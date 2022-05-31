When disinformers play journalists, fake fact-checking ensues. From Hlidaci pes, a Czech investigative website.

They pose as fighters against fake news about the conflict in Ukraine, but they themselves create and spread disinformation in favor of the Kremlin. By falsely “fact-checking” information, these fraudsters create chaos and degrade the work of security analysts and fact-checkers who have been seriously engaged in verifying information for a long time.

The reported 15 March trip by the Polish, Czech, and Slovenian prime ministers to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not happen, Moscow-based Australian journalist John Helmer wrote on his blog.

In reality, the event “was fabricated by the Polish government, with Polish secret service agents playing the part of journalists, and fake photographs of the meeting, press briefing, and train journey prepared by Zelensky’s press office,” Helmer claimed.

Helmer’s allegations have been circulating through disinformation channels. According to Helmer, this was not a trip by three Central European prime ministers, but a Polish publicity operation to “seek new European, American, and NATO alliance funds and military equipment” for the Polish state. He supplemented his allegations with alleged visual evidence that he claimed disproved that the prime ministers were ever in Kyiv.

At first glance, this blog post resembles reports by investigative journalists and analysts who work with open sources on the internet and use visual clues to verify and analyze footage from war zones in Ukraine. In reality, however, the text contains no real evidence and is based on irrational and easily refuted arguments.

This is an example of so-called false verification, which is becoming an increasingly common type of manipulation, not only during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A photo of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s 15 March meeting with the Polish, Czech, and Slovenian prime ministers released by the Ukrainian president’s office.

Paper Cups as ‘Evidence’

Helmer draws attention to various alleged irregularities. One photo released by the Ukrainian president’s office shows a bulletproof vest-clad man standing to the left of the Polish deputy prime minister in what was supposed to be a secure conference room. This suggests that the man is a Polish agent, Helmer says. He “has either forgotten he is pretending to be in the Kiev presidency safely under Ukrainian control, or else he has forgotten he is supposed to be a civilian.”

But Helmer’s search for “evidence” of manipulation does not end there: “The right picture is a closeup of the paper cups on the table. They are evidence of an improvised meeting room, not one at Zelensky’s office in Kiev. Likewise, the contemporary-style chairs shown are incompatible with Ukrainian presidential seating style.”

Naturally, the fact that someone uses paper cups does not in itself prove that the photo was staged in Poland. In any case, the paper cups and the room decorations Helmer claims were mockups can be seen in other official photos of Zelenskiy’s meetings.

A recent opinion poll makes clear that this type of fake news can have an impact. According to a survey conducted by the Czech research agency Focus in April, a quarter of Czechs believe that Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who was part of the delegation to visit Kyiv, did not actually go to see the Ukrainian president at all.

On the Threshold of a New Disinformation Era

There are many more examples of fake verification. As journalists from the U.S. investigative news agency ProPublica have pointed out, this is a new trend of so-called false flag disinformation operations.

The principle is simple: manipulation is disguised as “fact-checking.” The authors pretend to lift the lid on fake news. In reality, they first stage the alleged original fake news, photo, or video, which they then “fact check” and label as a widely shared Ukrainian manipulation, even though it has never before circulated on the internet.

The aim is to show that the “special operation,” as Russia calls the war in Ukraine, is going according to plan and that claims of Russian failures or airstrikes on civilian areas are a Ukrainian disinformation campaign to undermine Russian confidence. Equally, it is an attempt to discredit the work of real experts engaged in checking real fake information.

Researchers at Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub, in collaboration with ProPublica, have identified more than a dozen such videos purporting to debunk Ukrainian hoaxes. These videos have garnered over a million views on pro-Russian Telegram channels and thousands of reactions on Twitter.

Media Forensics Hub researcher Patrick Warren told ProPublica that he had heard of a video which claimed that the Ukrainian flag had been removed from old footage of a military vehicle and replaced with a “Z” – a symbol of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Apparently, the suggestion was that the Ukrainians were accusing the Russian authorities of rewriting history. However, when Warren tried to track down examples of people spreading this video, he did not come across a single case.

“I’ve been following [images and videos of the war] pretty carefully in the Telegram feeds, and I had never seen the video they were claiming was a propaganda video, anywhere,” he said. “And so I started digging a little more.” But instead of the supposed original fake video, he came across other fake fact-checks where people posted what they said was faked or manipulated footage of explosions in Ukraine or fake images of destroyed Russian army vehicles.

