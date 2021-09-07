Plus, Romanian government on the brink, Afghan pilots trapped in Uzbekistan, and more.

The Big Story: Polish Lawmakers Approve Sweeping Emergency Rules

What happened: The Polish parliament yesterday voted to approve a state of emergency declared by President Andrzej Duda last week over the migrant standoff with Belarus. Poland’s border authority estimates that at least 10,000 migrants, many from Afghanistan and Iraq, are in Belarus hoping to enter the European Union, RFE/RL reports. About 3,000 migrants tried to enter Poland from Belarus in August alone. Some migrants are stuck in the border zone, leading the UN migration agency to warn of “dire conditions” there. Poland accuses Belarus of transporting would-be migrants to the border.

More context: This is the first time a state of emergency has been declared since the Communist government declared martial law in 1981, Notes From Poland writes. Initially intended to run for 30 days, the emergency decree restricts the gathering of information on any activities “in relation to safeguarding the state border or preventing illegal migration” and prohibits photographing the border area, border guards, police, or military troops on the border. It also bans demonstrations on the border and requires visitors to carry identification, RFE/RL says.

Worth noting: The opposition accuses the nationalist government of exploiting the border problem to crack down on the media and other critics. Former Defense Minister Tomasz Siemoniak, a lawmaker for the Civic Platform party, told Politico the decree cannot be justified on constitutional grounds and may be intended to keep outsiders from entering the border area so that border guards and police can concentrate on “looking east.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Five Polish regions could lose European Union funding unless they drop their official homophobic stances. The European Commission threatened to withhold funding in letters to the councils of the five regions, a spokesman for Lubelskie region confirmed 6 September, Reuters reports. A commission spokeswoman in Warsaw also confirmed the letter had been sent. The commission said additional funding tied to the COVID recovery fund would be put on hold until the regions respond to its concerns. The regions have declared themselves “LGBT-free” following similar steps by several Polish towns. One of the regions affected, Malopolska, issued its anti-LGBT declaration in 2019. It was told it could lose more than 2.5 billion euros in EU funds unless it revokes the declaration by mid-September, Reuters reported last month.

Southeastern Europe

Kosovo has agreed to house Afghan refugees who failed initial screening for entry to the United States, a U.S. official said, according to AP. “The U.S. plan is likely to face objections from refugee advocates , who already complain of a lack of public disclosure and uncertain legal jurisdiction in the Biden administration’s use of overseas screening sites,” AP says. Kosovo will host about 2,000 Afghans, who worked with U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan, for up to a year, RFE/RL reports. About 500 Afghans have arrived in Kosovo so far. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conveyed Washington’s thanks to Kosovo in a telephone call to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani on Friday, a statement from Harris’ office said.





Eastern Europe and Russia

Two leading Belarusian opposition figures have been handed long prison terms for plots to seize power and other crimes. A court in Minsk on 6 September sentenced Maria Kolesnikova , a classical musician who joined an opposition council after last year’s disputed re-election of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, to 11 years. Lawyer Maxim Znak , also a member of the opposition council set up by exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya , received a 10-year sentence, the BBC reports. Last year Kolesnikova tore up her passport to prevent being tossed out of the country and shortly afterward was charged with incitement to undermine national security. She and Znak previously worked for opposition politician Viktar Babaryka , who received a 14-year sentence in July, Euronews writes.





Central Asia

Afghan pilots who flew to Uzbekistan in the wake of the Taliban victory in the civil war fear for their lives if they are sent back, Reuters reports. Hundreds of U.S.-trained pilots and other personnel escaped in jets and helicopters to Uzbekistan as Afghan government forces collapsed. One pilot, speaking on a mobile phone, told Reuters that 465 Afghans were living in jail-like conditions in a camp in southern Uzbekistan. In late August, Uzbekistan warned it might expel the Afghans and urged the United States to relocate them to other countries to reduce the risk of clashes with the Taliban, The Wall Street Journal reported. A State Department official told Reuters that the U.S. was talking with Uzbekistan about the issue and said the Afghan personnel and aircraft were secure.

The Caucasus