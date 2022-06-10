Plus: Mystery plane flies over Europe, Finnish news calls Erdogan dictator, bridge from Russia to China, and more.

The Big Story: Three Foreign Soldiers Sentenced to Death as Putin Likens Himself to Peter the Great

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the war on Ukraine to Russian czar Peter the Great’s Baltic conquests in the 18th century war against Sweden, Euronews reports. While marking Peter the Great’s 350th birthday at a museum in St. Petersburg yesterday, Putin said “you get the impression that by fighting Sweden … He wasn’t taking anything, he was taking it back.” On state television later the same day, Putin compared the war on Ukraine to Peter the Great’s expansion of the Russian empire. “It also fell to us to return [what is Russia’s] and strengthen [the country].”

More context: Putin’s comments came amid the announcement in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region that two Britons and a Moroccan were sentenced to death for “terrorism,” the Guardian reports. The three soldiers were regular members of the Ukrainian armed forces captured by Russia, according to Amnesty International, which called the trial and sentence “a blatant violation of international humanitarian law on so many counts.”

Worth noting: The risk of a cholera epidemic in the Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol is increasing partly due to dead bodies on the streets and in the rubble of destroyed buildings, ABC News reports. In the city of Severodonetsk, some 10,000 civilians are trapped as the battle to control the region continues, and Ukraine is losing up to 200 soldiers per day in the war, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, according to the BBC.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

An ice cream company and a job recruitment firm in Lithuania have been fined for exploiting Ukrainian refugees after an expose by a team of investigative journalists, LRT reports. The Ukrainians were offered solid wages and free accommodation by the firms Nermeka and IceCo, only to find their weekly work hours exceeded the maximum allowed by law and the pay was lower than promised, the Siena Center for Investigative Journalism revealed last month.

Warsaw will use the proceeds from arms sales to Ukraine to modernize the Polish military, Euractiv reports. The agreement between Poland and Ukraine is “the biggest arms contract of the last three decades,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. Ukraine has purchased more than 50 Krab self-propelled howitzers worth 3 billion zlotys (about $685 million), and the first howitzer squadron of 18 vehicles is already in Ukraine. The Polish military plans to diversify its combat vehicles and artillery equipment as well as start production of new infantry fighting vehicles, authorities said.

Southeastern Europe

As part of an ongoing investigation into forced labor, human trafficking, and modern slavery practices in Slovenia, authorities have banned several companies from working with foreign employees, The Slovenia Times reports. The companies are owned by the family of Boris Sustar, who was convicted in the early 2000s on bribery charges after his 1997-2000 term as a state secretary in the Economy Ministry. Rosana Sustar, director of the companies, denied the allegations, while acknowledging that workers from India had been sleeping on the floor in a warehouse, calling this a temporary arrangement until another accommodation was prepared. Economy Ministry State Secretary Dan Juvan said, “We cannot pretend this is a lone case,” adding, “Companies that apply such practices have no place in Slovenia.”

Authorities are searching for a mysterious plane that flew without authorization over seven European countries, causing military jets from at least two countries to intercept the small plane before it finally landed in Bulgaria, according to AFP. The plane apparently took off from Lithuania and overflew Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, and Romania before landing and being abandoned in an airfield near Targovishte in northeast Bulgaria. Two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets, followed by two U.S. F-16s and then two Romanian F-16s escorted the two-seater aircraft until it entered Bulgarian airspace, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry.

A 2021 Danish plan to ease its overcrowded prisons by renting 300 jail cells in Kosovo has been put on hold due to a funding disagreement in the Danish parliament, Euractiv reports. Denmark proposed to send foreign prisoners to prisons in Kosovo after deporting them from Denmark.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia could not have invaded Ukraine via Belarus if the 2020 election had not been stolen, the exiled leader of the Belarusian democracy movement said in Latvia yesterday, The Baltic Times reports. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the disputed 2020 election that kept the authoritarian ruler in power, said in an address to the Latvian Parliament, “If we had won, the suburbs of Kyiv would not be in ruins … and thousands of people in Bucha and Borodyanka would still be alive.” She added, “One in five Russian missiles firing on Ukrainian cities have been fired from Belarus.”

The first vehicle bridge between Russia and China opened today, The Moscow Times reports. The $318-million Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge across the Amur River will boost bilateral trade at a time when Moscow is becoming increasingly reliant on Beijing as relations with the West crumble. Transportation between the two border cities was previously done via boat, a floating bridge, and ice roads in the winter.

Central Asia

A new investigation of the 2010 ethnic turmoil in Kyrgyzstan is targeting opponents of President Sadyr Japarov, according to an analysis on Eurasianet. Though the purported aim of the investigation into three former high officials is to examine the causes of the ethnic unrest that left at least 446 people dead in the southern cities of Osh and Jalal-Abad in 2010, former security chief Keneshbek Dushebayev said the move is political. “We are being pressured because we are in the opposition,” he said.

Borderlands

A Finnish broadcaster said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands on Finnish and Swedish media are based on the “delusional imaginations of a dictator,” Euractiv reports. Finnish Broadcasting Company (YLE) news director Jouko Jokinen reacted after Erdogan demanded that the two countries’ public broadcasters stop interviewing “terrorist leaders.” YLE has recently interviewed Kurdish leader Salih Muslim. Erdogan also threatened to prevent Finland and Sweden from joining NATO.