“It’s very clear that this is targeted at Russian-speaking audiences. They’re trying to make people think that when you see destroyed Russian military hardware, you should be suspicious of that,” Warren said.

Propaganda: ‘War On Fakes’

Another purveyor of this “verification” is the website War On Fakes. It is an anonymous portal that purports to check information about the war in Ukraine. However, one can already tell from the logo that it is pro-Russian propaganda: it contains the letter “Z” and a crossed-out image of a camera with a CNN sticker on it.

Moreover, as British journalist Ben Heubl discovered, the site was only launched on a Russian IP address in March this year. A Russian Telegram account with the same name in Cyrillic already has over 700,000 followers.

See more In March, an English-speaking website emerged, containing Russian #disinformation. The website operators called it "waronfakes com". The logo feat. the Z symbol used in RUS propaganda … short thread: pic.twitter.com/MKX24pFLHd — Techjournalisto (@Techjournalisto) April 5, 2022

The site has versions in English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese, and Arabic. People from much of the world can thus read the content. Taking advantage of this exposure, the Russian Foreign Ministry and UNESCO delegation have shared fake reports from the site on their social media profiles, despite the site’s operators describing themselves as apolitical.

One report flagged as “fake” is the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol in early March. A viral photograph of the well-known Ukrainian influencer Marianna Podgurskaya, who was waiting in the hospital herself at the time to give birth, was also supposed to have been staged.

War on Fakes claimed the hospital was empty of patients at the time, yet presented no evidence, only conjecture: “It is logical to assume that if there really were women in labor, the rescue service staff and eyewitnesses who arrived at the scene first would immediately take photos from the emergency scene on their phones,” without waiting for photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka, described by War on Fakes as a “famous Ukrainian propagandist.”

The post continues, “We would like to highlight that the woman is in fact pregnant, but she could not be in the maternity hospital anyway: the medical facility has been used by the Azov militants for several days as a fortified facility that does not function as a maternity hospital” – providing no evidence or sources for the claim.

Fake OSINT Profiles

This new disinformation trend makes the work of real digital analysts and journalists more difficult at a time when media reports based on fact-checking and open-source intelligence, or OSINT, are increasingly common.

In most cases, this work is carried out with high journalistic quality and transparency in the handling of sources. However, dubious accounts have been active on social networks for some time now, exploiting the popularity of these journalistic tools.

Two Twitter accounts with tens of thousands of followers offer examples. OsintTV and OSINT Updates claim to do investigative reporting but often share dubious, speculative, and unverified content. Such as when OsintTV posted a photo of an explosion supposedly in Ukraine in 2022, which was actually taken in Syria in 2017, as a quick Google search revealed.

OSINT Updates spreads false information about Ukrainian military losses during the war and regularly shares information from the OsintTV account.

Future Complications

This form of fake information, superficially resembling relatively credible investigative reporting or fact-checking, is becoming an increasingly common method of manipulation in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Jaroslav Valuch, an expert on disinformation from Transitions, divides this type of manipulation into two types: alternative fact-checking and fake fact-checking [Editor’s note: Valuch runs Transitions’ digital literacy programs.]

“The former, in addition to trying to mislead people, can also be part of an authentic competition over who actually has the right to determine what is verified information and what is not,” he says.

“Fake fact-checking,” by contrast, is manipulative by design: “The way it works is that you take some false material and claim that the other side is spreading it and lying about it. You then claim to fact check it and accuse the other party of lying. The problem is that the other side never spread any such thing and you created the whole thing.”

Valuch notes that all this creates confusion in the minds of most internet users, who typically lack the skills to verify whether someone is using open-source tools correctly.

“We are already quite good at recognizing and disproving fakes, but now it will be increasingly necessary to prove that something is not a fake. We do not know how to do that yet,” he admits.

…

Jan Zabka is a journalist at Hlidaci pes, a Czech investigative website, covering disinformation and the Czech media environment. He is also a graduate student in the New Media Studies program at Charles University in Prague. This article was originally published in Hlidaci pes and is reprinted with permission.

This article was published with the assistance of the SCIENCE + project operated by Free Press Eastern Europe.