Plus: Islamic State targets Uzbekistan, Kazakh workers on strike, Armenian PM meets Putin, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Onslaught Along Entire Eastern Front in Ukraine

What happened: Russia’s war on Ukraine has entered a new phase as Moscow opened an offensive along the entire 500-kilometer eastern front in the last two days, AP reports. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia has started the “Battle of Donbas” in eastern Ukraine, according to RTE.

More context: Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv has been under “non-stop bombardment of civilian districts” since Sunday, the mayor told CNN. Humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape from besieged areas have been closed for three straight days due to a lack of agreement with Russia on the evacuation routes, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said earlier today, France24 reports. Later, Russia said it had opened a corridor for Ukrainian forces trapped in the Azovstal steel works in besieged Mariupol.

Worth noting: Russian leader Vladimir Putin has given honors to a military unit accused of war crimes, Bloomberg reports. The 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, accused by Ukraine’s military of mass murder in Bucha, was lauded for “mass heroism” in a letter from Putin yesterday. The brigade was part of Russian forces that withdrew from Bucha on 1 April, leaving behind hundreds of dead civilians and evidence of torture and executions.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A line of trucks stuck at the Polish border trying to enter Belarus stretched 80 kilometers long over the weekend, the BBC reported. As part of sanctions over the war on Ukraine, the EU has banned most trucksfrom Russia and Belarus from staying in or entering the bloc as of Saturday, and truckers have been trying to leave the EU in past weeks. Trucks from the two countries still on EU territory could be seized by national authorities, the BBC notes, and a Polish official expressed concern that Polish trucks exiting Russia and Belarus could be hit with similar measures on their way back to Poland.

Roma in the Czech Republic are being urged to help find housing for Romani refugees from Ukraine, Romea reports. Romani women and children are not receiving enough housing support, despite the non-discriminatory provisions of the refugee housing efforts, according to the report. Jan Husak of the Czech Government Council for Roma Minority Affairs praised the efforts of Czech institutions involved in helping refugees, while adding, “One way to avert this escalating threat [of lack of accommodation] is to involve Romani people themselves … to offer the refugees housing.”

Southeastern Europe

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged the mayor of Varna, Ivan Portnih, with inaction over pollution in Lake Varna, according to Balkan Insight, citing local reports. A broken sewer pipe released at least 3 million cubic meters of feces-polluted water into the lake between 2019 and 2021, endangering public health, the charge reads. Portnih is a member of the center-right GERB party which was criticized on environmental issues during its political dominance from 2008 to 2021. The Varna city government has been accused in local media of mismanaging state and EU funds over the past few years.

North Macedonia is criticizing the naming of a Bulgarian culture center in the North Macedonia town of Bitola after Ivan Mihailov, a 20th-century Bulgarian nationalist leader, Novinite reports, citing local media. North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski criticized the move “to name a cultural site [for] a person who is a proven collaborator of the fascist regime of World War II,” while noting the presence of Bulgarian officials at the opening on Saturday. However, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski was less opposed, saying the state had no control over such private initiatives and that “every citizen has the right to freely express their ethnic, religious, [or] ideological affiliation” in North Macedonia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused Ukraine’s foreign intelligence services of sending the hoax bomb threats that have interrupted flights between Belgrade and Russia, Euronews reports. Air Serbia flights have been delayed or forced to return to Belgrade due to anonymous bomb threats since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The pro-Moscow and increasingly autocratic Vucic also accused an unnamed EU nation of responsibility for the hoaxes. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the allegation “baseless” and “untrue.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Unlike many other Western companies, giant agribusinesses like BASF and Syngenta have continued doing business with Russia, shipping agricultural equipment, seeds, and chemicals to the country’s food industry, Politico reports. A farming association, the Ukrainian National Agrarian Forum, called on BASF last month to stop supplying Russia until Moscow ends the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are the two top producers of wheat and sunflower oil globally, with much of it exported to food-insecure Middle Eastern and northern African countries, and Syngenta CEO Erik Fyrwald said in a social media post that supplying farmers in both Russia and Ukraine is “the humanitarian thing to do.”

Central Asia

A road crew working for a Chinese subcontractor went on strike in Kazakhstan earlier this week amid increasing opposition to Chinese investment, Eurasianet reports. Almost 100 workers halted construction on a road in the southern Zhambyl region to protest low pay, 10-hour workdays, and inadequate work clothes. The Chinese chief engineer of the project said the project was losing money due to the rising cost of materials, while local authorities are siding with the strikers, according to the Atameken business channel cited by Eurasianet.

An Islamic State affiliate claims it hit Uzbekistan with a rocket attack from Afghanistan, according to VOA. Islamic State Khorasan Province issued a statement and a video yesterday showing what it said was 10 rockets being fired across the border at an Uzbek military base in Termez. IS Khorasan has increased attacks in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan since the U.S.-led foreign military withdrawal from the country in August, VOA says. However, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s press office said today it was “absolutely untrue” that an attack took place and there is no military activity on the Uzbek-Afghan border, UzDaily reports.

The Caucasus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow today to discuss the peace agreement with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory, according to Armenpress. In late 2020, Azerbaijan recaptured much of the territory it lost to Armenian forces 30 years ago.

