Police and officials regularly violate the rights of women and LGBTQ people in Kosovo, a prominent defense lawyer says.

Rina Kika is a human rights lawyer from Kosovo whose focus is on gender-based violence and LGBTQ rights. Her name became well known after she won several big legal cases, including that of Blert Morina, the first transgender person to seek legal recognition of his gender and name change by the state of Kosovo. Another important case Kika has been engaged with since 2017 concerns a woman who accuses the police of gender-based discrimination.

In August this year, Kika joined feminists in Kosovo at a large protest provoked by media reports of the repeated rapes inflicted on an 11-year-old girl. The protests started in Pristina and spread around the region, turning into a platform to talk of growing gender-based violence in the region. Transitions spoke with Rina Kika a few days after several law enforcement officials resigned and others were sacked for mishandling the case. In this interview conducted via email, she talked about this and other violations of human rights in the country where she lives, and about how to challenge these problems.

Nidzara Ahmetasevic: We need to start this conversation with the latest events in Pristina: the rape of a minor and the subsequent protests. And this is not an isolated case. You have publicly pointed out the flaws in the justice system that allow these crimes to happen. Can you explain this problem in Kosovo and why it persists over the years?

Rina Kika: A EULEX report published in July 2022 which assessed the handling of rape cases by the justice system in Kosovo has revealed a number of systematic issues with how our institutions are treating cases of sexual violence. One of the most shocking ones for me was that according to the Kosovo Institute of Forensic Medicine, 85% of victims of sexual violence between 2019 and 2021 were minor girls and all perpetrators were men or boys.

The issues with sexual violence and other forms of gender-based violence that women and girls experience are many-fold. In Kosovo, the patriarchal mindset is prevalent, and as a result women and girls are often blamed for the violence they suffer. The report also showed that in cases of sexual violence, courts hand down lenient sentences and even sentences below the minimum foreseen for such crimes. There is also rarely ever any accountability from state officials for mishandling cases of sexual violence.

Additionally, the schooling system in Kosovo does not teach children early on about consent, boundaries, and sexuality. All these issues allow for the problem of sexual violence against women and girls to persist. And all these issues have to be tackled in a comprehensive way to be able to prevent such cases in the future.

What should the state institutions do to prevent this in the future? And do you see that happening any time soon?

In terms of the prevention of gender-based violence, the Ministry of Education should ensure that schools begin teaching about sexuality as one of the first steps. Officials who neglect or mishandle cases of sexual violence must be held accountable. The Kosovo Judicial Council and the Kosovo Supreme Court must urgently address the issue of lenient sentences by establishing new guidelines on sentencing in cases of sexual violence.

In the case of the rape of a minor that happened in Pristina, there have been some resignations and one police officer was sacked from his position. However, we have not seen anyone from the prosecution held responsible for not properly handling the case of the rape of a minor reported in June, two months before the gang rape [of the same girl] in August. The State Prosecution is claiming no responsibility for neglecting the case but has admitted that they did not interview the victim for two weeks [after the August assault] because they could not ensure that a psychologist would be present during the interview. This statement is an indicator of how seriously they take cases of sexual violence against minors and with what urgency they deal with such cases.

In relation to the rape and trafficking case of the 11-year-old girl, prosecutors only arrested five suspects after the protests on 31 August. In my opinion, in the June case, the authorities should have done much more to, first of all, ensure the girl’s safety, and second, to thoroughly investigate the case and immediately arrest the suspected perpetrators.

Rina Kika. Courtesy photo.

Unlike the authorities, civil society in Kosovo responds in these cases. Fast, furious, and straight to the point. How important are these voices? Can change be achieved in this way?

There can be no meaningful change without the critical voices of civil society in Kosovo. Protests and public pressure must continue beyond the case of the 11-year-old girl. We know there are many other cases not treated adequately by the authorities that have not surfaced. The activists are here to demand accountability from institutions and adequate protection for survivors of violence. I see their engagement as decisive and essential to the improvement which must happen in how institutions and how society sees gender-based violence, including sexual violence against women and girls.

There are many reports and evidence about sexism, misogyny, and racism in the institutions that are responsible for protecting victims, such as the police. In one such case, you represent a women’s rights activist who has filed a suit for gender discrimination against the Kosovo police. What was the result, and is this the way to bring about change?

Luljeta Aliu went to the police to report her ex-husband for violating a court protection order in 2017. The police refused to register her complaint and issued a statement saying that they did not register her case because “her dress was quite short.”

The lawsuit against the police has been pending since 2019. The first hearing will take place in October [the hearing has since been postponed indefinitely]. This is one way to bring change, but it is unfortunately a very slow way.

Courts in Kosovo struggle with a huge backlog of cases and it takes many years for cases to be decided. We have asked the court to establish that the police discriminated against Luljeta on the basis of her gender when they did not register her complaint and because of the reason they gave for failing to do so. We are convinced that the court will rule in our favor, and this will probably be the first time when a Kosovo court establishes that the police have discriminated against a citizen on the basis of their gender.

You represented the first case of a transgender person in Kosovo, and one of the rare cases in the Balkans, to change the pronoun in official documents. Was it difficult and did this case affect other cases and in general practice in Kosovo?

Representing Blert Morina in his path to legal gender recognition was a pleasure and an honor for me. Especially since I’ve known him since high school, so we go back a long way. It was a difficult process for him because he and his family were exposed to many hateful transphobic comments from people. I did not have any such experiences. We assumed that it was probably because people thought I was just doing my job and perhaps they did not think that I truly believe in Blert’s right to legal gender recognition.

Gender-based violence and LGBTQ-related issues are not the only pressing social problems in Kosovo when it comes to human rights. How far does current legislation protect the rights of Kosovo citizens and what are some of the most pressing issues?

Our legal framework is quite advanced in terms of providing guarantees and safeguards for human rights. It is a generally accepted observation that we lack implementation of such laws. Nevertheless, some issues still need to be regulated by law. Here are two: There is no legal framework for guaranteeing the right to marry for same-sex couples. Although our constitution mandates that everyone has the right to marry and that no one should be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation, there is still no legal framework to regulate the right to marry for same-sex couples. The draft civil code that the government presented a few months ago did not regulate any union between same-sex couples, marriage or otherwise. Civil society activists have publicly declared that they will challenge the civil code in court if it does not guarantee same-sex couples the right to marry.

The new civil status law must include a procedure for legal gender recognition which is easily accessible for everyone who wishes to change their name and legal gender marker. This change is underway, but it has been a few years now that the government has been working on it and it has yet to pass in parliament. The concept document for the law cites Blert’s case as one of the decisions by our local courts on legal gender recognition.

…

Nidzara Ahmetasevic is a journalist, editor, and researcher from Sarajevo. She has written for publications including The New Yorker, Al Jazeera English, The Observer, Kosovo 2.0, and others, and was shortlisted for a 2022 European Press Prize.