Plus, spies in Slovakia, Hungarian politics turn upside down, cryptocurrency clashes, and more.

The Big Story: Russian President Talks About Traitors, Oysters, and Gender Freedoms

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin went on state television yesterday to accuse the West of using a “fifth column” of traitorous Russians to create civil unrest with “only one goal … the destruction of Russia,” according to the Guardian. Russians “will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths,” Putin said. “I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country.”

More context: The speech came after a protester appeared on a Russian state news broadcast on Monday holding a sign against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as new sanctions on Russia are being announced daily. Putin also seemed to be targeting elites. “I am not at all judging those who have a villa in Miami or the French Riviera, who cannot do without foie gras, oysters, or so-called gender freedoms … This is what they think, in their opinion, is a sign of belonging to a higher caste, to a higher race,” he said, writes the Miami Herald.

Worth noting: Russian continued bombing civilians in besieged Mariupol, including a strike yesterday on a theater where hundreds were sheltering, AP reports. Large white letters spelling out the word “children” in Russian had been placed on the ground around the building in an attempt to alert Russian bombers whom they were targeting. There are some reports of survivors from the bombing, CNN reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungarian politics has been upended by Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has “radically transformed the political reality in Hungary” ahead of the upcoming April elections, an analysis on BIRN notes. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s years-long courtship with the Kremlin is now backfiring; his visit just three weeks before the invasion of Ukraine has now become a major liability. The opposition is trying to take advantage with a message of “East or West?” while Orban’s ruling Fidesz party is attempting to pivot by claiming it’s actually the opposition that would get Hungary involved in Russia’s war. Fidesz also quickly changed the theme of its demonstration this past Tuesday from an anti-Brussels protest to a “Peace March,” Hungary Today reports.

A Russian spying operation in Slovakia has been exposed and two Slovaks arrested for working with the Kremlin’s military intelligence service (GRU), authorities said, according to AP. The two are accused of getting paid thousands of euros by undercover GRU officers from the Russian Embassy to gather strategic and classified information about Slovak armed forces and NATO. “We’re talking about serious cases,” Prosecutor Daniel Lipsic said, adding “The information the Russian intelligence service was looking for also involved Ukraine.”

Southeastern Europe

After Montenegro imposed sanctions on Russia and kicked out one of its diplomats, Moscow has vowed to retaliate. Earlier this week, a commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovica imposed sanctions against 696 Russian nationals, financial institutions, and properties, including President Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, N1 reported. Montenegro declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on 4 March, and yesterday Moscow said it will respond, though there is no information on the exact nature of the retaliation, according to Reuters.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus was supposed to be a major part of Russia’s invasion plans but several Belarusian military leaders resigned and fled the country, according to a report in Israel Hayom. Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to the Belarusian opposition movement operating in exile in Lithuania, said military commanders who cannot escape are taking sick leave or even paying to end their military contracts. Also, demoralized conscripts “are fleeing the country’s borders en masse to any destination possible, including Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Baltic states,” he said, and some have even become partisans on the side of Ukraine against Russia.

Russian Orthodox Church members at home and abroad are breaking with the church over its stance in support of Putin’s war on Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. In the Netherlands, the Russian Orthodox parish of Saint in Amsterdam requested to be separated from the Moscow Patriarchate, the first such break of its kind ever. Meanwhile, some 300 Orthodox clergy in Russia and abroad signed an open letter calling for an immediate end to the war. Over 50 prominent international theologians signed another open letter, published by the orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University in New York and the Volos Academy for Theological Studies in Greece. The document condemned the expansionist “Russian World” ideology of both Vladimir Putin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.

Showing that the Ukrainian government is still open for business, President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has reversed the country’s cryptocurrency policy, Euronews reports. Zelenskiy signed a law yesterday officially making cryptocurrencies legal and creating a regulatory body for a crypto market. Last October he vetoed the same bill in October, arguing that starting up the new regulatory body was too expensive.

Central Asia

In more cryptocurrency news, days after the nephew of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was arrested, his brother has been named for his alleged involvement in “illegal [cryptocurrency] mining activity,” according to Eurasianet. The cryptocurrency mining operations in northern Kazakhstan connected to Bolat Nazarbayev were stopped voluntarily, the Agency for Financial Monitoring reported Tuesday. The public naming of the former president’s brother is seen as the latest of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s moves to diminish the power of the former ruling family in the aftermath of the deadly riots in January, according to the report.

Borderlands