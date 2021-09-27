Plus, Czech bunkers for sale, census drop in North Macedonia, and more.

The Big Story: Citu to Lead Romania’s Liberal Party Amid Political Turmoil

What happened: Prime Minister Florin Citu won elections held on Saturday for the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Reuters reports.

More context: In the internal party contest held every four years, Citu challenged former prime minister and head of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, and received the support of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, BIRN notes. Some people have accused Iohannis of orchestrating the recent break-up of the PNL’s governing coalition, which included the Save Romania Union and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, USR PLUS. The latter party withdrew from the coalition after Citu dismissed USR PLUS Justice Minister Stelian Ion from the cabinet.

Worth noting: Ion’s sacking came before the appointment of leaders for anti-graft institutions, leading to allegations that Iohannis wanted to make sure the institutions were run by people vetted by himself and by PNL.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech army has been selling fortifications that were built in the 1930s to stave off a potential invasion from Nazi Germany, Deutsche Welle reports. Petr Sykora from the Czech Defense Ministry’s press department said that 4,994 “small pre-war combat bunkers” are registered on the Czech territory, and that given their current lack of military significance, almost a third of them have been sold off. “The army will keep only a few buildings for its own purposes, such as storage facilities,” Sykora said. The prices range from 1,000 euros to tens of thousands of euros, with the bunkers located in attractive areas such as the wine-growing region in southern Moravia fetching up to four times as much as others.

A recently-released report from the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption said that the independence of the judiciary is still at risk in Poland despite recent reforms. The report, an analysis of reforms in the Polish judiciary between 2016 and 2018, concluded that Warsaw has taken significant steps to weaken the judiciary’s independence. “Unfortunately, this situation is further exacerbated by the December 2019 amendments to the Law on Ordinary Courts, the Law on the Supreme Court and certain other laws,” the report notes. Also mentioned were later developments regarding disciplinary proceedings against judges which have left them increasingly vulnerable to political control.

Southeastern Europe

Serbian troops near the border with Kosovo were put on high alert amid a standoff over vehicle license plate regulations, RFE/RL reports. Last week, authorities in Serb-majority northern Kosovo deployed police units after hundreds of people blocked roads to protest a decision requiring the use of Kosovo license plates instead of Serbian ones. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also joined the fray, saying he was “concerned” while warning against violence targeting Serbs in Kosovo. “We have made clear what are the boundaries by which we will tolerate violence by [Kosovar Prime Minister] Albin Kurti and his special forces,” Vucic said last week.

Preliminary results of an ongoing census in North Macedonia suggest that its population has shrunk since its last headcount in 2002 when the Balkan country registered 2.1 million residents, BIRN reports. Apostol Simovski, the head of the State Statistical Office, puts the number of current residents at around 1.8 million, while others suggest a figure closer to 1.5 million. The current electoral roll, which has been in use for the past decade, showed a little over 1.8 million voters. Simovski says census-takers have so far collected data from 1.3 million people, but he also cautions against making judgements before the final results, expected by the end of 2021. The population decrease is likely due to labor migration.

Eastern Europe and Russia

It’s that time of the year again: the Kremlin yesterday released photos of President Vladimir Putin’s holiday in Siberia, Reuters reports. The Russian leader took some time off earlier this month in an undisclosed location in Siberia and the photos show Putin fishing, hiking, and talking to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who has accompanied Putin on other holidays in the past. In mid-September, Putin announced he would have to spend “a few days” self-isolating after coming into contact with people who had contracted the COVID-19 virus. At the time, the Russian president said that he was feeling healthy and that he had received two jabs of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Almost three decades after breaking away from the Soviet Union and declaring its independence from Moldova, Transdniester is dominated by the Sheriff business conglomerate, AFP reports. As of 2015, one third of Transdniester’s budget came from companies owned by Sheriff, according to the investigative agency RISE Moldova. Sheriff companies export goods ranging from textiles to construction materials across Europe, as well as caviar worldwide. The breakaway region’s leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, who financed his presidential campaign with Sheriff’s money, hails the company as the region’s “main taxpayer,” saying “They create new jobs, they invest.” Krasnoselsky also called Sheriff “a reliable partner, (which) can be trusted.”

The Caucasus

A Turkish company announced last week that it was pulling out of a contract to build a dam in Georgia, Eurasianet reports. Citing “long-standing breaches of contract and force majeure,” ENKA Renewables said it would no longer be part of the Namakhvani hydropower project, which is projected to cost around $800 million. The force majeure circumstances included “protests which threaten or hinder construction for more than 21 days within any six-month period,” according to an investigative news outlet cited by Eurasianet. Environmentalists said the construction of the hydropower plant and two dams on the Rioni river could cause the extinction of several critically-endangered fish species by blocking off spawning grounds and flushing away eggs during water releases.

Borderlands