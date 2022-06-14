Plus: Ukraine pleads for more weapons, cocaine in Czech banana boxes, monkeypox in Romania, and more.

The Big Story: Poland to Keep Building Border Wall to Keep Out Migrants From Belarus

What happened: As of 1 July, Poland is ending its state of emergency related to the flood of migrants – mostly from the Middle East and Afghanistan – that have arrived at its border with Belarus over the past year, AP reports. The Interior Ministry announced the cancellation of emergency restrictions “due to the progress of works on the construction of the barrier.” Poland will continue building the wall and will also keep banning the public from getting within 200 meters of the border.

More context: A report last month detailed brutal treatment by the Polish and Belarusian governments of the migrants as they tried to enter the EU in late 2021 and early 2022. Despite being likely candidates for asylum, tens of thousands of migrants “suffered a deeply traumatic experience,” including beatings, abandonment in freezing weather, and forcible returns across the border. Belarus was widely reported as orchestrating the migrant crisis, during which at least 20 migrants died, including an infant and a pregnant woman, according to a report from BIRN.

Worth noting: “The contrast between the treatment of Ukrainian refugees and those from African and Middle Eastern countries is stark,” a recent article on the Foreign Policy website points out, with “one group … warmly embraced while another has been rebuffed – sometimes at the same time and fleeing across the same border.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Amid a possible energy price increase of 39% this year, a plan by the Ministry of Welfare would compensate Latvians for up to half of their energy payments, LETA reports. Rising energy prices in Europe are being tempered by a record increase in the growth of Europe’s gas reserves, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, inflation in Latvia has reached 14.8%.

NATO has increased its presence in Central and Eastern Europe by 1000% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BIRN reports. The deployment of multinational, battalion-size battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland – some totaling 4,000 combat-ready troops – and a doubling of troops in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia represent a change “unprecedented … since the end of the Cold War,” BIRN notes.

Banana boxes containing 840 kilos of cocaine were found by supermarket workers in two different towns in the Czech Republic last weekend, police said, according to Czech Radio.

Southeastern Europe

As part of commemorations to mark the 27th anniversary of the 1995 genocide of Bosniaks by Bosnian Serb forces, an art exhibition of women’s scarves and shawls is opening next month at the Srebrenica Memorial Center, BIRN reports. Meanwhile, Bosnian political leaders met with the European Council in Brussels on Sunday to adopt an agreement pledging to preserve a stable and independent nation while adhering to EU values, Euractiv reports.

Romania has its first case of the monkeypox virus, Reuters reports, as the EU announced the purchase of over 100,000 doses of vaccine for the disease, according to Euronews. According to the European Center for Disease Control, cases are still very low outside of Western Europe.

A beekeeper in Slovenia died while being transported to the hospital via helicopter after being heavily stung while working at a beehive over the weekend, The Slovenia Times reports, citing STA.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pleading for more weapons from the West amid Russian attacks as the battle for the key city of Severodonetsk rages on, RFE/RL reports. Street-by-street fighting is making the city “one of the most brutal battles in and for Europe,” Zelenskiy said yesterday, adding “Only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage and finally the end of Russian torture of the Ukrainian Donbas.” Russian forces, which control most of the city, destroyed the last bridge into Severodonetsk, the region’s governor said Monday, trapping civilians and cutting off humanitarian aid, Reuters reports.

A massive development project in the Arctic by Russian energy company Rosneft is in danger of being canceled due to Western sanctions and a lack of investment interest from India and China, bne Intellinews reports. However, revenues from Russian energy exports have increased 40% despite the sanctions.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are squabbling over trade restrictions despite the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) free trade agreement that is supposed to ensure the unrestricted transport of goods, Eurasianet reports. After a border visit by officials earlier this month, Kyrgyzstan’s Economy Ministry accused officers from Kazakhstan’s State Revenues Committee of conducting controls on trade “contrary to the main principles and standards of the EAEU treaty,” a claim Nur-Sultan denied.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan has blocked a Russian state media website over its coverage of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Panarmenia reports. Moscow recently blocked Azerbaijani news outlets over their reports on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

