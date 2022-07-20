As Sofia-Moscow ties tumble to historic lows, what next for Bulgaria’s Russophiles?

Crises have different symptoms. Making headlines is one of them.

News items from Bulgaria made such an impressive count in the last two years that when the latest story broke, on 28 June when the Balkan country expelled 70 Russian diplomats, few people abroad were surprised.

They should be. Such a bold move from a Slavonic, Orthodox, and Russia-friendly country inside NATO and the European Union deserves some astonishment.

Context matters. The one who announced and, with all certainty, took the decision, was Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. It came six months after he assumed the post – and six days after his four-party coalition government was tossed out by a vote of no-confidence. The decision meant that Bulgaria, whose people have always been torn between love and hate for Russia, broke Czechia’s European record of 63 ousted, Russian embassy staff.

The Czech case dates to before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to April 2021, after Prague had accused Moscow and its special services of involvement in explosions at a munitions depot in 2014 – the same special service operatives implicated in the poisoning of Russian defector Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

At around the same time, signs emerged of Russian links to a similar 2014 explosion and a similar poisoning in Bulgaria. Yet Sofia had shown the door to just nine Russian diplomats from 2019 to 2021, and 10 more at the beginning of 2022. All of the charges, unsurprisingly, were of espionage. Suspected Bulgarian collaborators were also arrested.

Why 70 now, all at once? Critics of the dethroned premier turned vocal. They fell into two camps. Russophiles accused Petkov of acting on orders “from the West,” “poisoning brotherly relations with the Russians,” and, therefore, “betraying the Bulgarian national interest.” Small but colorful demonstrations took place on the vast premises of the Russian Embassy and even at the airport as the diplomats boarded a plane to go home. “Why should Bulgaria be more Catholic than the Pope in ejecting Russians?” they asked. “Is this a contest?”

Others did not criticize the decision itself but rather the way it was taken. They inquired whether Petkov had indeed acted alone, without consultations. Was he retaliating against the Russians whom, some said, he suspected of overthrowing him? And did he not do that just to impress Bulgaria’s Western allies, extracting future support for him and his party?

These critics, mainly from the party of his former coalition partner Slavi Trifonov, doubted whether there was solid proof that all 70 were spies. Even some public figures, whose sympathies otherwise lie with the West, feared that a badly timed and ill-founded gamble could backfire, igniting instead of extinguishing the Russophile fire.

The Bulgarian security apparatus has evidence against the Russians, Petkov retorted. According to him, the decision was well-considered and properly consulted.

Needless to say, Petkov’s pro-Western and urban base was delighted. It had a point. Various opinion makers have continuously voiced outrage at the utterly undiplomatic and openly provocative behavior of Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova. Among other things, she has called Bulgarian politicians and public figures “bedpans” and Petkov “a clerk.” Days before the mass expulsion, the embassy started a scandalous campaign to raise money for the Russian military in Ukraine.

Petkov’s defenders pose a reasonable question: why does Russia need more than 120 embassy staff in Bulgaria? What are they actually doing when official relations are at a historic low? The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry requested that the embassy staff should be restricted to 23 diplomats and 25 additional personnel.

The dispute will continue. Meanwhile, Ambassador Mitrofanova launched a threat. She said she would propose to Moscow to cut relations with Bulgaria unless Sofia did not revoke the expulsions by noon on 1 July. Bulgaria did not bend – and so far, nothing has happened on the diplomatic agenda. Evidently, this bluff-cum-ultimatum did no additional damage to the already rotten bilateral ties.

There was news on another front though. On 14 July Russia revoked the licenses of two Bulgarian factories that produce or repair equipment for Russian or Soviet aircraft, with the claim that they were supplying Ukraine. Both sides are waiting for the next move.

These facts, however, will not register with most Bulgarian Russophiles, who as history shows have often found justifications to support Russia even against their own government. Such relationships cannot be undone either by argument or by blunder. A lot more time is needed to bring reason where emotion rules. A Russian defeat in Ukraine may help.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.

Illustration: Bulgarians are grateful to Russia for expelling their Ottoman masters during the Russo-Turkish War in 1877-1878. In 1893, artist Alexey Popov depicted the combined Russian-Bulgarian defense of the strategic Shipka Pass. Image via Wikimedia Commons.