? But it makes less sense to ask the question why, in the 1990s, the Germans or French were pursuing the policy of economic interdependence and believing that through modernization they were going to change Russia.

This is the game; this was what the EU was doing to everybody, to the Chinese, to Central and East Europeans, and to others.

Our most important policy did not bring the results that we expected. We have been trading, and as a result of it, we are in a situation of higher risk and vulnerability.

The Role of Military Power

The second story is about soft power, and military power. It was Europeans with a very good argument saying “Military power does not work. Look at the Americans in Iraq.” We have strongly criticized others, saying “You are not going to solve any problem by military means.”

And listen, there is no military solution, particularly if you don’t have a military. But then suddenly you start to understand that you have a defense problem, and that this kind of defense problem cannot be simply

neutralized by soft power.

And then you should change. But you are changing something that is not only a policy. For Germany you are changing an identity. Being a civilian power – this was what Germany learned out of its post-World War II experience. So it is easy to increase a military budget, but just by increasing a military budget you are not creating a military power overnight because you should try to transform society and to look totally differently at the role of military power.

These are not trivial questions about one wrong policy of one politician doing something wrong. Suddenly the European Union has awakened to a world in which we feel uncomfortable.

Suddenly we are pushed to revisit all the major instruments with which the European Union has been working, including enlargement. All the things that we are talking about are not classical enlargement, even the four freedoms [The “four freedoms” refers to the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people – Transitions note].

We are pushed to rethink things which are very important for us, even the climate. If you are a Polish prime minister, are you really going to believe that you are going to stop using coal at the moment when you see basically Russia going up to your border? It’s a security issue.

Climate change is a problem, but a problem that can be faced in 20 years, while Russia is a problem that needs to be faced now.

The fact that we didn’t talk about Russia is also very typical. In a certain way we know that Russia is a big problem, but there is no long-term Russia policy, neither on our side nor on the American side. This is why the EU is going to be transformed – not because we are going to have a different vision but because in order to be effective we are to adjust to the world in which things that worked yesterday are not going to work tomorrow.

The Sudden Need for Borders

After the end of the Cold War, Robert Cooper, a British diplomat, invented a stamp. The stamp said OBE (overtaken by events) and he asked all his staff to go through the files and to put the stamp where it was needed. We are now working with files in which there is too much “overtaken by events.”

Until yesterday the European Union was very well-characterized by its soft power. This is why the European Union was a union with soft borders. We believed that we were bordering future members, regardless in which direction.

Suddenly we need borders that can be defended and then we should know where the borders are. This is the major challenge with countries like Georgia, Moldova, or Ukraine. They are within the borders of the Western sphere of influence because now we can clearly see that there is a sphere of influence.

There is a Russian sphere of influence and Belarus is there. By the way, Belarus was annexed, in a way, while we were talking about other things.

But when you talk in terms of geopolitics some other value issues are framed differently. You go to eat cevapcici with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, not to talk about the freedom of the media, but to talk about sanctions on Russia. This is a tradeoff and it doesn’t make sense to try to believe that we are not going to be forced to make hard choices.

This is important for our debates. The war generation knew that when you are choosing you very rarely choose between good and evil. When you are making choices most often you are sacrificing a value, something that is important for you. We try to believe that basically when we make a choice, we are never going to sacrifice a value. This is the situation that is pushing us to understand that this is not the case.

Then there is the problem of resilience. Some people know I have an obsession with polls. This is what I know about opinion polls. When we talk today about support for Ukraine – and I’m not talking about Bulgaria, or Greece, or Slovakia – you have public opinion being very sympathetic, really trying to help. We have all these people that are taking millions of Ukrainians into their houses.

Never bet that in four or five months the situation is going to be the same. It is not easy to have a Ukrainian family in your house in Poland during the winter. Not because people are bad, but because it is not easy. We should be prepared that there are going to be shifting public opinions.

Our Capacity to Endure Pain

Economic sanctions on Russia will have a cost and to be honest, the Russians are going to increase the cost – you can rely on that. Even our talk about justice, such as “we don’t talk to war criminals.” Believe me, we’re going to talk to this war criminal. We have been talking to war criminals most of the time, and we have been talking to former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic who didn’t have nuclear weapons, and we have been talking to other people.

As a result, the EU is not simply pushed into realpolitik, but finds itself in a situation in which we should try to use other policies in order to keep ourselves together. There is also an opportunity, and here the idea of resilience is important for me.

When we started the sanctions, we didn’t believe that this would change Putin’s policy. Recently, a journalist asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who were the three closest advisers to Putin these days. The answer he got was “Ivan the Terrible, Peter the Great, and Catherine the Great.” From this point of view, if you are in this historical mindset, you are not going to change your policies because of sanctions.

We are sanctioning them for two reasons. First, to reduce the capacity of the Russian state. Second, to show them that we are ready to pay the cost of the sanctions, that we are serious. In a certain way it is our capacity to endure pain that is going to change Russian policies and not our capacity to inject pain on Russia on its own.

And this is a difficult story because the Polish prime minister used to say: “You should choose between peace and air conditioning.” Do you know what people said? “There is no peace without air conditioning.”

The change that we’re going to see in our public opinion and in our political process is part of the European transformation. This is a European moment similar to the pandemic because suddenly we’re deciding much faster. We’re doing many more things collectively than before.

Some of these things are very brave. When President Zelenskiy or Foreign Minister Kuleba are saying: “Europeans are slow,” they don’t know how fast we normally are. In fact we can be very slow. If you work in the European institutions you must have been shocked by how fast we and the Americans have moved.

We understand that this is a critical moment, this is really about the European Union. But this is also a nationalist moment because the mobilization that you are seeing is very much experienced through the national experience of all these states. Some countries – like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – are afraid to lose their sovereignty. Germans had the feeling that they are living in a different world because history has returned and probably they are not ready for it.

A National – and a European – Moment

It’s crucial to reflect on this nationalistic mobilization, which understands that not only Ukrainians are going to sacrifice, but we are going to sacrifice. At the same time, this nationalist moment can be mobilized as a European moment – this is the story. It is enough for three elections to go wrong in the EU, with the current structure of the union, with the veto power of every member state, that we are going to be in a totally different conversation. This is why public opinion ended up being so important in this war.

There are two things that explain why Europe reacted so differently today than in 2014. From the legal point of view, this was the same. A country violated the sovereignty of another European state and grasped its territory.

Why didn’t we react? Because Ukrainians did not fight in Crimea.

Because former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych had demoralized the armed forces to such an extent that there were 20,000 Ukrainian troops in Crimea, and they did nothing.

The moment when Ukrainians fought back, Europeans were ready to stand.

The second thing that changed dramatically is that when Europeans saw Ukrainians fighting this fight, we basically were impressed. We knew that this is also up to us.

I’m ending on the fact that this third war, about public opinion, particularly in the European Union, is going to be the most difficult one, and in a sense this is the one in which we participate. On economic sanctions there are other people that are going to decide. On what is happening on the ground in Ukraine, the Ukrainians are taking the risk.

The opinion war is the war in which we can participate, and here comes the real challenge. Resilience starts with knowing well your own society – how to push, but to the extent not to overdo it. And how to do it in the way to sustain the moment that you have.

…

Ivan Krastev is the chairman of the Center for Liberal Strategies and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences, IWM Vienna. He was a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times from 2015 to 2021 and the winner of the Jean Amery Prize for European Essay Writing in 2020. This article is adapted from remarks that he gave at theTime to Decide Europe Summit, a conference co-organized by the Erste Foundation and the Institute for Human Sciences to address the dilemmas posed by the war in Europe.