Plus: Queen Elizabeth gets a Kazakh square, NATO ready for Kosovo, chopping down trees in the Balkans, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Calling Up Reservists, Putin Says He’s Not Bluffing

What happened: In a major escalation in Moscow’s war on Ukraine, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists today, Euronews reports. The move falls short of a general mobilization, which would likely be highly unpopular, according to Politico. In what appeared to be a reference to nuclear weapons, Putin stated that “When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It’s not a bluff.”

Related: Before Putin’s announcement today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return all occupied territories to Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, Novinite reports. Turkey has emerged as a key player in diplomatic efforts concerning the war.

Worth noting: On reports of Russian plans for snap referendums which would create Moscow-controlled “independent” states in Ukrainian areas occupied by Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that the referendums would be a clear violation of the UN charter, while French President Emmanuel Macron quickly denounced the planned votes. On the other hand, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik voiced full support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week, comparing the situation to the Bosnian Serbs’ desire to join Serbia, Exit News reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech Republic – holder of the EU presidency – is calling for Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to be put on trial for war crimes, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has said, AFP reports. Lipavsky also said the sham referendums in Russian-held areas of Ukraine would never be recognized, Czech Radio reports, while Prime Minister Petr Fiala today said Putin’s announcement of a war mobilization is proof that Russia is the aggressor in the war.

Major industries across the EU, including steel, aluminum, and fertilizer makers, are shutting down because of the high cost of energy, bne Intellinews reports. The energy crisis stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making production unprofitable for factories in Poland, Romania, Czechia, and Slovakia as well as across Western Europe. Western sanctions have had little effect on the Russian iron and steel industry, Kyiv-based think tank GMK reports.

Southeastern Europe

NATO has announced that it is ready to respond if tensions between Kosovo and Serbia call for an intervention, Exit News reports. “We are alert and ready to act,” the deputy commander of the NATO mission in Kosovo, Luca Piperni, said Tuesday, adding, “We can put an end to any type of tension.” The two countries have been involved in a serious dispute about Kosovo’s license plate requirement that will come into effect on 1 October.

High energy prices and fears of shortages are fueling a rise in illegal logging for firewood throughout the Balkans, according to BIRN.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Two OSCE team members who stayed behind in Ukraine after the Russian invasion “have been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars in sham trials by separatist courts in Luhansk,” Politico writes.

The foreign minister of Belarus has released a letter to the UN criticizing the international organization for not being impartial, saying it “has become a victim of the unipolar moment in modern world history,” News.am reports.

Central Asia