Plus, Croatia honors ethnic Serbs, Russia bans Deutsche Welle, and more.

The Big Story: Putin Holds ‘Very Warm’ Talks With Xi Ahead of Olympics

What happened: After talks yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping issued a statement opposing NATO expansion and accusing the military alliance of embracing a Cold War ideology, the BBC reports. “Friendship between [Russia and China] has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation,” the statement added.

More context: Putin also criticized the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics by a number of countries – including the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia – over China’s human rights record, The Guardian reports. The only EU leader attending the Olympic opening ceremony today is Polish President Andrzej Duda, Euractiv reports. Most EU countries will only send lower-level officials to the ceremony.

Worth noting: “Unfortunately, attempts by a number of countries to politicize sports issues for the sake of their ambitions have recently intensified,” Putin said. “This is fundamentally wrong and contradicts the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter.” Even so, the Russian leader predicted the games would be a success, saying “Our Chinese friends have done a great job for high-quality preparations for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Authorities in Hungary have banned this year’s “Day of Honor” event in Budapest commemorating World War II Nazi forces, BIRN reports. The ban on the 12 February event, which in recent years attracted far-right groups from across Europe, was initiated by the Budapest police department and approved by the Supreme Court of Hungary. According to Legio Hungaria, one of the organizing groups, similar prohibitions on the event have been attempted since 2017 but were previously rejected by the Supreme Court as unlawful. The court decision approving the ban cited the expected presence of extremist groups, and added “The holding of the event in their presence may be accompanied by a considerable attack on public order and peace.”

While Czech municipalities are not so interested in establishing ties with Chinese entities, the situation is different in Slovakia, Euractiv reports. A study conducted by the Central European Institute of Asian Studies and the Association of International Affairs – based on 126 municipalities and local governments in Slovakia and 241 in the Czech Republic – at least 14 in Slovakia have cooperation deals with Chinese partners for closer economic ties and new business opportunities, and some municipalities are in the process of making new deals. Meanwhile, as of 2021, no Czech municipalities or local governments expressed interest in establishing cooperation with the Chinese.

Southeastern Europe

The ailing healthcare sector in Bulgaria, already struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, is under increased scrutiny after the death of a woman in a wheelchair who was refused admission to a hospital, RFE/RL reports. While the woman was reportedly suffering from respiratory issues, it is unclear if she had COVID-19. A video of her final moments that went viral on social media led to protests outside the hospital in Vratsa, located around 100 kilometers north of Sofia. Both Health Minister Asena Serbezova and the local prosecutor’s office ordered an investigation into the incident. Only 29% of Bulgarians are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the lowest rate in the EU.

In Croatia, a Zagreb city council decision to formally honor ethnic Serbs killed during the war of independence from Serbia in the 1990s is receiving praise, BIRN reports. The Zagreb City Assembly announced this week that the names of Serb civilians Marija and Mihajlo Zec, and their daughter Aleksandra, would be added to a list of people approved to be memorialized, which means that a street or public area in the Croatian capital can be named after them. The Zecs were killed by police officers in Zagreb in December 1991. Branka Vierda of the Youth Initiative for Human Rights said the initiative was “necessary as a reminder, a warning, that such a thing should never happen again – that people were killed just because they were of a certain nationality and a reminder that those responsible were not prosecuted.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian authorities announced yesterday they were shutting down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and stripping its staff of accreditation, according to Reuters. The move came in reaction to Berlin banning the operations of Russian state-owned media channel RT DE. In addition to putting an end to DW’s broadcast, Moscow said that it would prohibit German officials involved in the RT DE ban from entering Russia. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the measures had “no basis whatsoever and represent a renewed strain on German-Russian relations,” while a ministry spokesperson added “We firmly reject the comparison between Deutsche Welle and the broadcaster RT DE.”

The United States announced sanctions on Belarusian nationals involved in the “transnational repression” of Belarusian athletes abroad, RFE/RL reports. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement yesterday that the sanctions target “multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity.” The individuals to be sanctioned were not identified. Last summer, the International Olympic Committee launched an investigation into the case of Belarusian sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya, who was granted a humanitarian visa for Poland after her coaches tried to force her to leave the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Caucasus

While Europe is trying to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, Georgia has been boosting imports, Eurasianet reports. According to figures from Georgia’s National Statistics Office, the country’s gas imports from Russia have been skyrocketing in the past four years, reaching levels unseen since the brief Russia-Georgia war in 2008. In contrast, deliveries of gas from Azerbaijan fell by 32% in 2021. Still, while gas imports from Russia grew more than 800% in the last four years, to $97 million in 2021, the amount was still a lot less than the $256 million Georgia spent on Azerbaijani gas. Georgia’s growing reliance on Russia raises concerns about the economic implications of any change in their diplomatic relationship. In the winter of 2006, Russia cut off gas and electricity supplies during a period of tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi.

