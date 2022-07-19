Plus: Moscow fines Google, booster shots in Czechia, Skopje & Sofia plan joint celebrations, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine on Agenda in Summit Meeting with Turkey and Russia in Iran

What happened: Russian leader Vladimir Putin is in Tehran today to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on issues ranging from the conflict in Syria to a UN-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain, AP reports. The UN has reported progress on the negotiations to end the Russian blockade, but German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir said yesterday that trusting Putin’s promises is like believing “in Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny,” Politico reported.

More context: Both Russia and Iran are under severe U.S. sanctions, and Iran is seen as a potential source of increased trade and military supplies for Russia, according to AP. Putin could also benefit from closer ties to Erdogan; Turkey has not joined sanctions against Moscow, though the country has sold military-grade drones to Kyiv used in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Worth noting: The summit meeting – the first hosted by Iran’s ultra-conservative president since he took office last year, and the first for Putin outside the countries of the former USSR since the war began – comes in the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East last week, which included visits to Iran’s regional foes Israel and Saudi Arabia, AFP reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Amid the ongoing controversy over Poland’s judicial independence, leaked emails from early July reportedly indicate that Julia Przylebska, the head of the Constitutional Tribunal, discussed three court cases with the prime minister’s chief of staff before ruling on the cases, according to Politico. Though Przylebska insists that her rulings have nothing to do with politics, she has long been suspected of being influenced by her ties to the ruling Law and Justice party; Przylebska is a personal friend of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the party leader.

A Slovak firefighter was injured last weekend in the second shooting incident in Bratislava this month, The Slovak Spectator reports. The firefighter did not sustain major injuries after being shot while responding to a report on Sunday of a garden shed on fire; the shooter apparently then shot himself and died, according to the report. On 10 July, a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in the early morning hours after being shot outside the Polish Institute in central Bratislava; police are still searching for the attacker. Gun violence is rare in Slovakia, the Spectator notes.

The Czech Republic started offering second booster vaccinations for the coronavirus this week amid EU recommendations for the shots to become available, Reuters reports. Though the EU’s recent recommendations focused on people over age 60, anyone over 18 in the Czech Republic is now eligible for the second booster. COVID-19 infections are slowly increasing in the Czech Republic and around Europe; on Monday the Czech Health Ministry reported more than 2,000 infections for the first time since April, though the numbers of new infections are still well below the spike reported earlier this year and hospitalizations due to COVID have remained stable. The Health Ministry announced that no return of restrictions is planned, but still recommends wearing masks on public transit and in hospitals.

Southeastern Europe

The governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia are taking steps to alleviate tensions between the two countries and to emphasize their positive ties, Euractiv reports. A bilateral agreement signed by the foreign ministers of both countries on Sunday covers historical events and figures that the two countries have in common and proposes celebrations based on these mutual connections in upcoming years. North Macedonia also plans to change a geography textbook that included disputed territorial claims to Bulgaria. As part of the agreement, North Macedonia will prepare to allow full access to archives of the state security services from the communist period.

In the first case in Slovenia ever brought forth by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), a local court has found two individuals guilty of attempted fraud involving EU funds, The Slovenia Times reports, citing an EPPO announcement from yesterday. The two defendants submitted false statements and documents as part of a public bidding process to develop an infrastructure project funded by the EU Cohesion Fund, the Times reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Google has been fined 21 billion rubles ($360 million) by a Moscow court for failing to remove content that contradicts the Kremlin’s official narrative about Russia’s war on Ukraine, AFP reports. Russia’s telecommunications regulator announced yesterday that the fine, which was based on Google’s annual revenue in Russia, was imposed for failure to block “false information” about the war, “extremist and terrorist propaganda,” and content “calling on minors to participate in unauthorized demonstrations.” The Kremlin has been ramping up pressure on Western social media firms for several years to remove unfavorable information from the Internet, which AFP notes is “one of the last bastions of free speech in Russia.”

The Caucasus

The former deputy head of Georgia’s State Security Service has been charged with abuse of office and illegal possession of firearms, Georgia Today reports. Soso Gogashvili, arrested at his home over the weekend, is accused of illegal use of personal data, obtaining data that contained state secrets, and illegally purchasing and storing five firearms. Gogashvili denies the charges, saying he doesn’t know the people involved in the personal data issue, and that the weapons were either planted or belonged to security guards, according to his lawyer.[1] [2]

Borderlands

Hopes that Turkey was finished with blocking the NATO bids by Finland and Sweden may have been premature, DW reports. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is once again threatening to veto their accession if he believes the two countries are not implementing the agreements they made at the NATO summit last month. As part of the agreement, Finland and Sweden vowed not to support Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara deems terrorists, while also promising to cancel any weapon embargos to Turkey. Meanwhile, the Latvian parliament voted today to formally approve the two countries’ NATO bid, according to LETA.

