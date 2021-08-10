Drivers travel together over mountains and through valleys, and bond over their love of SUVs.

Every July, people from all over Europe travel to the Balkans for the Montenegro Trophy Off-Road Rally. The journey lasts three days, and participants venture through the country’s remote landscapes. This year, we rode along with the rally’s oldest participants.

Darko Bulatovic is a mobile journalist at Radio and Television of Montenegro. He has 15 years of journalism experience, and produces his multimedia stories using just his mobile phone.