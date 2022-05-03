Plus: Chinese construction in Bosnia, Central Asian drones, protests in Armenia, and more.

The Big Story: Russia’s Lavrov Justifies Ukraine War by Saying Hitler Was Part Jewish

What happened: Unable to use upcoming celebrations marking Russia’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany to announce victory in the war on Ukraine, Russian leader Vladimir Putin might finally declare war instead, USA Today reports. The Kremlin has been officially calling the war a “special military operation,” but British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told London’s LBC radio that Putin could use the 9 May celebration to “move from his quote-unquote special operation to ‘This is now war against the Nazis.’ ” Using celebrations of the end of one war in order to declare another would be a “great irony,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday, according to the report.

More context: When asked over the weekend how Moscow’s war on Ukraine could be “de-Nazifying” the country, despite that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was part Jewish, the BBC reports. “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said. “Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews.”

Worth noting: Russian forces have killed twice as many people in the city of Mariupol in two months than the Nazi occupation did in two years, the mayor announced, according to Ukrinform. More than 20,000 city residents have died during the Russian siege, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Amid reports of racism against Ukrainian Romani refugees, Czech President Milos Zeman has called the Roma fleeing the war “economic migrants,” Romea reports, citing CNN Prima. Zeman said that though many Ukrainians will eventually return home “because they are really refugees from war,” he added, “I would make one little exception here in terms of Romani Ukrainians, I am not sure whether they aren’t more economic migrants.” The Czech Republic has issued over 320,000 humanitarian visas to Ukrainian citizens, Czech Radio reports.

After Russia stopped gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to pay in rubles, EU energy ministers met in Brussels yesterday to coordinate a plan of action ahead of the next payment deadline, according to Euractiv. The French ecology minister who chaired the meeting urged countries to work on alternatives to Russian gas, and denied reports that any countries were considering paying in rubles, which would violate EU sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Though most countries including the Baltic nations are fully on board with EU plans, some are still working out the details. Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said he was in need of a “clear explanation of how to proceed.” Meanwhile, Slovakiaand Hungary want exemptions from any upcoming Russian oil embargoes, CNBC reports.

Southeastern Europe

Bosnian authorities have refused to release details of a 20-million-euro tram reconstruction deal with a Chinese company that has a track record of workplace accidents, Balkan Insight reports. The Sarajevo canton transport ministry has repeatedly refused to show the contract to reporters or to answer questions about the Chinese consortium which won the contract. Three serious construction accidents in 2017 involving one member of the consortium, two in Kenya and one in China, killed 12 workers and injured 27, while a sister company was banned by the World Bank after contract bidding violations, according to the report. “Pulling back the curtain a bit on Chinese companies and how they operate … is really the key,” Allison Carragher from the Carnegie Europe think tank said.

Bulgaria and Moldova have improved in press freedom, according to the new annual report from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), while Belarus, Russia, and Turkmenistan rated “very bad” with Turkmenistan fourth from last in the world. Among the 180 countries rated, Tajikistan and Turkey were also near the bottom of the list. Though Ukraine moved up nine places, its freedom rating at 106 was still in the bottom half, as the report says the media is “under constant threat from Russian forces” while also citing oligarchic media control. Near the top of the scale, Slovakia, Czechia, and Latvia rate in the 20s, while Estonia and Lithuania are near the best at spots 4 and 9. Albania was rated at an all-time low, ranking 103 out of 180, down 20 places in just one year, Exit News reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Besides the fires at installations on Russian territory on the Ukrainian border, many of which are apparently from Ukrainian counterattacks, unexplained fires deeper in Russia might also be connected to the war. A major fire east of Moscow hit a school book depository this morning, days after reports that publishers planned to remove mention of Ukraine from their textbooks, The Moscow Times reports, citing TASS. A major fire also broke out over the weekend at a power plant in Sakhalin, according to USA Today.

Central Asia

A Kremlin-controlled media outlet has accused the Uzbek government of violating Afghanistan’s airspace with a drone, Eurasianet reports. The Uzbek Ministry of Defense denied the allegation on Sunday after the Sputnik news agency said that Uzbek-made drones were spotted over a northern Afghan city 80 kilometers from Uzbekistan’s border. “This information absolutely does not correspond to reality,” the ministry announced via social media, according to the report. Meanwhile, Kyrgyz officials are concerned about alarming reports of neighboring Tajikistan purchasing Bayraktar military drones from Turkey, a separate Eurasianet report says. The military drones have been used with devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces, AP notes.

The Caucasus

Armenian police arrested about 244 demonstrators in protests in the capital Yerevan on Monday, U.S.-based Asbarez reports. Protesters called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign over alleged plans to make concessions to Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, according to RFE/RL. The demonstration took place at a central square but also blocked more than 30 streets in Yerevan, Asbarez says.

