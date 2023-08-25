In a region plagued by religious nationalism, young queer Bosnians are fighting to reclaim a cultural space. And party.

On a street corner in Sarajevo, not far from the site of the 1914 assassination of Franz Ferdinand that ignited World War I, lies a less conspicuous point of memory: The exact spot where one queer Bosnian contemplated, and then decided against, leaning in for a first kiss.

“It’s been four years since that and you still don’t know it,” they wrote on Queering the Map, a digital mapping platform where users anonymously pin “queer moments” to physical places. “I’m putting this here so in some other universe we used our chance and we worked out. You’re always going to be my favorite girl … Stay safe.”

This Sarajevo post is one of thousands of pins dropped on Queering the Map, a crowdsourced digital atlas that has become an archive of queer memories in the city and worldwide.

In longing for “some other universe” where queer joy could someday exist – rather than the harsh reality of modern-day Bosnia and Herzegovina – this user is far from alone. In a country not even 30 years removed from a devastating war, where more than 82 percent of citizens say homosexuality is never justifiable and queer couples hesitate to hold hands, closeted confessions and missed connections dominate the Queering the Map record.

Plaintive calls from this queer cyberspace reveal a dire lack of physical space for the queer Bosnian community. While Belgrade in neighboring Serbia is home to a vibrant queer nightlife, no such scene exists in Sarajevo. The marked absence in Bosnia’s largest city, home to over 380,000, is often attributed to the psychological, political, and material repercussions of war.

Many queer-friendly spaces “have simply vanished from the surface of the Sarajevan landscape,” said Anela Dumonjic, 26, a Bosnian feminist philosophy student at the University of Graz who describes themself as nonbinary and queer. “After living in rubble for almost four years [during the siege of Sarajevo], people had to rebuild a society from scratch … Perhaps during that struggle for survival, their queerness was pushed to the margins.”

The demand for queer bars or other spaces may seem superficial compared with advocacy for causes like same-sex partnership and gender-affirming health care. But Darko Pandurevic, program and advocacy manager at the Sarajevo Open Center, which supports the rights of the queer community and women, said the issue extends far deeper than mere personal enjoyment.

“We all, in the end, want to have fun and relax,” he said. “Without that, everything else is kind of useless.”

The dilemma is not that no precedent exists for open spaces, queer Bosnian writer Lejla Kalamujic says, but that “nationalism and religion took us many steps backwards.” Within the socialist Yugoslavia of the 1980s, she said, queer activists had been “just one step” from decriminalization of homosexuality throughout all six republics. The 1992-1995 Bosnian War soon shattered that brief moment of hope, however, igniting a violent wave of religious nationalism that forced the queer community back into hiding.

The effects of war linger to this day. So young people “queer” their spaces – throwing hidden parties, squatting in abandoned buildings, and populating the few bars where they are welcome. For many of them, simply being young, drunk, and out has become a subversive political statement.

At a time of regression of queer rights across Central Europe, Bosnian activists interviewed for this article said “queering” space means taking back the public domain that belongs to them. The stories of three Bosnian women who built short-lived sites of resistance in Sarajevo – Sanja, Aida, and Maja – reflect the paradoxes of embracing your sexuality in a nation where its very existence is taboo.

Sanja: ‘Peace-building Through Pussy Galore’

Every “drunk going-out night” in Sarajevo, Sanja Deankovic, 44, who worked as a peace activist in the early 2000s, would invent a new spin on a far-fetched dream. Tired of Yugoslav folk music, she wanted to build a “great place [in the city center] with great music from the ’80s and ’90s, lots of rock n’ roll, a little bit of punk.” Tired of outdated societal norms, she also wanted a place where her queer friends could dance without fear.

It was January 2011, and by many optimistic postwar accounts, a new age had dawned in the Bosnian capital.

The early 2000s were the “apex of the state-building era” in Bosnia, said Kurt Bassuener, a leading expert on the Western Balkans and co-founder of the Democratization Policy Council, an initiative advocating for accountable democratization policy worldwide. This was a time characterized by a “peak optimism that was already souring … and a misapprehension that what had led to progress had the potential to be self-sustaining.”

Many young Bosnians who fled to nations like Germany and the United States during the war, and experienced a more open queer life abroad, were briefly living “out” after returning to Sarajevo in the early 2000s. But the type of queer-inclusive, female-led, punk-rock space that Deankovic imagined was nowhere to be found. She said the problem stemmed from a nexus of long-standing homophobia and opportunistic politicians, who drew upon postwar religious nationalism to fuel their aspirations.

