Plus, a Russian TikTok, Azerbaijan and Iran seal a gas deal with Turkmenistan, and more.

The Big Story: NATO Warns Moscow About Consequences of Potential Ukraine Invasion

What happened: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the BBC that recent events indicate the Kremlin and its allies were considering a “change to the geopolitical system” meant to “disunite” the EU and that NATO allies need to “wake up.” Morawiecki said the buildup of Russian forces by the Russian border with Ukraine, the increase in gas prices, and the migrant crisis by Poland’s border with Belarus are tell-tale signs of Russia’s plans.

More context: In a meeting of NATO ministers today in Latvia, representatives of other NATO countries also went on record to warn Russia about the repercussions of a military invasion of Ukraine, AP reports. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “any renewed aggression would trigger serious consequences.” On the subject of the Russian buildup, Blinken said “We know that Russia often combines those efforts with internal efforts to destabilize a country,” adding that these moves are “part of the playbook.”

Worth noting: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also spoke about the “high price” that Russia would have to pay in the event of a military escalation, while calling for “honest and sustainable de-escalation steps, which can only go via the route of talks.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Lithuanian authorities rejected Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s accusations that Lithuanian guards are leaving the dead bodies of migrants at their mutual border, AP reports. According to Lukashenka, Belarusian border guards found the bodies of two migrants last weekend. “They put a dead body, or, probably, a person who is still alive, in a sleeping bag and toss it on the border,” Lukashenka said, adding “What an abomination!” Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service denied Lukashenka’s claim, and said that Belarusian authorities have repeatedly tried to stage beatings, and even the deaths of migrants, while blaming Lithuania for such “inhumane treatment.” The EU has accused Lukashenko of orchestrating a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by manipulating illegal migrants seeking to cross into the EU.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala joined his predecessor Andrej Babis today in support of a campaign for coronavirus booster shots, AP reports. The “Doctors Help the Czech Republic” group, which provides relief to hospitals, announced an initiative to administer 1 million COVID-19 booster shots in a week. “The pandemic doesn’t know any political barriers,” Babis said about the partnership, while Fiala spoke about “moments when we need to show our common will.” Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Fiala as new prime minister on Sunday in a ceremony full of medical precautions due to Zeman’s recent positive test for coronavirus. Czechia has been struggling with an exponential increase in new coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

Southeastern Europe

A Croatian entrepreneur who is the owner and CEO of an electric hypercar company condemned a racist attack on the company’s employees, bne IntelliNews reports. Mate Rimac, who set up Rimac Automobili in 2009, wrote on Facebook on Sunday that the recent verbal and physical attack on the street against foreign employees of the company was “an individual incident by a group of uneducated idiots who, I hope, will not have further impact on the perception of foreigners who have come to build their lives in Croatia.” The victims were targeted due to their skin color and the attackers said “Go back from where you came from” during the incident, according to Rimic; the employees said the attack left one with a broken nose and others with bruises.

Campaigners from the Center for Nonviolent Action, a regional peace organization, installed temporary memorial signs across Bosnia to draw attention to hidden wartime history, BIRN reports. Eight sites, including the abandoned Treskavica hotel located southeast of Sarajevo, were chosen to mark places where people were beaten, tortured, and detained in inhumane conditions during the Bosnian War of 1992-1995. According to Goran Timotija, president of the Organization of Families of Captured and Killed Soldiers and Missing Civilians from Trnovo, the initiative is important for the victims’ families, because the memorials show “that someone has empathy towards what happened there, that someone can come and light a candle, leave flowers and say a prayer for their loved ones.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia has launched its own version of the video-sharing platform TikTok, The Moscow Times reports. The “Yappy” app, which became fully available to the public yesterday, belongs to Gazprom Media, a subsidiary of state-owned gas company Gazprom. It was developed with the support of the Innopraktika foundation, an organization run by Katerina Tikhonova, allegedly one of President Vladimir Putin’s daughters. In a move that critics said was designed to gain local control over international social media platforms, Russia recently passed a law requiring TikTok and 12 other international platforms to open an office in the country by the end of 2021. Russia’s most popular social media platform is VKontakte, a local alternative to Facebook.

Belarus announced joint military drills with Russia amid rising tensions at their borders, RFE/RL reports. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin said yesterday that the exercises would be held on its border with Ukraine in the “medium term,” without providing concrete dates. Noting “troop formations around our state borders,” Khrenin spoke about concerns related to “the militarization of our neighboring countries,” which forces Belarus “to plan measures in response,” according to the website of the Ministry of Defense. Also yesterday, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that Belarus will stand by its ally Russia if the tension with Ukraine turns into warfare. “It is clear whose side Belarus will be on,” Lukashenka said.

Central Asia

Azerbaijan and Iran hailed a gas deal involving Turkmenistan that is designed to bring Tehran and Baku back on friendly terms, Eurasianet reports. The agreement stipulates that Turkmenistan will supply Iran with an annual 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas, and Iran will then separately deliver an equivalent amount of gas to Azerbaijan. After Azerbaijan and Iran’s presidents signed the deal on 28 November, Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliev said the deal suggests “that Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are at a very high level.” The two countries cooperated in war games on the border with Azerbaijan earlier this year. The gas shipments will begin on 22 December, according to Iran Petroleum Minister Javad Owji.