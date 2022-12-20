It may be time to draw a line between Russian culture and culture produced in Russian.

I wonder how many people still use the term “post-Soviet.” Until last February, I admit, I used it a lot. Force of habit, perhaps inertia, one could say. Perhaps also attempts to “defend my territory” when debating with specialists on other regions.

Yet, since February, I no longer feel comfortable with the term. A war is a war and I feel like I was suddenly awoken and pushed out of my comfort zone. In retrospect, the end of “post-Soviet” was in the air already. Perhaps I did not want to notice how diverse the region had grown, how different ordinary Russians and Ukrainians had become.

But family members yelling on the phone to “ send babushka here because in Kyiv natsisty will kill her ” was more that I could bear. And this was not an isolated case. Relatives that stopped speaking because those in Russia claimed that “the Russian army could never loot your shop or kill your friends – it’s the Ukrainian Nazis of course.” How can you respond when someone believes they “know better” because they’ve learned about it from TV?

De-Sovietizing the Post-Soviet Space

I enjoyed my journeys through Russia, from Kostroma to Ulan Ude, from Irkutsk to Adler. Moscow is where I got acquainted with “the academy of free travel” and learned to do long-distance hitchhiking. Starting in 2011, though, I no longer felt comfortable going there. Since February, I find it difficult to imagine I will ever go back, let alone propose another “post-Soviet” study.

Busts of Vladimir Lenin and other Soviet dignitaries collected after the fall of the Soviet Union are displayed in the “Alley of Leaders” underwater museum off the coast of Cape Tarhankut, Crimea. Photo by Maxim Zmeyev via CTK/Reuters.

In spite of attempts to minimize “the Soviet in us” or imagine it as a thing of the past, to the point of claiming that “your grandma’s kitchen belongs in a museum,” the legacy of the Soviet years is not over. But former Soviet republics have taken divergent paths, so it’s all in whether you want to see the glass as half empty or half full. If you say “olivye” almost everyone will think of the salad you eat on New Year’s Eve; quotes from Soviet movies are still used to complete some conversations and “evroremont” (apartment renovation in “European” style) is still a big talking point – big enough to inspire a PhD thesis on why some kinds of kitschy renovation jobs, allegedly reproducing a stereotyped image of some “imaginary west,” seem to follow the same pattern from Chisinau to Tashkent to Yerevan.

At the same time, the development of national cultural industries, art, revival of national cuisine and language, is happening very fast, perhaps even enhanced by this war. I’ve seen Almaty revisit and reinterpret local traditions resulting in Kazakh-style restaurants and cafes claiming to incarnate ancient local culinary traditions, and the renaissance of Kazakh wine, now made from Georgian grapes using Italian technology.

The Elephant in the Room

It sounds like a contradiction during a Russian invasion to say that, despite everything, the Russian language still unites people, but language is indeed the elephant in the room of this war. The invasion of Ukraine has changed the attitude toward Russian. All my Ukrainian social media contacts have switched to Ukrainian for their posts, while the use of Kazakh and Kyrgyz is rising in Almaty and Bishkek.

But despite claims I’ve heard that “everyone speaks English here, there’s no need to use Russian,” Russian is still a language you can widely use to work and mingle with friends from Baku to Astana, from Dushanbe to Tashkent.

Even so, last September in Tbilisi, I switched over completely to English, even with friends I used to speak Russian with. Was it just me? Or we were inspired by the “Russians f— off” graffiti on many walls?

People in Tbilisi may know Russian. But I think it is polite to inquire about whether you can address them in what is, for most, a foreign language. Especially when this is the language of the army that in 2008 almost entered the capital, let alone what is happening now.

Separating a language from its (political) uses is not easy, but possible. After the tense days in Tbilisi, I found myself in Almaty, teaching in Russian. But this was “another Russian language.” It was the language used by my colleagues to express their solidarity (with Ukraine), to explain Kazakh jokes, to make me feel their hospitality and friendship.

Russian is not only the language of this war. It is the language that Ukrainian bloggers used to make their voice heard by Russian speakers. This is how my Kazakh friends could get a better picture of the war in Ukraine and the only way to counter the massive disinformation campaign led by Moscow in the region. A language is not bad per se – it is rather its political use that can have negative consequences.

Some weeks ago a Ukrainian colleague declared on Facebook that, to “decolonize academia,” English should replace Russian. As an adopted Irish I had a question or two, given that English was pushed onto Ireland no less than Russian to the Soviet republics.

Besides, any major language that has survived into the present can be regarded as a colonial language. At some point it was imposed on or absorbed other languages by force of its prestige, economic opportunities, or for other reasons.

So, should South American scholars switch to English because of what Spanish colonists did?

Throughout history, in the name of a language, an ideology, a religion, people have been slaughtered; cultural elements have been liquidated. The present time is no exception. “Russian culture” has often been used as a simplification, or generalization, to cluster together cultural elements that were produced on the territory of the Russian Empire or were claimed as cultural production of the Soviet Union.

But Russian culture, feeding a senseless war, and culture produced in Russian are two distinct elements and the past months have made it impossible to ignore this.

It is difficult to draw a line between the two, especially, in the midst of a war. But this can be done. If in doubt, ask (among others) the Brazilians, the Colombians, the Argentinians, the Taiwanese.

…

Abel Polese is a researcher, trainer, writer, manager, and fundraiser. He has worked on questions of development, (informal) governance, identity, the shadow economy, corruption, and reciprocity in the former USSR, Asia, and Latin America. He is the author of The SCOPUS Diaries and the (il)logics of Academic Survival: A Short Guide to Design Your Own Strategy and Survive Bibliometrics, Conferences, and Unreal Expectations in Academia.