“Religious politicians have never been protectors of the queer community in Bosnia,” Deankovic said. “There is a sentiment about how people in the Balkans hate each other. Croats and Muslims hate each other. Muslims and Serbs hate each other. Serbs and Albanians hate each other. But they have one cohesive opinion: They all really hate gay people.”

While Deankovic said her idea “wasn’t to make a place that was labeled a ‘gay place’ or a ‘gay-friendly’ place,” the bar she ultimately opened in 2011, playfully named Pussy Galore, became a central point for a queer subculture existing along the margins of Sarajevan society.

An announcement for a 2015 event at Pussy Galore, a Sarajevo bar that flourished for a few brief years in the face of police crackdowns and the threat of attack by hooligans.

The DJ booth dominated the space, often occupied by Balkan female DJs just starting their careers. Entrance was never more than 3 marks (less than 2 euros at the time), and drinks were cheap.

“Everyone’s first association for Pussy Galore was that it was a gay place,” Deankovic said. “But it was really an urban and progressive place. Lots of people started relationships there, lots of people crashed relationships there … It was like any other bar.”

Unfortunately for Pussy Galore, it was never perceived as “any other bar” by a population with little exposure to queer culture. All the necessary permits did not stop law enforcement from harassing Deankovic on a near-nightly basis.

One night, Deankovic was taken to the police station in handcuffs with no apparent explanation. When she got there, officers claimed that “because [she] was making money, gay people must be fucking on the tables.” Thanks to backing from her landlord, who also owned several hotels in town, Deankovic said she was released that night with no charges.

As Pussy Galore grew in popularity, the threats grew more extreme. In the middle of 2014, Deankovic heard that an organized group of football hooligans was planning on “demolishing the place.” The rumor was real, Deankovic discovered, and it stemmed from an FC Sarajevo messaging group. To avoid involving the police, Deankovic arranged a private meeting with one of the group’s leaders. Once he saw the bar was a “normal place,” Deankovic said, the hooligans left her alone. But her sense of unease endured.

“I was thinking, ‘Dear God. I was raised like a feminist. I am living like a feminist. And I need to put up with all this, because I want to own a feminist business?’ ” Deankovic said. “In 2015, I decided to shut [Pussy Galore] down, and to live with this decision. It was hard.”

Now based in Croatia, Deankovic still describes Pussy Galore as the “best times of [her] life.” Within the space she built, many traditional Bosnians saw queer culture for the first time in their lives, she said, dislodging deep cultural prejudices.

“Sometimes I think I did much more with peace-building through Pussy Galore than my seven to eight years of NGO activism,” she said.

Aida: The Right to Free Expression, Free Coffee, and a Free Cigarette

For Aida Feraget, a community organizer who many queer Sarajevans lovingly call their “Gay Mama” for her longtime leadership, peace activism and community spaces are inextricably linked. After surviving the siege of Sarajevo, Feraget decided she was “entitled to speak [her] mind” on the five causes she devotes time to – queer rights, animal rights, children with special needs, women (“in general”), and smokers.

Aida Feraget in front of the Sarajevo building once home to G-Point, the now-empty queer-friendly space she opened in 2020. Photo by Emily Schrader.

Feraget, 54, had identified as openly gay for years, but once her email inbox turned into “kind of an advisory board for known and unknown gay boys and girls,” she experienced firsthand the need for more direct support.

“In many countries, [Pride] is a celebration,” Feraget said. “Here in Bosnia, it is a protest, because human rights are not assumed.”

The first “gay parties” she attended were in 2005 and 2006, when she was in her mid-30s. Around the same time, queer online chat rooms started to appear. Gay-friendly places existed on-and-off over the years, she said, but none she encountered would accept the label of “gay bar.”

Together with a friend, Feraget decided to take matters into her own hands. In March 2020, they opened an openly queer and feminist cafe, G-Point, to create a space of “warmth and homeyness” that would also facilitate grassroots-level networking.

“Every person in life at some point comes to a situation where they cannot afford coffee and a cigarette,” Feraget said. “In that case, the only question the waiter could ask is: ‘Do you smoke or not?’ If they said yes, they would bring coffee and cigarettes on the house.”

At G-Point, emergency coffee flowed for at-risk individuals, women sold handmade goods, and the community was invited to decorate the space with personal mementos. Behind the bar hung a mural of two women built up from hundreds of tiny photos of socialist Yugoslavia’s leader Josip Tito. The logo? Bosnia’s national symbol, recolored in purple and red, and faintly resembling a vulva.

“Welcome,” the introductory note on the menu reads. “If there’s anything unclear, your comrades will clear it up. Probably some tequila too. We are glad that you came to learn who you are, who we are, and who we are to you.”

