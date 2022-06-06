Plus: Bulgaria evicts refugees, culture center burns in North Macedonia, Nobel award on sale in benefit for Ukraine, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Tours Front Line as Putin Threatens Retaliation Over Western Missiles

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday issued another warning to the West against supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles, AFP reports. Putin’s threat to “strike at those targets that we have not yet been hitting” follows recently-announced plans by the United States and Britain to supply advanced missile systems to Ukraine, RFE/RL reports.

More context: The battle for the Luhansk region city of Severodonetsk is in flux, with reports of Ukrainian gains and losses in the fight to retake control of the city from Russian forces, the Guardian reports. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a personal visit to the front lines in the adjacent devastated city of Lysychansk.

Worth noting: A Russian major general was killed in eastern Ukraine, a Russian state media journalist said via social media yesterday, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, the commanding general of the California National Guard, David Baldwin, has called for the United States and other Western nations to act on Kyiv’s request to send fighter jets to Ukraine “as soon as possible,” Politico reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Following similar moves in Prague, the Czech Republic’s second-largest city of Brno has relocated about 30 Romani Ukrainian refugees out of the main train station and into tents, Romea reports. A city spokesperson has accused the refugees, many with dual Ukrainian-Hungarian citizenship, of coming to the Czech Republic just to receive refugee aid before returning home, Romea.cz says. Aid organizations have said reports of racism against Ukrainian Romani refugees have been at a crisis-level.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is kicking the populist center-left Center Party out of the ruling coalition, bne Intellinews reports. Public support for the Center Party, which was once closely tied to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, has fallen since Russia attacked Ukraine. Observers say Kallas might also have been motivated by unconfirmed reports that the Center Party was planning to rebuild its own coalition with the radical rightwing Estonian Conservative People’s Party, Intellinews notes.

Southeastern Europe

A fire at a controversial Bulgarian cultural center in North Macedonia on Saturday was “an attempt to provoke and destabilize our relations with our neighbors,” Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said, according to Exit News. The recently-opened center is named after Ivan Mihailov, who many historians consider to have been a Nazi ally during World War II, though he is national hero in Bulgaria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had to cancel his visit to Serbia today after Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro closed their airspace to his flight, Serbian daily Danas reports.

Albania’s parliament has voted in defense chief Bajram Begaj as the country’s new president, Reuters reports. Although the position is mostly ceremonial, outgoing President Ilir Meta had numerous clashes with the Socialist-led government.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Nobel Peace Prize award to the editor of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta will be auctioned off in a benefit for Ukrainian refugees, The New York Times reports. Editor Dmitri A. Muratov said the 23-karat gold medal will be sold at a New York auction on 20 June with all proceeds going to UNICEF’s aid to refugee children. Muratov previously announced the $500,000 in Nobel prize money would be donated to charity. Last week, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra sold its Eurovision Song Contest trophy for $900,000 to raise money to buy military drones for Ukraine’s armed forces, Reuters reported.

Two monks and a nun were killed 1 June as the Sviatohirsk Lavra monastery, one of Ukraine’s most revered religious sites, was hit amid the fighting in eastern Ukraine, Euronews reports. Ukrainian and Russian forces each blamed the other for starting a fire that destroyed a wooden church in the 17th-century complex Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the UN and UNESCO to expel Russia as a terrorist state that is destroying historical monuments and social infrastructure in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Zelenskiy said 113 churches have been damaged or destroyed during the invasion.

Central Asia

Affiliates of the ISIS terrorist network fighting Afghanistan’s Taliban regime are using social media propaganda against the authoritarian president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in their recruiting drives, Eurasianet reports. Rahmon appears almost daily on social media networks linked to the Islamic State Khurasan Province group, in messages in the Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Tajik languages. The propaganda campaign, often using photoshopped imagery of gunmen targeting Rahmon, attacks on Dushanbe, and bombs going off in the Tajik capital, is part of a drive to delegitimize the Taliban, which took power in August last year after a U.S. troop withdrawal.

The Caucasus

Armenia is cutting back its cooperation with the United States to stem the proliferation of biological weapons under pressure from Russia, Eurasianet reports. Yerevan announced last week the planned cancellation of a 2020 agreement to share samples of biological pathogens and data on disease outbreaks. The Kremlin has been accused of spreading rumors that U.S. biolabs in Georgia and elsewhere are “a secret, nefarious anti-Russian bioweapons program,” Eurasianet notes. Recent pro-Kremlin disinformation on the internet has claimed that the monkeypox virus is a product of U.S. biolabs in Nigeria.

Borderlands

A former U.S. diplomat has called for NATO to “divorce” Turkey, the Ahval news website reports. In a commentary in the Chicago Tribune, Elizabeth Shackelford writes, “If the rest of the alliance finds that Turkey has consistently violated NATO principles, they can unanimously agree to withdraw Article 5 protections from Turkey” and “decide whether Turkey is worth the formal defense commitment,” adding “This is probably the closest to divorce it can get.”

…