Slovak writer Daniel Majling speaks about Russia’s cult authors and the current cancel culture. From Global Voices.

Since the beginning of Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there have been calls to ban Russian culture in a number of European countries. The issue is particularly sensitive in Central and Eastern Europe, given the proximity to both Ukraine and Russia and the longtime presence of Russian culture from the times when Moscow imposed its control over the region until the late 1980s.

Global Voices interviewed Slovak writer, playwright, and comics author Daniel Majling to ask his views on the matter as his country has welcomed large groups of Ukrainians, while being a place where wealthy Russians have long been living. Majling is also known in Slovakia and in the Czech Republic for his unusual 2017 book called Ruzka klazika, which can be translated as “Roosyan Klassiks,” a collection of short stories, disguised as a translation, in which he invents humorous and sometimes grotesque fictional episodes based on the life of some of the most famous Russian classics. He does so by twisting their names slightly, turning for example Turgenev into Toorgenef, or Tolstoy into Tolsztoi, with great humor and irony. The book was voted Book of the Year and shortlisted for Slovakia’s most prestigious literary prize, Anasoft Litera. The first part of the book is available in English thanks to a translation by Julia and Peter Sherwood.

The interview was conducted in Czech and Slovak by email and edited for style and brevity.

When asked about calls to cancel Russian culture, Majling gives a nuanced answer:

I have been asked this question often in the past weeks: “What to do with Russian culture now? We can’t pretend nothing happened.” To be honest, I have no desire whatsoever to read Chekhov and I can imagine that my lack of desire can be, for someone from a bombed-out village, quite literally the feeling of physical repulsion. This is not the first time this has happened in history. Part of this question of a boycott of Russian culture is clear — this is a “culture” or rather a type of propaganda that had to be boycotted a long time ago. It doesn’t make any sense now to collaborate with state cultural institutions. On the other hand, it is clear that to boycott Sorokin’s books or Zvyagintsev’s films is not how we can actually “beat” Putin. There are also less black-and-white situations that require a case-by- case discussion. For example, Solzhenitsyn: After his return to Russia, he was a person I could not identify with in terms of valuesand yet I don’t think that boycotting his Gulag Archipelago would work in our favor.

Majling then offers a comparative analysis of the discourse around Russian culture by unpacking the concept of the alleged toxicity of nations:

This question of boycott has another layer. I have friends who talk about Dostoevsky or Tolstoy as toxic writers who carry deep inside of them a “Russian” attitude toward life, defined as lacking respect for the freedom of the individual, submitting to authority without ever questioning it, being suspicious of anything rational, having a fascination for the irrational, etc. If we open this question of the boycott of the Russian classics because of their “toxicity,” then we also need to start the debate about the toxicity and boycott of Celine, Dante, Hauptmann, Shaw, Sartre, Marx, Nietzsche, Heidegger, Plato — that list of authors is long. I don’t think that Dostoyevsky is more toxic than Nietzsche. For me, the position arguing that there is something toxic in the very cultural DNA of Russians is dangerously close to ethnocentrism. This latently implies that certain civilizations carry with them predispositions for democracy, while others don’t. But, when Franco was leading Spain, and Mussolini, Italy; Hitler, Germany; Tiso, Slovakia; Horthy, Hungary; and Pavelic , Croatia, someone could have “legitimately” written about the European inability to live democratically, as well as about the “toxicity” of our culture that was only good for dragging the world into two world wars and, before that, committing several horrific genocides on other continents. Despite all of this, we worked our way to a shaky and constantly threatened democracy. However, we need to remember that the days of democracy are numbered if we limit it in advance to just a few countries with such pontification. If the Russians, who are culturally, religiously, and historically closest to us, along with the South Americans, do not have a chance to work towards democracy, if the Russians, whose last Tsar was a cousin of the German Emperor and the King of England, do not have a chance to work toward it, what about the Chinese with their collectivism? What about the Arabs and Persians with their leanings towards theocracy? What about African nations? If democracy has no future in Russia, its days are also numbered in the West due to demographic, economic and other reasons.

Daniel Majling. Photo via Vydavatelstvo Brak

Regarding his specific interest in Russian literature, Majling explains that this comes in part from a period from 2009 to 2013 when he was commissioned to turn some Russian classics into plays, including Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment, and The Brothers Karamazov, as well as Gogol’s Dead Souls. As he recalls:

After four years of intensive work with those texts, I was basically immersed in this kind of writing and thinking. In the theaters of Central and Eastern Europe, plays by Chekhov or Dostoyevsky are traditionally favored over the ones by Ibsen or Balzac, and thus there is larger awareness of the stories, the themes or conflicts brought up by this literature.

Indeed Central Europeans have a specific vision about their relation to both Russia and Western Europe. At the very end of his book, Majling writes when comparing France and Slovakia that “v rodovej obcine totiz nemozu vznikať romány” — “In a family-based community [like Slovakia] novels cannot emerge.”

Here is how he explains this quote:

This sentence at the end of the book refers to the very specific situation of small nations. In Slovakia, every random traveler in a train will, after a short conversation, become the ex-lover of your school friend or the brother-in-law of your former school teacher. Those personal ties shape everything for the better and for the worse: culture, politics, business. We are not part of a world from which we can at least partially be distant. As for Slovak literature, there were and still are a few original mavericks, but basically no one pays attention to them, even within Slovakia. But there is a rather large group of those who pretend that their new book has nothing to do with a book that was published 25 years ago abroad. But that’s understandable. First, it is rather unlikely they will ever be caught. Second, this is part of our literary tradition: Our national play “Dobrodruzstvo pri obzinkoch” [a classic comedy called “Adventure at Thanksgiving”] is in fact the Polish play “Okrezne.”

According to Majling, what matters most in the end for literature is that it should provoke, as he puts it:

Many authors try to be engaged writers and use literature as a weapon in the fight for good, which carries ideological, ready-made models about how to write, or how not to write about the world. Except that for me, the primary function of literature is to be “toxic,” outrageous, offensive, and nonsensical. Literature is the feast of the fools, the space where we should put upside down everything we believe in, where we should question and bring everything to its most absurd conclusion. The feast of the fools allowed for the secular and religious pillars on which society stood to be parodied and mocked. If this becomes problematic in contemporary literature, then we are far worse off with freedom that we were in the Middle Ages.

…