Plus, Moldovan prosecutor arrested, Turkey and Azerbaijan hold military drills, and more.

The Big Story: Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu’s Government Falls in No-Confidence Vote

What happened: Bucharest faces a political deadlock, and potentially even its first early parliamentary elections in its post-communist history, after a no-confidence vote yesterday toppled the coalition government, Euronews reports. President Klaus Iohannis has 45 days to propose a candidate to fill the prime minister position, which would then have to be approved by Romanian lawmakers.

More context: “Florin Citu has been dismissed for all the reforms that have been blocked in recent months, for the failure of the vaccination campaign, for the use of money and public functions to buy votes at the PNL [National Liberal Party] congress,” the USR party, a former member of the ruling coalition, said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. The PNL is the party of both Citu and Iohannis.

Worth noting: Iohannis said he will hold consultations with political parties next week, according to Reuters. “Romania must be governed,” Iohannis said. “We are in a pandemic, an energy price crisis … and now a political crisis. We need more than ever a mature (political) stance.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Staff at the Auschwitz death camp in Poland are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti in an incident that has received condemnation from the international community, the BBC reports. The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, which preserves the Nazi extermination camp opened in 1940, said that nine barracks in the complex were spray-painted yesterday with anti-Semitic phrases and slogans denying the Holocaust. Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said it was an attack “not only on the memory of the victims, but also on the survivors and any person with a conscience.” The number of victims murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz is estimated at around 1.1 million people, including one million Jews.

Slovaks hope that an upcoming amendment to the Criminal Code might result in changes to marijuana laws as well, BIRN reports. People found in possession of the drug for their own personal use face up to three years in prison for the first offense, while those repeatedly caught with marijuana can serve 10 to 15 years behind bars, a longer sentence than for manslaughter. Additionally, the law does not distinguish between marijuana and other illegal drugs, and for repeat offenses it does not distinguish between user and dealer. According to research cited by BIRN, Slovak laws related to illegal drugs are among the harshest in the EU.

Southeastern Europe

Top-level Serbian politicians defended Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali after an information leak about his alleged wealth, BIRN reports. Serbia’s Crime and Corruption Reporting Network (KRIK) uncovered evidence confirming allegations about Mali in the Pandora leaks, which indicate that the former Belgrade mayor allegedly bought 24 luxury apartments on the Bulgarian coast. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stood by Mali and accused KRIK of lying about him. Published on Sunday, the Pandora Papers investigation is the result of the efforts of around 600 journalists from such media as The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian, and is based on a leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial companies around the world.





politicians defended after an information leak about his alleged wealth, BIRN reports. Serbia’s Crime and Corruption Reporting Network (KRIK) uncovered evidence confirming allegations about Mali in the Pandora leaks, which indicate that the former Belgrade mayor allegedly bought on the Bulgarian coast. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stood by Mali and accused KRIK of lying about him. Published on Sunday, the investigation is the result of the efforts of around 600 journalists from such media as The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian, and is based on a leak of from 14 financial companies around the world. Croatian politicians spoke out against a description in a Serbian schoolbook seen as denying the existence of the Croat language, Euractiv reports. Croatian media cited by Euractiv reported that a grammar book for eighth-graders says that Serbian, Slovenian, Macedonian and Bulgarian are South Slavic languages while “Croats, Bosniaks and some Montenegrins call the Serbian language Croatian, Bosnian, Bosniak or Montenegrin.” Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said that Serbia failed to meet the same standard of care for its Croat ethnic minority that Croatia offered its Serb ethnic minority, and added that Croatia “could start thinking about some reciprocal moves.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The general prosecutor in Moldova was suspended and detained yesterday in a corruption case, Reuters reports. Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo has been charged with abuse of office “in favor of criminal groups,” according to Victor Furtuna, a state prosecutor who initiated the investigation. Stoianoglo said said his arrest was a “settling of scores by President Maia Sandu.” Sandu defeated former President Igor Dodon, who appointed Stoianoglo, in the presidential race last year on an anti-corruption ticket. Dodon called the arrest an “irreparable political mistake brought forth by the authorities’ fear of what Stoianoglo might say.”

The head of Ukraine’s state bank announced that he was temporarily stepping down during an investigation into an assault on journalists that took place on Monday, RFE/RL reports. “The situation around the bank is unacceptable. My overly emotional reaction and unrestrained behavior toward journalists have no justification,” Ukreximbank chief Yevhen Metsher said in a statement released today. The incident took place when Metsher was being interviewed by Kyrylo Ovsyaniy, a reporter for Skhemy, a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television. When the reporter asked Metsher about a controversial loan given to a client, the team of journalists was told to leave the office and security personnel forcibly seized cameras and memory cards from a cameraman.

The Caucasus

Turkey and Azerbaijan launched joint military drills yesterday amid regional tensions, RFE/RL reports. The “Unshakable Brotherhood” exercise, which runs until 8 October, comes after Iran also recently organized war games along its border with Azerbaijan. The relationship between Tehran and Baku has been strained since joint military drills last month involving Azerbaijani troops along with their Turkish and Pakistani counterparts. The ties between Baku and Ankara, on the other hand, deepened after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh last fall where Turkey sided with Azerbaijan against Armenia. Recent months also brought a number of deadly flare-ups in the conflict between Yerevan and Baku, leaving soldiers on both sides dead.

Central Asia