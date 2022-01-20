Plus, no-confidence motion in Montenegro, Mongolian environment minister fired over Ulaanbaatar pollution, and more.

The Big Story: Warsaw to Pay Hefty Fines Over Turow Mine, Judicial Issues

What happened: The European Commission announced yesterday that it was taking steps towards withholding millions of euros in funds earmarked for Poland after its leaders refused to pay sanctions connected to an open-pit coal mine located near the Czech and German borders, Deutsche Welle reports. According to European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari, Brussels is using an “offsetting procedure” to deduct funds from scheduled EU payments to Warsaw after the country failed to make the first payment of 15 million euros, plus 30,000 euros in interest, that was due last week.

More context: Polish authorities vowed to keep the Turow coal mine operating despite a 500,000-euro daily fine for its operation announced by the European Court of Justice last September. Czechia previously requested an even larger fine for Poland, 5 million euros ($6 million) per day, due to the mine being an environmental hazard that drains groundwater from Czech areas; the court ordered Poland to temporarily shut down the mine in May 2021.

Worth noting: In another financial penalty case for Poland, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said today that Brussels sent Warsaw a “call for payment” related to the country’s failure to reverse an illegal disciplinary regime for judges, Reuters reports. The fines total 70 million euros, which Poland has around 45 days to pay, sources told Reuters.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuanian Minister of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas said yesterday that Russian troops crossing the border into Belarusian territory are a danger to Lithuania, Politico reports. In a Facebook post, Anusauskas said “In the current situation, we see the entry of the Russian military into Belarus not only as a destabilizing factor in the security situation but also as a more direct threat to Lithuania.” He also announced an upcoming meeting with the ambassadors of nine NATO countries “that are actively contributing to strengthening Lithuania’s security.” Earlier this week, Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in Belarus for upcoming military drills. Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that the “Allied Resolve” exercises will take place near Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

Southeastern Europe

Opposition parties in Montenegro filed a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic today, RFE/RL reports. The parliament in Podgorica has until mid-February to vote on the motion, which needs the backing of 41 of the 81 lawmakers. Krivokapic’s government, which has been in power for a year, is being criticized by the opposition for its lack of progress in EU membership negotiations and for its support of the Serbian Orthodox Church. “The prime minister…has jeopardized cooperation between executive and legislative bodies and that…led to the institutional and political crisis,” said the motion, which was published on the parliament’s website.

A dispute surrounding the legacy of the Steaua soccer team is reflective of Romania’s turbulent post-communist history, the BBC reports. The team, which won the European Cup in 1986, split into FCSB and Steaua Bucharest following a legal action in 2017; both teams lay claim to the original Steaua’s history. FCSB’s owner, controversial property tycoon George Becali, was asked by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, which owns Steaua, to pay more than 37 million euros as compensation for “the illegal use of the Steaua brand.” Still, FCSB is Romania’s most popular team, with over 40% of the country’s soccer supporters identifying as FCSB fans, while only 4.8% said they supported Steaua Bucharest, according to a 2020 survey in Romanian sports daily Gazeta Sporturilor.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia accused the West today of “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine, AP reports. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian and Western claims of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine were a “cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character” which “may have extremely tragic consequences for the regional and global security.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed her remarks, saying that the U.S. threat of cutting off Russia from the global banking system “may implant false hopes in the hotheads of some representatives of the Ukrainian leadership who may decide to quietly restart a civil war in their country.”

After population growth in recent decades, Amur tigers – also known as Siberian tigers – are facing new challenges due to changes in their habitat, National Geographic reports. The largest of the six existing tiger species, Amur tigers are the only ones that live in northern climes, mostly in the Primorye region in the Russian Far East. Due to conservation efforts in recent decades their population has increased, but still only totals around 600. Although it has been illegal to kill them for almost 75 years, poaching is not uncommon since the tigers’ body parts are prized in traditional Chinese medicine. Another threat to the tiger population is illegal deforestation, which shrinks the size of their habitat and also accomodates illegal hunting. National Geographic’s Allison Skidmore says “a constantly growing road network dramatically increases the opportunity and ease of poaching.”

The Caucasus

Hundreds of social workers in Georgia went on strike earlier this week asking for better pay, Eurasient reports. Around 400 workers of Georgia’s Social Service Agency, a body responsible for providing social benefits under the Ministry of Displaced Persons, Labor, Health, and Social Affairs, launched the strike under the slogan “We won’t be putting up with salaries from 2007 in 2022,” a reference to their last pay increase in 2007. Since then prices have doubled, with record inflation rates in 2021, including 13% inflation in December compared to the same month in 2020. Eurasianet notes that more than 600,000 Georgians, or around 17% of the population, now rely on social assistance.

Climate change has accelerated the melting of Caucasus glaciers with disastrous consequences for human settlements, The Moscow Times reports. A 2002 glacial collapse in the Karmadon Valley of North Ossetia killed 140 people, including Russian actor Sergei Bodrov Junior, famous for starring in the 1997 gangster film Brother. A study from the Russian Academy of Sciences last year concluded that Caucasian glaciers have lost around 25% of their surface area in the past two decades, and that about 1% of the region’s entire glacier surface was melting each year.

Borderlands