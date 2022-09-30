Plus: Russia nixes Oscars, protests in Prague & Budapest, Bulgarian snap elections, and more.

The Big Story: 25 Killed as Russia Bombs Civilian Convoy on Day of Annexation

What happened: As Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed concocted treaties to illegally annex four occupied parts of Ukraine today, Kyiv’s armed forces took control of key areas in one of the regions, Reuters reports. Ukraine is “trying at all costs to spoil our historic events,” Donetsk’s Moscow proxy Denis Pushilin said of the Russian losses, which have trapped hundreds of Moscow’s troops around the key city of Lyman. The Ukrainian advance is one of the worst defeats for Russian forces since the invasion began, Reuters writes.

Related: In another region being annexed, at least 25 people were killed and 50 wounded in a Russian missile attack on a civilian convoy today near the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, RFE/RL reports. Social media videos showed bloody scenes of dead and injured people scattered on a road on the outskirts of the city, The Guardian reports.

Over 90% of the Moscow-appointed rulers in the occupied areas are Russian, according to the independent Russian outlet Meduza.

Worth noting: In a sign of the intense public reaction – including some 200,000 Russians fleeing the country – against the chaotic war mobilization, Putin went on television yesterday to admit “mistakes” in the draft process, The New York Times reports. Putin said that anyone incorrectly drafted will get to go back home. After Putin’s address, several regional heads publicly vowed to do better; the regional governor of Russia’s republic of Dagestan cursed out recruitment officers who were filmed driving the streets with loudspeakers and ordering men to report to enlistment centers, The Moscow Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The capital of Czechia saw another – and this time smaller – anti-government demonstration earlier this week that demanded the resignation of the current pro-Western coalition government, ABC reports. The demonstration was also a “pro-Putin event,” according to one counter protester who was spat upon and harassed for quietly holding a sign supporting Ukraine, Aktualne.cz reports.

Several thousand people rallied in Budapest on Wednesay to protest the recent amendment to Hungary’s abortion law, which forces women to listen to the heartbeat of their fetus before making a final decision to terminate the pregnancy, BIRN reports.

Southeastern Europe

The snap elections in Bulgaria scheduled for 2 October have developed into a contest between pro-Russian and pro-Western camps with a less clear choice in terms of issues of corruption and the economy than previous electoral races, according to an analysis in bne Intellinews.

The number of Albanians seeking asylum in the EU doubled in the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same time last year, with even more seeking refuge in Britain, Exit News reports. Some 5,800 Albanians sought asylum in the EU, while almost 6,000 Albanians applied in the U.K. this summer.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Mobile phone networks in Europe could be forced to shut down this winter as countries prioritize energy use amid Russia’s weaponizing of energy supplies to Europe, Euractiv reports.

A married couple – a U.S. Army major and an anesthesiologist – have been charged for allegedly plotting to smuggle medical data about military patients to Russia, according to Justice Department documents revealed yesterday, The New York Times reports. The Maryland couple, both doctors, met with what they thought was a Russian embassy official who was in fact an FBI agent, according to the Times.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine has compared Russia’s actions in Ukraine to the World War II mass killings by Nazi Germany at Babi Yar in 1941. Those murders have been called “the largest single massacre in the history of the Holocaust” up to that time, MENAFN reports.

The Russian film academy is boycotting the next Academy Awards in the United States, Variety reports, citing AFP.

Central Asia

A prominent investigative journalist – once named by the U.S. State Department as an anti-corruption champion – has been cleared of charges of drug possession by a court in Kyrgyzstan, The Diplomat reports. The presiding judge said the case against reporter Bolot Temirov was fraudulently staged by officers of the State Committee for National Security.

The Caucasus

Armenia has announced a military budget increase of 47% following the attacks from Azerbaijan earlier this month, Eurasianet reports. The military conflict that started on 13 September was unprecedented in scale since the 2020 war between the two countries.

Borderlands

The backlog of almost 30,000 asylum seekers in the Netherlands from such countries as Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Somalia is as high as during the 2015 migrant crisis, Euronews reports. For the first time ever, Doctors Without Borders had to send a team of medical workers to the country in August to deal with the “increasingly inhumane and unacceptable” conditions in and around one asylum center.

