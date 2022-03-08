Plus, Important Bridge Destroyed, Russian Embassy’s Mental Health, Russians Fleeing Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Two Russian Generals Killed in Ukraine in One Week

What happened: Russia continues to bomb major Ukrainian cities but the Russian invasion is apparently bogged down amid heavy losses of personnel and equipment, supply and transport bottlenecks, and low troop morale, The New York Times reports. The Pentagon has seen “limited changes on the ground” and a lack of Russian control of Ukraine’s airspace, a senior U.S. defense official said Sunday, according to the Army Times. “Russian forces’ continued efforts to advance and isolate Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv across the north and east are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance,” the official added.

More context: Russia today bombed civilians on an evacuation route out of the besieged city of Mariupol, violating a ceasefire agreement, the Ukraine Foreign Ministry announced, according to AP. Transport trucks and 30 buses preparing to bring people out of the city were reportedly shelled, while vehicles with humanitarian supplies trying to get into the city were also bombed. Evacuations were apparently more successful out of the northeastern city of Sumy, where a bus convoy filled with civilians is making progress, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.



Worth noting: A Russian general was reportedly killed in fighting outside of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, the second Russian general to be killed in one week, the Guardian says. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry released an intercepted telephone call today that it says was between two Russian security officials discussing the general’s death. The officials can also be heard complaining that their secure phone lines were not working. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the British House of Commons by video today, The London Economic reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signed a decree allowing NATO to transport its troops across Hungary, but he also banned the shipment of weapons and lethal supplies to Ukraine, Euronews reports. The decision is a reversal from early February, when Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would reject the presence of NATO troops in the country. Hungary has been a NATO member since 1999.

Southeastern Europe

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said yesterday that Sofia will not approve any sanctions against Russia that are detrimental to Bulgaria, the Sofia Globe reports. Petkov said if the EU proposed a ban of Russian natural gas and oil imports in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria would likely seek an exception. “We are working with the European Union to make the measures as strong as possible,” Petkov said, “but we cannot afford to stop oil and gas imports.” Meanwhile, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gheniciovska announced a willingness to take in Ukrainian refugees from other countries in the region. “We discussed today in the context of the forthcoming influx of refugees … the development of trilateral initiatives in the Republic of Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, so that these refugee flows [can] be effectively managed in this direction,” he said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

After a strange tweet from the Russian Embassy in Britain, Ukraine’s UN ambassador suggested Russian officials call a UK mental health hotline, the Independent reports. In the midst of Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, the Russian Embassy posted a photo of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Twitter with the message: “The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there.” Speaking on Monday at the UN in New York, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said “Those who posted today, this text … Let me remind the Russian diplomats that in London, in case of need of mental help, you can dial NHS line 1-1-1.”

A key railway bridge in the Moldovan breakaway region of Transdniester has been destroyed by Ukraine , according to bne Intellinews, which cited local media reports. The bridge could have allowed the Russian military to enter Ukraine from Transdnister. The two explosions that put the bridge across the Kuchurgan River out of operation on 4 March came after the Russia-backed separatists in Tiraspol issued a statement reasserting Transdniester’s independence . U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Moldova and confirmed Washington’s support for the country’s territorial integrity while announcing increased financial aid.





The deposed former leader of Ukraine is blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for Russia's invasion, the Moscow Times reports. "From your first day you promised to stop the war in Ukraine, and that is the only reason why all of Ukraine supported you … but unfortunately this did not happen," former President Viktor Yanukovych, who now lives in a Moscow suburb, said in a letter published by Russian state media. "You personally must stop the bloodshed at any cost and reach a peace agreement," he added. Yanukovych fled Ukraine after he rejected a pending EU association agreement, sparking pro-Western Euromaidan protests in 2014. He ended up in Russia soon after and was convicted in absentia of treason in 2019.

Central Asia

The war in Ukraine is threatening crude oil exports from Kazakhstan and damaging the economy, Eurasianet reports. The pipeline, which ends at the Black Sea oil terminal of Novorossiysk, in Russia, is just 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the scene of heavy fighting in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The nearby war means oil tankers can incur a “war risk insurance premium” high enough to discourage buyers, which has led to shipping companies canceling bookings to pick up shipments from Novorossiysk. Crude oil makes up 14% of the country’s GDP and 57% of its exports.

The Caucasus

Though Ukrainian refugees are in the headlines, Russians themselves are also fleeing their country and flocking to neighboring Georgia, according to Interpressnews. Up to 25,000 Russians have crossed the border recently, Georgian Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili said over the weekend. According to a report on Eurasianet, the Russians are escaping a deteriorating economy and increasing government repression, but not all Georgians welcome them. “I am strongly against accepting Russians as refugees in Georgia … crossing the border into my country, even as a tourist,” wrote the leader of a popular dance troupe in a campaign on social media. One of the country’s largest banks is requiring new Russian customers to sign a pledge to “condemn Russia’s invasion of Georgia and Ukraine” and to “help fight against Russian propaganda.”



Borderlands