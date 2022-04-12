Plus: Kremlin critic arrested after CNN talk, five-second housing sale in Azerbaijan, Serbian intel death threat scandal, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Warns Finland and Sweden Over NATO

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on his invasion of Ukraine while visiting a spaceport today with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, The New York Times reports. “What we are doing is helping people and saving people, on the one hand,” Putin said, “and on the other hand, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself.”

More context: Russia’s military is trying to take full control of the southern port city of Mariupol today, AFP reports; the mayor said the Russian siege has cost over 10,000 civilian deaths and left 120,000 civilians in need of food and water, AP notes.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he had “no optimistic impression” after his face-to-face meeting with Putin yesterday, according to Euronews. The Kremlin warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO yesterday, EUobserver notes, after officials in both countries said they could formally apply to join the alliance within months. Meanwhile, the financial ratings agency S&P Global says Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Worth noting: U.S. border officials have processed almost 10,000 undocumented Ukrainians in the last two months, according to CBS News. The process is exposing “a dysfunctional and backlogged immigration system that is not designed to respond to burgeoning refugee crises,” the report says.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The president of Latvia is urging that Moldova get fast-track EU membership, Moldova’s IPN news agency reports. Though the process took eight years for Latvia, “the situation in the Republic of Moldova is different,” Eglis Levitis said in a television interview over the weekend. “I think this possibility of joining the EU faster, which is to shorten the accession process, should be offered to Moldova.” Chisinau officially applied to be a member of the EU one week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which shares a border with Moldova, following similar steps by Ukraine and Georgia.

Amnesty International has accused Warsaw of hypocrisy for the harsh way Poland treats refugees crossing the Belarusian border as opposed to the warm welcome that Ukrainian refugees receive. In a statement released yesterday, Amnesty said new evidence shows Polish authorities are violating the rights of the mostly Middle Eastern asylum seekers – subjecting some to strip searches and forced sedation in overcrowded detention centers – and forcing them to go back across the Belurusian border.

Belarusian border officials say their guards were attacked by Polish guards using a slingshot, Euronews reports. The Belarusian border service issued a video and photos yesterday purportedly showing the Polish guards shooting a metal ball towards the Belarusian side of the border. On Sunday, the Polish border guard accused Belarusian officials of throwing rocks at Polish guards and pointing lasers at them.

Southeastern Europe

A former Council of Europe rapporteur said he has received death threats from “certain circles of the Serbian secret services,” Balkan Insight reports. Former Swiss prosecutor Dick Marty has been under police protection since December 2020 because of an ongoing threat on his life with the aim of discrediting Kosovo, he said over the weekend on Swiss public radio. Marty was the author of a 2010 Council of Europe report on former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci’s links to war crimes. Serbia’s main intelligence agency vehemently denied Marty’s allegation and issued a formal complaint to the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service. Thaci and other former Kosovar guerrilla fighters are facing war-crimes trials at a special court in the Netherlands.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A well-known Kremlin critic who was previously a victim of suspected poisonings has reportedly been arrested after saying “the Putin regime will end over this war in Ukraine” in an interview on CNN, The Moscow Times reports. Vladimir Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home in Moscow soon after the interview Monday night and his lawyer says he faces charges of failing to follow the lawful orders of a security official, according to RFE/RL. A human rights activist who has lobbied for sanctions against Russian officials, Kara-Murza suffered apparent poisonings in Moscow that left him gravely ill in 2015 and 2017.

The Caucasus

An online sale of subsidized apartments in Azerbaijan sold out in less than five seconds and people suspect fraud, Eurasianet reports. The state housing agency’s sale on 30 March was designed to provide affordable homes to specific categories of Azerbaijanis such as government workers, teachers, and military veterans. But when the 442 apartments sold in seconds, users complained that fraud and a lack of transparency seemed to be at play once again, as in the previous online sales.

