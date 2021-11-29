Plus, Croatia buys French planes, Russia investigates deadly mine blast, and more.

The Big Story: Armenia and Azerbaijan Optimistic After Meeting in Sochi

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a trilateral meeting on Friday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev “reached agreement on a whole range of issues” which he considers “key,” Euronews reports. Putin hosted the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on the one-year anniversary of a Russia-brokered peace deal over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

More context: Aliyev said the conversation was “open” and “genuine” and Pashinyan called it “positive.” Putin also held separate talks with each leader, The Moscow Times reports. “We were part of a united state for centuries, we have deep historical links … We should aim to rebuild them and nurture them in the future,” Putin said.

Worth noting: Pashinyan said the situation on the border and in Nagorno-Karabakh is “not as stable as one would want it to be” and said that “dozens of people on both sides” died in clashes over the past year. “Our assessment is that Azerbaijani forces have made an incursion into the sovereign territory of Armenia,” he said, adding that the situation on the border was a “crisis.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Petr Fiala as new prime minister yesterday in a ceremony full of medical precautions due to Zeman’s recent positive test for coronavirus, the BBC reports. Hospital staff in full protective gear wheeled Zeman into a plexiglass box in a state room at his residence for the ceremony with Fiala. In Czech politics, presidents preside over talks on forming a new government, and Zeman said he will spend the next two weeks interviewing nominees for ministerial positions who will then be selected by Fiala. Zeman was back home on Saturday from a short hospital stay after he tested positive for COVID-19 just hours after he was discharged from a previous six-week hospitalization for an unrelated condition.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO yesterday to change its approach to Belarus, Reuters reports. During a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Nauseda said that he was worried by the “total military integration” of Belarus into Russian military structures, and that NATO should “accordingly adapt its plans, strategy and tactic, to be ready to respond.” Belarus “will continue to test the western world’s unity,” he added, referring to the wave of illegal migrants trying to cross into the EU from that country. Von der Leyen said Lithuania has responded in a “humane and firm way” to the migrant crisis and that the EU will give 200 million euros ($226.3 million) to Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia for border control measures in 2021-2022.

Southeastern Europe

Croatia signed an agreement with France on Thursday to purchase 12 French Rafale fighter jets worth nearly 1 billion euros, AP reports. Zagreb sealed the deal during an official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, the first visit of a French head of state since Croatia’s independence from Yugoslavia more than two decades ago. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called the purchase “strategic” and a “game changer.” Croatia will now be the “exporters of security … and stability in southeastern Europe” and the country will now have the “ability to avert those who have any aspirations toward our territory,” Plenkovic said. The French jets are to replace Croatia’s current jets, Soviet-era MiG-21s, which were first developed in the 1950s.

Urban storytellers and social media influencers are trying to spark interest in Romania’s architectural landmarks, RFE/RL reports. One of them is Ana Rubeli, an actuary and senior insurance executive, who runs a digital “cultural storytelling” Instagram project called Here She Stood (Aici a Stat) that she founded with her husband. The project is described as a “virtual museum of collective memoirs” to “capture the beauty of old places” and promote tours, cultural events, and sustainable local brands. The Council of Europe says that 60% of Romania’s cultural heritage is “in bad condition” as a result of “wars, earthquakes, political decisions, and neglect.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Pending an investigation into the deadly explosion at a Russia mine last Thursday, a regional court in the southwestern Siberian city of Kemerovo ruled that five people should be kept in pretrial detention for two months, AP reports. The huge blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine led to the deaths of 51 people, including five first responders, making it the deadliest tragedy in Russia since 2010. The mine’s director, his deputy, and the section supervisor are among the five being held in detention. Earlier this year, Russian authorities issued fines for safety violations against the mine totaling more than 4 million rubles ($74,000) and also suspended work in sections of the mine nine times.

NATO is determined to “defend all allies in the region” and is “sending a clear message to Russia” about the consequences of a military attack on Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Euractiv in an interview. Economic, financial and diplomatic means are being used to deal with the possibility of a Russian attack, Stoltenberg said. “The first task is to prevent that from happening,” he said. “There’s no certainty about the intentions of Russia, but what we do know is that they have used military force against Ukraine before.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently said that Russian aggression against Ukraine should lead to EU sanctions.

Central Asia

Protests in Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan region came to an end yesterday after a meeting between authorities and representatives of the demonstrators, RFE/RL reports. The rallies, which took place for several days last week in front of the government building in the provincial capital Khorugh, started after a local man was shot dead by police. According to a local activist who attended the negotiations and who spoke with RFE/RL on condition of anonymity, the authorities promised to launch an investigation into the death and also promised not to launch criminal probes against the protesters.