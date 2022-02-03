Plus, the U.S. sends troops to Europe, Uzbekistan at war with TikTok, and more.

The Big Story: Poland Ready for Agreement After Costly Dispute Over Turow Mine

What happened: Authorities in Prague announced today they had a draft agreement with Poland to end a dispute over a Polish open-pit coal mine located close to the borders of Czechia and Germany, AP reports. Czech government spokesman Vaclav Smolka said the government had approved a draft deal on the Turow mine, while Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told local media that he will “fine-tune the final details” of the deal in a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki.

More context: In a non-binding opinion released today, Advocate General Priit Pikamae of the Court of Justice of the European Union said Poland violated EU environmental law when it extended operations of the mine until 2026 without first conducting an environmental impact assessment, Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Earlier this month, Brussels launched a process to deduct millions of euros from scheduled payments to Poland in order to cover fines imposed on Warsaw for ignoring a court injunction for the closure of the mine. The first deduction would amount to 15 million euros plus 30,000 euros in interest.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech city of Brno is planning a series of events this year to celebrate two centuries since the birth of Johann Gregor Mendel, known as the father of genetics, Czech Radio reports. Mendel’s research on pea plants, which led to his discovery of dominant and recessive traits, is considered a landmark in the history of genetics. The celebrations will include the construction of a monument to Mendel, depicting sprouting peas, to be located near the Augustinian abbey where Mendel conducted his experiments. Brno artist Jaromir Gargulak says his design for the monument was inspired by Mendel’s Laws of Heredity, which he portrayed “in graphic form” after he grew his own plants and “watched the peas germinate, grow, and thrive, until there was a forest of peas.”

Southeastern Europe

Serbian prosecutors claimed yesterday that tennis player Novak Djokovic’s disputed coronavirus tests were in fact authentic, the BBC reports. State prosecutors in Belgrade said the Health Ministry had confirmed that Djokovic’s documents were authentic after inspecting the electronic database containing details of COVID tests taken last month. Last week, German research group Zerforschung partnered with news outlet Der Spiegel to report on a number of discrepancies in Djokovic’s publicly reported tests. The Serbian tennis player had his visa to enter Australia revoked last month after an outcry over his exemption to coronavirus vaccine requirements.

The controversy surrounding plagiarism and fake degrees in Romania is back in the spotlight after allegations that Minister of Education Nicolae Ciuca plagiarized a third of his doctoral thesis, RFE/RL reports. Opposition politician and former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos from the Union to Save Romania party asked for “urgent clarification” from the prime minister and called for an investigation. “An honorary resignation is necessary” if the allegations are proven, Ciolos said. Former prime ministers Victor Ponta and Mihai Tudose were previously forced to return their doctoral degrees after accusations of plagiarism.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia condemned a U.S. decision to send additional troops to Europe amid heightened tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border, the BBC reports. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov today called on Washington to “stop escalating tensions” in Europe, saying the new troop deployment worsened the situation. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said yesterday it was a “destructive” and an “unjustified” step, which would “delight” the Ukrainian authorities, who he accused of sabotaging the Minsk peace agreement “with impunity.” According to the Pentagon, 2,000 U.S. troops would be sent to Poland and Germany, and an additional 1,000 already in Germany would be transferred to Romania.

Russia banned Montenegrin Interior Ministry official Zoran Miljanic from entering the country in a tit-for-tat move after Podgorica granted asylum to a Russian businessman, RFE/RL reports. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website yesterday that it had informed the Montenegrin Embassy in Moscow about the ban, which was a “response to the unfriendly move taken by the country’s authorities in October 2021, [when they] granted political asylum to a citizen of the Russian Federation, Telman Ismailov.” The statement said that Ismailov was “put on an international wanted list by Interpol for committing particularly serious crimes” in Russia. However, RFE/RL notes that Ismailov is not currently on Interpol’s most-wanted list.

The Caucasus

A meeting yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to confirm that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has the Kremlin’s support, The Moscow Times reports. According to Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two politicians discussed “applied economic affairs and issues of Chechnya’s socio-economic development” as well as “topics related to the work of law enforcement agencies.” The latter could be a reference to a recent scandal involving Adam Delimkhanov, a ruling party lawmaker representing Chechnya in Russian parliament, who threatened to “cut the heads off” of anti-torture activist Abubakar Yangulbaev and his father Saydi Yangulbaev, a retired federal judge.

Central Asia

Outraged by the content of some videos posted on the app, Uzbek politicians are calling for a total ban on TikTok and on the VPNs that help Internet users to circumvent the restrictions already in place, Eurasianet reports. The Adolat (Justice) party said in a statement released earlier this week that the “hysteria of TikTokerism” was having a detrimental effect on young people. The statement included a screenshot from a video thought to have been filmed in Samarkand which shows a young boy kicking a middle-aged man. Social media networks like TikTok, Twitter, VKontakte, and Skype have been unavailable in Uzbekistan since July to Internet users without a VPN; personal data protection regulations are the official reason for the sites being unavailable.

Borderlands