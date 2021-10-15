Plus, Slovenian PM causes stir on Twitter, Michelin stars for Moscow restaurants, and more.

The Big Story: Warsaw Mulls Border Wall, Tougher Laws to Curb Illegal Migration

What happened: Polish lawmakers passed legislation yesterday that could allow border forces to push back migrants who cross the border illegally, Reuters reports. The legislation, which needs to be signed into law by President Andrzej Duda, comes amid a surge in migrants crossing the Belarusian border into Poland, which is an EU member.

More context: Under the new laws, a person caught illegally crossing the border can be ordered to leave Polish territory based on the decision of a local Border Guard chief. The order must be executed even if the person lodges an appeal. The laws also allow the chief of the Office of Foreigners to disregard an application for international protection by any foreigner who was detained immediately after illegally crossing the border.

Worth noting: Earlier this week, the Polish Council of Ministers approved a draft law to build a “high, solid barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors” at the border with Belarus, Politico reports. On Wednesday, government spokesperson Piotr Mueller said that around 110 million euros have been earmarked for the project, which is estimated to take many months.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Latvian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that most surgeries in the country will be cancelled starting Monday due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. “Epidemiological predictions suggest that hospital use of COVID-19 patients will continue to increase rapidly,” a statement from the ministry said. According to Latvian media, only urgent and life-saving operations such as chemotherapy or invasive cardiac procedures will be provided to patients. Latvia also declared a three-month state of emergency this week which includes several new restrictions and the requirement for all state employees to be vaccinated by 15 November, Euronews reports.

Bratislava can play a unique role to help Kyiv in the event of an energy crisis, Euractiv reports, because Slovakia is the only EU country that can provide a physical reverse flow of natural gas to Ukraine. “Neither Hungary, Poland nor Romania have a similar connection,” said Katarina Mathernova, deputy director-general for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. “This puts Slovakia in the position of a key gas supplier for Ukraine,” and if Russia decides to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine, the reverse flow from Slovakia would be “a political solution,” said Mathernova. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said “We are ready to be part of this European solution.”

Southeastern Europe

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the leader of Republika Srpska announced yesterday that the Serbian entity plans to unravel key institutions vital to the country’s ability to function, Reuters reports. Milorad Dodik’s plans target the State Investigation and Protection Agency, the Intelligence Security Agency, the state court, and the constitutional court. Dodik has previously said that such state institutions were not enshrined in the constitution since they were established by international peace envoys after the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s. “I proclaim the end of this,” Dodik said after meeting EU ambassadors in Bosnia, while adding that he is not planning for Republika Srpska to secede from Bosnia, but wants its full autonomy within the country.

The Slovenian Prime Minister’s claims that some members of the European Parliament were “puppets” of Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros caused a storm in Brussels, Euractiv reports. Prime Minister Janez Jansa retweeted an image captioned “13 of the 226 known Soros puppets in the EU parliament.” The image’s origin has been traced back to a radical hate blog. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described the tweet as “tasteless,” adding that “the government just conveyed this same sentiment to the Slovenian ambassador in The Hague.” Jansa also took aim at the Slovenian opposition Levica party, tweeting that its members represent “the political wing of the terrorist #antifa.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

A group of masked men disrupted the Moscow screening of a film about a deadly man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Around 30 unidentified individuals barged into the office of the Memorial human rights group, which documents the totalitarian repression of the former Soviet Union, shouting “fascists,” “shame,” and telling viewers to leave because “the screening is over.” The incident interrupted the screening of Mr. Jones by Polish director Agnieszka Holland. The film tells the story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones, who was one of the first Western journalists to write about the Ukrainian famine, known as the Holodomor, that took place in 1932-1933. “Of course [the attack] was against Memorial and not the film,” Memorial spokeswoman Natalia Petrova said, adding “The film was just a pretext.”

Nine restaurants in Moscow were awarded Michelin stars for gastronomic excellence, AFP reports. The first edition of the Michelin Moscow Guide features 69 restaurants considered the best in the Russian capital; seven restaurants received one Michelin star, while two received two stars. At the ceremony for the release of the guide, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called it an important event in light of the tough times for the restaurant industry. “It’s big moral support in this time of pandemic, when restaurants are having a particularly difficult time,” Sobyanin said, adding that many Russian culinary traditions were lost during the Soviet era.

The Caucasus

After an initial silence, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliev addressed allegations about his family’s international assets that were made public in the Pandora Papers leak, Eurasianet reports. The subject of Aliev’s close circle allegedly owning nearly $700 million worth of real estate in London came up in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica. The Azerbaijani leader claimed that the report was the work of “some forces in the West” and contained “insinuations or half truths in order to discredit the image of Azerbaijan and undermine Azerbaijan’s position.” Published earlier this month, the Pandora Papers investigation is based on a leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial companies around the world.

Central Asia