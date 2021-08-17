Plus, Putin concerned about natural disasters, Afghan planes in Uzbekistan, and more.

The Big Story: Warsaw Says It Will Seek Other Disciplinary Avenues After Chamber Closure

What happened: Poland complied with a European Commission deadline by informing Brussels that it will close down a disciplinary chamber for judges criticized for infringing on the independence of the judiciary, AP reports.

More context: The issue still seems far from resolved, as Warsaw said it would seek other ways to discipline its judges, Deutsche Welle reports. “Poland will continue reforms of the judiciary, also in the area of judges’ answerability, aimed at improving the efficiency of this system,” a government statement said. Ruling Law and Justice party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke earlier this month about plans for an alternative disciplinary system that will be made public in September.

Worth noting: The government in Warsaw insisted that Polish law has primacy over EU law, another bone of contention with the bloc.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

U.S. company Discovery Inc. received a Dutch license that would allow its TV channel TVN24 to continue broadcasting in Poland, AP reports. The U.S.-owned independent news channel’s broadcasting license expires in September and the Polish state broadcasting authority has refused to renew it. Last week, the lower house of Poland’s parliament narrowly approved a bill to ban companies outside the European Economic Area from controlling Polish broadcasters, which was criticized as a way to muzzle TVN24. Kasia Kieli, Discovery’s president and managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said that the Dutch license “does not in any way solve the situation we have with the new law,” adding “the future of TVN and freedom of press in Poland is still at risk.”

Lithuania cancelled plans to turn a shuttered sports complex on the grounds of a former Jewish cemetery in Vilnius into a conference center, JTA reports. The change of plans was due to the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic “has changed the conference tourism market and environment,” according to a statement by the Chancellery of the Government of Lithuania yesterday. Part of the area of the former Piramont Cemetery, a burial ground for Jewish figures such as the 18th-century sage known as the Vilna Gaon, is already occupied by the former sports complex that closed in 2004. The plans included a transformation of the sports complex into a $25 million conference center, with construction scheduled to start in 2023.

Southeastern Europe

A Bosnian court yesterday sentenced a former Bosnian Serb policeman and soldier to 20 years in prison for war crimes related to his involvement in the Balkan wars of the 1990s, AP reports. Rade Garic was found guilty of atrocities in the eastern town of Vlasenica in 1992 and in Srebrenica in 1995. The verdict against Garic cited the persecution of Bosniak civilians in Vlasenica “by way of murders, imprisonment or other severe deprivation of liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law, enforced disappearance of persons and other inhumane acts.” Last month, Bosnia’s international overseer sparked a political storm after outlawing genocide denial and the glorification of war criminals by such acts as naming streets or public institutions after them.

In North Macedonia, the reintroduction of coronavirus-related restrictions due to a spike in cases was met with protests, Reuters reports. Around 2,000 people took to the streets in Skopje on Sunday evening to protest the new rules and ask for high-level resignations. Since yesterday, access to restaurants, concerts or any public events in the Balkan country was only possible with a certificate showing either at least one COVID-19 vaccination or recovery from the disease within the past 45 days. Additionally, only the outdoor part of restaurants and cafes are allowed to operate and with a limited number of customers. Violations of the rules could lead to fines ranging from 250 euros for individuals to a maximum of 30,000 euros for legal entities, depending on their size.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Crimean Solidarity public group said today that five Crimean Tatars were detained by Russian authorities after home searches in the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula, according to RFE/RL. The authorities did not give a reason for the searches at the homes of Raif Fevziyev, Dzhebbar Bekirov, Zaur Abdullayev, Rustem Murasov, and Rustem Tairov. Fevziyev is an imam in a village in Crimea and the other four men are practicing Muslims who also live in the peninsula. Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova spoke out against the developments, which come a day after Russia sentenced four Crimean Tatars to prison terms between 12 and 18 years for being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned and considered extremist in Russia but is legal in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin expressed concern on Saturday over the “absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters in Russia this year, AFP reports. “In the south (of Russia), the monthly norm of rainfall now falls in a few hours and in the Far East on the contrary, forest fires in drought conditions are spreading rapidly,” Putin said. Previously a skeptic of man-made climate change, Putin said “all of this once again shows how important it is for us to deeply and systematically work on the climate and environment agenda.” The scale of the forest fires this summer was a “first in history,” according to Aysen Nikolayev, the head of Yakutia, while governor of Krasnodar Veniamin Kondratyev said the southern region had “the same rainfall in a day as we usually get in a year.”

The Caucasus

Armenia said two of its troops died following clashes with Azerbaijan along their mutual border, RFE/RL reports. The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijan “attempted another provocation” last evening, opening fire and claiming the life of an Armenian soldier, and that “this was the second Armenian soldier to die during this day,” adding that Azerbaijan also suffered losses. Baku begged to differ, with the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry saying in a statement that Armenia started the clashes, which didn’t result in any casualties among its military. The two countries were engaged in fighting last fall resulting in territorial gains for Azerbaijan in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Central Asia