Plus, a Bulgarian unicorn, wartime censorship for Russian media, and more.

The Big Story: International Companies Pull Out of Russia

What happened: U.S. President Joe Biden made Ukraine the focus of his State of the Union address yesterday and called out Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, the BBC reports. “Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy,” Biden said, adding “He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. Putin was wrong. We were ready.” Biden also announced the United States will ban Russian aircraft from American airspace following similar bans by Canada and numerous European countries. Biden previously asked the State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

More context: Following international sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. credit card giants Visa, Mastercard, and American Express said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks, AFP reports. U.S. corporations such as Apple, ExxonMobil, and Boeing also announced steps yesterday to cancel or suspend business in Russia, according to another AFP article. Russian state lender Sberbank announced the shuttering of its European operations today, saying its subsidiaries “have faced abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of its employees and branches,” Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Russia intensified its bombing of urban areas in Ukraine yesterday, hitting a TV tower near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv, killing five people, Reuters reports. Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said that rocket strikes yesterday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city, killed at least 10 people and wounded 35.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Pope Francis thanked Poland today for welcoming refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports. Speaking during his weekly general audience on Ash Wednesday, the Pope said “You were the first to support Ukraine, opening your borders, your hearts, and the doors of your homes to Ukrainians fleeing war. I am deeply grateful to you and I bless you from my heart!” Meanwhile, in an unprecedented gesture of dissent in opposition to the Kremlin, more than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics issued an open letter yesterday calling for an immediate stop to the ongoing war in Ukraine, RFE/RL reports. Missing from the signatures was the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin.

Southeastern Europe

A number of Kosovo politicians and business leaders have pledged donations to the newly-established Security Fund for investments in national security, BIRN reports. Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced on Facebook yesterday that the fund has been established “in accordance with the needs of the Kosovo Security Forces, and the current situation, and after consulting international partners,” while inviting Kosovo citizens and members of the diaspora to “contribute to state security.” Last week, Kosovo Minister of Defense Armend Mehaj asked NATO to offer Kosovo “accelerated membership” in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also asked the United States to establish a permanent military base in Kosovo.

Startup Payhawk became Bulgaria’s first unicorn – a term for privately-held tech companies valued at more than $1 billion – after the money management platform raised $112 million in November 2021, news site AltFi reports. The company has offices in Sofia, London, Berlin, and Barcelona with plans in the works to expand to Amsterdam, Paris, and New York. In other tech news, Ukrainian Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder and chief technology officer of the banking tech firm Revolut, went on Twitter to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a “brazen liar” over Putin’s claims concerning the war on Ukraine.

The West must stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or expect a “domino effect” in the East, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa told Euractiv in an interview. “I am 100% convinced that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine and Kyiv falls, then the next target is Moldova, Georgia, then troubles will be caused in the Western Balkans, then the Baltic States are the next target,” Jansa said, echoing concerns voiced by other EU diplomats. Mentioning “bizarre similarities” between Putin and former Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic in terms of their irrationality, Jansa said that despite Russia being a nuclear power, action against Putin must be taken now. “The price at stopping [Putin] now is a thousand times less,” Jansa said, “than the price we would pay if we let him take Ukraine.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian media outlets face heavy fines and even bans for covering the war in Ukraine in a way that diverges from the Kremlin-sanctioned version of events, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). “The words ‘war,’ ‘attack,’ and ‘invasion’ are now banned from the media. Only information from “official Russian sources” – the Defense Ministry – is now permitted,” RSF reports. Earlier this week, the Russian government blocked access to at least six online media outlets over their Ukraine coverage and launched proceedings against at least ten others, including Radio Echo of Moscow, Dozhd TV, and investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, for “disseminating false information.” Meanwhile, state-owned television channels yesterday were telling viewers that Ukrainian military forces were bombing their own cities in order to blame it on Russia, the BBC reports.

International sporting organizations are closing their doors to Russian and Belarusian athletes, RFE/RL reports. Governing bodies of figure skating, speed skating, skiing, basketball, and athletics announced yesterday that Russia and also Belarus – seen as Moscow’s ally in the Ukraine invasion – were barred from international competitions. The international soccer governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA announced on Monday they were expelling Russia from the World Cup and all soccer competitions “until further notice.” The International Ice Hockey Federation announced a similar ban on Russia and Belarus; the presidents of both countries are avid hockey fans.

The Caucasus

Kyiv has recalled several of its ambassadors from countries that didn’t condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Eurasianet reports. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday that Ukraine’s ambassador to Georgia was being recalled while accusing Tbilisi of “immoral behavior.” Earlier this week, authorities in Tbilisi had refused to let a group of volunteer fighters and medics fly from Georgia to Ukraine. The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, justified the decision by saying “Sending fighters to Ukraine means getting directly involved in the war.” The ambassador to Kyrgyzstan was recalled as well, Zelenskiy said, because of Bishkek’s statements “justifying Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”

Central Asia