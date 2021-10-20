Plus, new coronavirus restrictions in Moscow, Saakashvili on hunger strike, and more.

The Big Story: Morawiecki Clashes with Von der Leyen in EU Rule of Law Debate

What happened: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday accused the EU of “blackmail” in a European Parliament debate with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the subject of Poland’s rule of law, the BBC reports.

More context: Earlier this month, the Polish Constitutional Tribunal ruled that some EU treaty articles were at odds with Poland’s constitution, which it said takes precedence in certain judicial matters. Von der Leyen described the ruling as “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order,” according to Reuters. Morawiecki, on the other hand, said “EU competencies have clear boundaries, we must not remain silent when those boundaries are breached.” He added that “we are saying yes to European universalism, but we say no to European centralism.”

Worth noting: Von der Leyen outlined three potential responses to the current conundrum. The first one, known as an “infringement,” could lead to fines for Poland; the second one is a conditionality mechanism withholding EU funds from Poland; and the third one, the EU treaty’s Article 7, suspends the rights of EU members that breach core values of the bloc.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech police will investigate whether the office of President Milos Zeman committed a crime against the state by withholding information about his health, Euractiv reports. Zeman is hospitalised and currently unable to carry out his presidential duties due to health issues, according to a hospital report cited by the head of the Czech parliament’s upper house. Prime Minister Andrej Babis asked for the resignation of the head of Zeman’s office, Vratislav Mynar, after Mynar allowed Zeman to sign a document convening the next Czech Parliament. The Czech police will also probe the authenticity of that signature and the actions taken by the presidential office, given that Mynar is in a position to misuse the current situation for his own gain. Mynar refused to resign and said that the president is the only person who can fire him.

The MTV Europe Music Awards will take place next month in the Hungarian capital, AP reports. The choice of location was meant to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after Budapest passed anti-LGBTQ+ laws in June, allegedly for the reason of clamping down on pedophilia. The president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide, Chris McCarthy, said “We’re looking forward to using the event to amplify our voices and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ siblings.” He added that no government censorship of the telecast will be tolerated. “We’ve made it very clear and we have from the beginning … we do not allow editorial input as it relates to the artists,” McCarthy said. “That’s always a condition regardless of whatever country we go into.”

Southeastern Europe

Designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win the support of the Romanian parliament for his cabinet, Reuters reports. After today’s vote, President Klaus Iohannis will have to make another nomination for prime minister, most likely from the ranks of his own National Liberal Party. Ciolos told lawmakers that “Our party was the only one to have wanted to take responsibility, to govern, at these tough times … We aimed to solve this current health crisis.” The government of Florin Citu collapsed earlier this month in a no-confidence vote stemming from a dispute over a regional development fund, and the alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, among other factors.

An ownership dispute over Montenegro’s Ulcinj Salina, one of the largest salt flats in the Mediterranean, threatens the breeding grounds of thousands of birds, BIRN reports. Salt harvesting at the 1,500-hectare site stopped eight years ago, and the Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism told BIRN that “We will ensure further operation of pumps and water management of the salt works as well as the security service that will supervise the protected area.” However, shareholders from a bankrupt salt company, Bajo Sekulic, claim ownership of the area and say they will challenge the move in court. The European Commission warned last year that action on Ulcinj Salina will be critical for Montenegro’s EU accession bid.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moscow will reintroduce coronavirus-related restrictions that will last four months, the BBC reports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that people over the age of 60 and those with chronic illnesses should stay at home and only leave in order to exercise. Sobyanin wrote on his blog that, out of 3 million Muscovites aged 60 and above, only 1.14 million had been vaccinated: “As a result, today 60% of COVID patients in intensive care are over-60 Muscovites.” Around 35% of Russians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Under the restrictions, businesses in the Russian capital should allow at least 30% of their staff to work from home. Also, the Kremlin proposed a weeklong workplace shutdown from 30 October to 7 November.

Moldova is seeking European alternatives to Russian gas amid a supply crisis, BIRN reports. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said yesterday that Moldova is in intense negotiations over an extension of its gas supply contract with the Russian state company Gazprom. “Gazprom is trying to negotiate a price increase. It is unlikely that we will obtain the previous prices,” Gavrilita said. She added that Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu was in Poland trying to find alternative gas supply sources, and Foreign Affairs Minister Nicu Popescu has also embarked on a number of diplomatic trips with the same goal. Spinu announced last week that the country was entering “alarm mode,” which included a switch to oil for heating purposes, with the fuel coming from state reserves.

The Caucasus

Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili consented to receive medical assistance after almost three weeks of a hunger strike in prison, RFE/RL reports. After being sentenced in absentia in 2018 to a total of nine years in prison for illegally using his presidential power in two separate cases, Saakashvili was arrested upon his return to Georgia from Ukraine earlier this month. Today his lawyer, Dito Sadzaglishvili, read a letter aloud to reporters in which Saakashvili said he was “ready to die” for his cause but wanted “to preserve consciousness and ability to work to the end.” Saakashvili’s arrest led to a rally of tens of thousands of his supporters in Tbilisi last week.

Central Asia