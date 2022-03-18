Plus, former Bulgarian PM arrested, men’s rights extremist in Montenegro, Russia bans exports, and more.

The Big Story: China Gets Warned in Washington-Beijing Call

What happened: U.S. President Joe Biden had a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, AP reports. Biden warned Xi against supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine and against helping Moscow circumvent sanctions.

More context: Also today, President Vladimir Putin attended a packed rally in the largest stadium in Russia where he praised the soldiers fighting in his war on Ukraine, Reuters reports. “Shoulder to shoulder, they help each other, support each other and when needed they shield each other from bullets with their bodies like brothers,” Putin told the crowd at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Putin also said Russian unity was at an all-time high; the rally came two days after Putin accused anti-war Russians of being “scum and traitors.” Meanwhile, the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, only 43 miles from NATO member Poland and up to now a sanctuary from Russian bombardment, was hit by airstrikes today, the Guardian reports.

Worth noting: Nine humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing from Ukrainian urban centers – including the devastated city of Mariupol – are supposed to open today, Ukrainian authorities announced. Meanwhile, an American who stayed in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv to take care of his partner who had multiple sclerosis was killed this week by Russian bombing, The Washington Post reports. James Whitney Hill, 68, died while standing in line for water, WCCO-TV reported. American journalist Brent Renaud was also killed this week, reportedly after Russian forces attacked a car at a checkpoint in Irpin, near Kyiv, CJR reported. On Monday, veteran FOX News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova died after their car was fired upon outside Kyiv.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary’s first female president is a firm ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Guardian. The Fidesz party lawmaker Katalin Novak’s election by Hungary’s parliament on 10 March is seen as support for Orban’s agenda of nationalism, “illiberal democracy,” opposition to the EU, and (until recently) close ties to Putin, whose office sent official congratulations to Novak.

Like Orban, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczyinski has been forced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine to do a U-turn from his former stances, The New York Times reports. Kaczyinski and his Law and Justice party previously went out of its way to defy the EU and even the United States, but since Russia’s invasion the Polish party has “made a huge about-face and returned to basics – to NATO and the European Union,” said Marek Swierczynski, an analyst with the Warsaw research group Polityka Insight, as quoted by The NY Times. Earlier this week, Kaczyinski joined three European prime ministers who surprisingly took a train to Kyiv this week to show support for Ukraine.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgaria’s former prime minister, Boyko Borissov, was arrested last night on charges of stealing state funds, BIRN reports. Bulgarian police also arrested the former finance minister as well as the spokeswoman for Borissov’s GERB party, which was in power from 2009 to 2021. The arrests came one day after a meeting in Sofia between Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi about the European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation of 120 cases of mismanagement of European funds. The arrests are seen as the new administration’s attempt to send a clear signal against corruption and an intent to circumvent the General Prosecutor’s Office; Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev said he had not been informed about the arrests.

Montenegro is now home to a Russian ultranationalist and leader of a men’s rights group deemed too extreme in his home country and authorities in Podgorica are being asked to investigate, BIRN reports. Vladislav Pozdnyakov, founder of the online group “Male State,” reportedly left Russia in 2018 following his two-year suspended sentence (later overturned) for inciting hatred toward women. In 2019, four members of the group were convicted of extremist activities; Male State “focused on trolling, harassing, and threatening anybody they deemed an opponent to ‘national patriarchy,’ particularly women,” according to BIRN. A Montenegrin activist has called on the authorities to investigate how Pozdnyakov got a residence permit.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia is now officially rejecting the international convention to protect human rights and political freedoms in Europe, according to a UK-based rights group. The European Human Rights Advocacy Center reported that Moscow announced “its intention to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights.” This came as part of Russia’s resignation from the Council of Europe on Wednesday, the same day it was kicked out of the council. Yesterday, the Kremlin formally rejected a February order from the International Court of Justice to “immediately suspend” its war on Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the EU presented its fourth round of wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, bne Intellinews reported.

International humanitarian workers are calling for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine not to distract from other crises around the globe. The invasion must not make the world forget Afghanistan’s urgent humanitarian situation, the UN refugee chief said on Tuesday, AFP reports. The UN humanitarian coordinator for Somalia said last week that financial assistance for Somalia’s drought crisis is running out because Ukraine seems to “suck all the oxygen that is in the room,” France 24 reports. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announced Monday that neglecting the climate change crisis during “the most critical decade in climate policy” because of the Russian invasion would be a big mistake, according to the EUobserver.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Belarus will continue to be banned from importing grain and sugar from Russia, Moscow announced last week, Eurasianet reported. The Economic Development Ministry announced on 10 March it was continuing to block the exports to the other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in order to “ensure the country’s food security and to help protect the domestic market in the current climate,” adding that the EAEU countries had already bought all they need. The decision caused fears of food shortages; Kazakhstan buys huge amounts of grain from Russia and had a bad harvest last year, while Kyrgyzstan gets over 90% of its wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia.

Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian country to officially come out in support of Ukraine and is trying to cash in on the IT workers and investors who are fleeing Russia, according to reports on Eurasianet. Yesterday, authorities in Tashkent publicly supported Ukraine’s integrity while rejecting recognition of the Russian-backed separatist regions there, a break from other Central Asian countries’ neutral stance on the war. Meanwhile, a new program of fast-track and simplified work visas for the IT industry plans to start issuing visas on 1 April, and the government is offering tax breaks to IT companies as another incentive to relocate. Still, most of Russia’s IT flight is going to Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey, according to the report.

The Caucasus