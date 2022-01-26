Plus, Slovenia at odds with China, Protasevich out of house arrest, and more.

The Big Story: Technical Issues Leave Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan in the Dark

What happened: An unspecified incident that affected the power grid left millions across Central Asia without power yesterday, AFP reports. The blackout affected Tashkent, Bishkek, Kazakhstan’s economic capital Almaty, as well as neighboring regions. Kazakhstan’s system operator of the Unified Power System said an extra power delivery to the country’s south and southeast could have caused the outage, following distribution problems in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, according to RFE/RL.

More context: During Soviet times, all five Central Asian countries were part of the Soviet-built Central Asia Power System. “The logic behind making all the republics power-interdependent was that mountainous nations like Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were able to produce hydro-generated electricity in excess of their own needs in some parts of the year,” according to Eurasianet. Turkmenistan left the grid in 2003, followed by Tajikistan in 2009.

Worth noting: Both the Kyrgyzstan Energy and Industry Ministry and Tashkent city authorities said electricity supplies resumed later in the day. Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev announced that a joint Kyrgyz-Kazakh-Uzbek commission will investigate the causes of the outage and work on preventing similar blackouts in future.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Cybersecurity experts revealed more targets of the widespread phone hacking allegedly conducted by Polish authorities, AP reports. The targets included Michal Kolodziejczak, a farmer and agrarian social movement leader, and Tomasz Szwejgiert, who formerly collaborated with Polish secret services. The new findings come from the international cybersecurity experts at Citizen Lab, a research group based at the University of Toronto. Citizen Lab senior researchers testified earlier this month in front of a Polish Senate commission investigating whether Polish authorities spied on opposition figures, telling the committee that data was stolen from the phone of Krzysztof Brejza, a member of parliament from the Civic Platform party.

Lithuania might change the name of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius in order to placate China, Reuters reports. Last week, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested to President Gitanas Nauseda that the Chinese version of the de facto embassy’s name be changed to say “Taiwanese people.” Last month, China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania after Vilnius allowed the diplomatic office to open; Beijing does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country. Linas Kojala, who heads the Vilnius Eastern European Studies Center think tank, says the government “probably wants to emphasize that the office represents not Taiwan as a political entity, but the Taiwanese people.”

Southeastern Europe

In other China-Taiwan news, members of a Slovenian business group said they faced backlash from Beijing following comments from Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, VOA reports. Jansa said last week he hoped Taiwan and Slovenia would open mutual representative offices, and that Taiwan should determine its relationship with China independently. Other than Slovenia, only a few EU countries, such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, and Romania, don’t have a Taiwanese mission. The Chinese government described Jansa’s remarks as “dangerous,” and the Slovenian-Chinese Business Council said Chinese partners were already “terminating contracts and exiting the agreed investments.”

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski focused on economic issues and signed three new memorandums during a meeting yesterday in Sofia, BIRN reports. The memorandums dealt with the issues of an unfinished railway between Skopje and Sofia, closer ties in agriculture, and support for small and middle-sized businesses in both countries. Petkov said the partnerships aim to fuel economic growth in the entire region, “a growth that both the citizens of Bulgaria and North Macedonia will feel by having a better standard of living.” Petkov and Kovacevski also met last week in Skopje, where they agreed to cooperate on bettering their bilateral relationship.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was pulled off a passenger plane forced to land by a Belarusian fighter jet earlier this year, said in an interview that he was no longer under house arrest, according to RFE/RL. In an interview yesterday on the YouTube channel of Dzmitry Belyakou, director of the pro-government Systemic Rights Defense Center in Belarus, Protasevich said “I just left the place where I was under house arrest,” without specifying when that happened. Last month, Poland’s special services said that the Belarusian national intelligence service, the KGB, was behind the forced diversion of the RyanAir plane. Both Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen, were taken off the plane in Minsk and arrested; they face criminal charges that could result in lengthy prison sentences.

Russian authorities added opposition figure Alexei Navalny and some of his closest allies to a list of terrorists and extremists yesterday, AP reports. In addition to being placed on Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service’s list, Navalny and eight of his allies – including top aides Lyubov Sobol and Georgy Alburov – also had their bank accounts frozen. Sobol, who left Russia after being on trial twice last year, told AP she believed the current order came directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think he has all matters involving our team under special control, and it’s not a decision made by lower-ranked officials,” Sobol said.

Central Asia

A risque photo of former Eurovision song participant Manizha is dividing public opinion in her native Tajikistan, RFE/RL reports. In the photo, which appeared on a billboard in New York’s Times Square, she is seen wearing a modern, low-cut version of a traditional Tajik dress. Some internet users derided her look, which they found at odds with “Tajik morality.” Others praised her, with one person saying that thanks to the billboard, “The world learned not only about [Tajik dress], but also about the singer, about her talent, and about the Tajiks.” Manizha represented her adoptive homeland of Russia at Eurovision last year with a song called “Russian Woman,” which received widespread criticism, including from one of Russia’s top lawmakers.

Borderlands