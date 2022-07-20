Plus: Romania fights with Blue Air, homecoming in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian mothers detained, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Base at Nuclear Plant Leaves Ukraine Unable to Retaliate

What happened: Russia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to bombard surrounding areas in Ukraine, according to an official with Kyiv’s nuclear agency cited by France 24 last week. Russia took control of the Zaporizhzhia plant in southwestern Ukraine at the beginning of Moscow’s invasion.

More context: Fears of causing a nuclear disaster make Ukrainian forces unable to retaliate against missiles launched from the plant. As The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, “The new infusion of weaponry effectively shields the plant from a counterattack by Ukrainian forces, and amounts to something the carefully regulated atomic-energy industry has never seen before: The slow-motion transformation of a nuclear power station into a military garrison.”

Worth noting: The European Commission today proposed emergency legislation that would allow Brussels to mandate that EU countries cut their gas consumption by 15% over the next two years if there is a “substantial risk of a severe gas shortage,” Politico reports. Under the new regulation, the 15% reduction goal for 1 August to 31 March would be voluntary unless an emergency develops. “Taking action now can reduce both the risk and the costs for Europe” amid the “escalation of disruptions of gas supply from Russia,” the commission announced. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

In Latvia, one police officer has been retired and three others demoted for failing to promptly respond to orders to disperse protesters during a pro-Russia demonstration in May, BNN reports. Controversy around the incident led to the resignation of Interior Minister Marija Golubeva.

The slow-moving political turmoil in Slovakia could help the rising influence of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, despite Fico being under investigation on charges of running a mafia-like criminal gang, according to an analysis from bne Intellinews. Parliament has declined to cancel Fico’s legal immunity – which would have allowed his arrest – opening a door to his return to power as his politics become increasingly extremist. Fico has led demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and compared the stationing of NATO troops in Slovakia to “welcoming the Wehrmacht,” a reference to the armed forces of Nazi Germany in World War II. He resigned as prime minister in 2018 in the wake of a political crisis that followed the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

Southeastern Europe

Proposed changes to North Macedonia’s media law would allow for the state to again finance private radio and television stations through the purchase of advertising, BIRN reports. The proposal would guarantee that the media annually receive 0.1% of the state budget – around 3.5 million euros – while ending the ban on state advertising in the private media that was implemented several years ago after accusations that pro-government media had been favored.

The Romanian Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC) is in a heated public conflict with the low-cost airline Blue Air over the company’s alleged failures to reimburse customers for canceled flights, pay an ANPC fine, and compensate its employees, Romania Insider reports, citing Economica.net. ANPC head Horia Constantinescu says the airline is not reimbursing passengers because it is planning to shut down operations, and accuses Blue Air of delaying the payment of a 2 million euro fine so “it can cancel a couple more flights and cash the money from the customers.” On its part, Blue Air says ANPC’s offer of a solution looks more like the solicitation of a bribe, and the airline says it intends to file criminal complaints against the investigators who levied the fine.

The 11 drowning deaths in Albania so far this summer are being blamed on a lack of lifeguards, according to Exit News. Robert Necaj, the deputy president of the Albanian Federation of Beach and Rescue Water Watchers, said: “In cases where the beaches are opened without a supervisor, it is the direct responsibility of the relevant state authorities” such as the Ministry of Tourism and local governments. Deaths by drowning have been an issue for years; though the Council of Ministers has ruled that any entity with permission to use a beach area must provide a lifeguard and watchtower, the decree is not enforced, Exit notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Pro-Kremlin biker gang calling themselves the Night Wolves has been banned from the EU under sanctions that took effect Monday, EUobserver reports. In addition, the new sanctions ban the import of Russian gold while also targeting Russia’s Sberbank and dozens of individuals, including the mayor of Moscow.

The UK Defense Ministry has announced that the Wagner Group, a notorious Russian mercenary organization linked to atrocities across the globe, now has a presence at the front lines in the war in Ukraine, DW reports. The Wagner Group has also lowered recruitment standards in order to hire convicts and other previously blacklisted individuals, according to DW. Last November, the European Parliament condemned “the heinous crimes committed by the Wagner Group and related private military entities,” which it said “should be treated as proxy organizations of the Russian state.”

Despite a law limiting the amount of time in police detention to three hours for women with young children, Russian mothers who participate in anti-war protests are held in jail for much longer periods, The Moscow Times reports. Of the 16,000 people who have been detained for protesting Russia’s war on Ukraine, 44% are women, according to a Russian human rights organization cited by the Times.

Central Asia

Amid ongoing efforts to diminish the influence of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh government recovered $473 million in allegedly plundered funds from his relatives and associates, Eurasianet reports. Last month, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev established a commission to retrieve money laundered abroad and “expose … concentrations of economic resources received via illegal means and return them to the state.”

The Caucasus

Some 29 years after being forced to relocate during the first war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, a group of 41 Azerbaijani families returned to their home village of Aghali in the area yesterday, OC Media reports. They represent the first internally displaced people to be able to return since the area came under Armenian control in 1993; Azerbaijani forces retook control of the village during the war in October 2020. Azerbaijani officials say 200 new homes have been built in Aghali, and the returnees are being provided with jobs and social benefits. It’s unclear when more of the thousands of Azerbaijanis displaced in 1993 will be able to return, OC Media notes.

…