It was the feeling of community ownership that provoked a response, Feraget said. “People would come there alone, anxious initially, and then they would end up meeting 10 new people in one night.”

At the end of 2020, after staying open through several months of pandemic restrictions, G-Point closed its doors following a property dispute with the landlord. Feraget does not intend to reopen, mostly because “running a bar is not [her] cup of tea.” In part, she says, Sarajevo might just not be ready to safely host an openly gay spot.

“It might have been ready in 2000 much more than it is now, because of today’s political parties and education systems,” Feraget said. “When you are young, you are looking for joy. Those are the people affected most.”

Maja: ‘Screw It, Let’s Do It.’

Maja, now 33, started going out dancing at age 16, around the same time she realized she was queer. Like Feraget and Deankovic, Maja (she requested that her last name not be used) remembers a friendlier orbit of queer spaces back in the early 2000s. She also remembers each of them closing down.

There was a queer-friendly place called Fis, which felt like a “second home” to Maja and would become central to the Sarajevo queer scene before it shuttered around 2010. There was a similarly beloved spot, an art cinema called Kriterion, which lasted from 2011 to 2018. For the adventure-inclined, there was briefly a squatting site near the University of Sarajevo campus. The list goes on.

After spending six years in Belgrade – a city where for “everything you have for straight people … [you find] a parallel universe for queer people” – Maja said she grew tired of the limited options in Sarajevo. Recalling a few hidden parties she had attended in “basements, holes, pretty dirty places” as a teen, she decided to revive the tradition of covert, anti-establishment queer gatherings.

“I got so sick of not being able to kiss my girlfriend when I went out [in Sarajevo],” she said. Last March, “I finally thought, ‘Screw it, let’s do it.’ Let’s host queer parties and see what happens.’ ”

The plan was to start with something secret, and then try to expand visibility later on. Working with her girlfriend, Maja found a landlord willing to host four queer parties. On the morning after the first event last March, she woke up to a flood of text messages from queer Bosnians of all ages.

“The tone was, ‘Oh my god, that was the best night of my life,’ ” Maja said. “I met this cute, young, gay guy who became our biggest supporter. He was so sad when we canceled it all.”

Even though word of the parties was spread via a private Facebook group of about 600 members, safety concerns ultimately grew to be too much. Though Maja never encountered direct threats, she said she felt a lingering fear of homophobic violence as the parties grew larger, especially after she ran out of funds to hire security.

“Among the older queer population, so many people live in fear of losing jobs, apartments, families,” she said. “It puts them in this isolation mode, and being scared feels really lonely when you’re surrounded by non-queer people. I felt guilty when I closed the parties down.”

‘I Inhabit a Space, and By My Presence Alone I Turn it Queer’

In a society structured around preventing violence from erupting between rigidly defined ethnic groups, many queer Bosnians are left to wonder: Who will protect us? Though Sarajevo’s fourth ever Pride parade took place without incident this June – albeit with the help of police lining the streets – a March attack on queer activists in Banja Luka made it clear that homophobic violence remains a threat. Some debate whether a highly visible queer bar is a fair expectation or a cataclysm waiting to happen.

Others reject the very notion of a queer commercial space, advocating a return to the communal structures of the former Yugoslavia, where a cultural wave of “non-aligned punk” had enabled a mid-’80s proliferation of progressive activism within state-sanctioned youth groups. In 1984, a film documenting the lives of queer youth in London was screened at a Slovenian festival. In 1987, the first official Yugoslav feminist conference demanded that “lesbianism become publicly visible.” Although nationalist leaders throughout Europe have used disinformation to frame queer culture as a pernicious “Western import,” queer activists interviewed for this article asserted that foundations of queer dissent in Bosnia and its neighbors are uniquely Yugoslav.

“The West likes to paint its institutions as absolutely essential for ‘primitive Balkan communities’ to talk to each other,” Anela Dumonjic said. “But I do not think of radical queerness as ‘occupying’ space. When I think of queer spaces, I mostly think of being outside. I think of public resources we can all access. I inhabit a space, and by my presence alone I turn it queer. I love how subversive it is.”

If “queerness” is defined as disrupting the normative, then perhaps the only vision that holds constant is one of subversion. But the space that Lejla Kalamujic craves is subversive through its very normalcy.

“I imagine just one space that is labeled as a queer space with a patio seating area, and there are some rainbow flags, and we are not afraid of being attacked,” she said. “It is not a lot. You don’t need so much creativity to imagine it. But it would change so much.”

Currently based in Sarajevo, Emily Schrader is an intern with the Post-Conflict Research Center and a journalist for Balkan Diskurs. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University in international relations, with a minor in feminist, gender, and sexuality studies.